WATCH: Christmas racing preview and tips including King George VI Chase

By Sporting Life
20:00 · TUE December 19, 2023

Patrick Mullins and Sean Bowen join us for the Get Stuck In Christmas Special.

Mullins has news of the Closutton team in action over the festive period while Bowen updates us on his push for the jockeys' title.

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Matt Brocklebank and David Ord this week.

They look ahead to the weekend's action from Ascot and provide their best bets for the Christmas racing too.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below:

Get Stuck In: Who's going to be the Christmas star? - Series 2 Episode 7

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

