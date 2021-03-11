Horse Racing
The Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sporting Life Arkle & Sky Bet Supreme all feature on day one

Cheltenham Festival video previews including Champion Hurdle & Gold Cup tips

By Sporting Life
18:28 · THU March 11, 2021

Don't miss our video previews of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, kicking off with a look ahead to Tuesday's brilliant card.

David Ord plays host and he's joined by our own Matt Brocklebank as well as Timeform twosome Dan Barber and Ben Fearnley to pick through the stellar action.

Can Shishkin be overturned in the Sporting Life Arkle? How will tactics impact on the result of Unibet Champion Hurdle?

Our expert team talk through the main day-one questions and also offer tips for the rest of the card including the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Cheltenham Festival: Day One Preview

Previews of the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday fixtures will appear here...

