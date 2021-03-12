Cheltenham Festival video previews including Champion Hurdle & Gold Cup tips

Don't miss our video previews of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, with the first three days now available to view.

WATCH: Day Three preview David Ord plays host and he's joined by Sky Bet's Michael Shinners as well as Timeform twosome Dan Barber and Ben Fearnley to pick through the stellar action. Our expert team talk through the main day-three questions and also offer tips for the rest of the card including the Paddy Power Festival Plate Handicap Chase.

Cheltenham Festival: Day Three Preview

WATCH: Day Two preview David Ord is joined by Timeform Jumps Editor Dan Barber, Value Bet supremo Matt Brocklebank and Sky Bet's Michael Shinners to pick through the stellar action. Our expert team talk through the main day-two questions and also offer tips for the rest of the card including the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Coral Cup.

Cheltenham Festival: Day Two Preview

WATCH: Day One preview David Ord plays host and he's joined by our own Matt Brocklebank as well as Timeform twosome Dan Barber and Ben Fearnley to pick through the stellar action. How will tactics impact on the result of Unibet Champion Hurdle and is the unbeaten Honeysuckle going to get the race run to suit? Our expert team talk through the main day-one questions and also offer tips for the rest of the card including the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Cheltenham Festival: Day One Preview