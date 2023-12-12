Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get Stuck In Episode Six
Get Stuck In Episode Six

WATCH: December Gold Cup preview

By Sporting Life
18:09 · TUE December 12, 2023

Olly Murphy, Richard Hobson and Patrick Mullins join the team on this week's episode of Get Stuck In.

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They reflect on the performances of Jonbon and El Fabiolo last weekend, ask where now for the two mile hurdling division and offer tracker horses plus their preview Saturday's Virgin Bet December Gold Cup.

We get the inside track on current ante-post favourite for that that race Thunder Rock from Olly while Richard is actually sat aboard his leading fancy Fugifit as he speaks to Niall.

Patrick reflects on some key recent winners for the Closutton team - as well as one for a certain Gordon Elliott.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below:

Get Stuck In: Jonbon or El Fabiolo, who are you siding with? - Series 2 Episode 6

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING