WATCH: Christmas racing preview and tips including King George VI Chase

Patrick Mullins and Sean Bowen join us for the Get Stuck In Christmas Special.
Mullins has news of the Closutton team in action over the festive period while Bowen updates us on his push for the jockeys' title.
Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Matt Brocklebank and David Ord this week.
They look ahead to the weekend's action from Ascot and provide their best bets for the Christmas racing too.
