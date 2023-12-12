WATCH: December Gold Cup preview

Olly Murphy, Richard Hobson and Patrick Mullins join the team on this week's episode of Get Stuck In.
Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.
They reflect on the performances of Jonbon and El Fabiolo last weekend, ask where now for the two mile hurdling division and offer tracker horses plus their preview Saturday's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup.
We get the inside track on current ante-post favourite for that that race Thunder Rock from Olly while Richard is actually sat aboard his leading fancy Fugifit as he speaks to Niall.
Patrick reflects on some key recent winners for the Closutton team - as well as one for a certain Gordon Elliott.
