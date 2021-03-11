Cheltenham Festival video previews including Champion Hurdle & Gold Cup tips

David Ord plays host and he's joined by our own Matt Brocklebank as well as Timeform twosome Dan Barber and Ben Fearnley to pick through the stellar action.

Can Shishkin be overturned in the Sporting Life Arkle? How will tactics impact on the result of Unibet Champion Hurdle?

Our expert team talk through the main day-one questions and also offer tips for the rest of the card including the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.