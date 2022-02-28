Sporting Life
Dan Skelton on the pick of his 2022 team
Dan Skelton on the pick of his 2022 team

WATCH: Dan Skelton stable tour ahead of 2022 Cheltenham Festival including Protektorat and Shan Blue

By Sporting Life
18:35 · MON February 28, 2022

We catch up with Dan Skelton at his Warwickshire base to talk about his stable stars including Gold Cup hope Protektorat and Ryanair Chase contender Shan Blue.

Dan Skelton | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

