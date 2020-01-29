WATCH: Cheltenham Festival countdown video including tips and analysis

Check out the latest expert opinion from Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank as the build-up continues to the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.
The pair reflect on high-profile wins for Santini and Harry Senior on Cheltenham Trials Day over the weekend and also consider the potential future plans for Harry Fry's King Roland.
There's more talk of Shishkin, The Big Getaway and also a left-field suggestion for Bristol De Mai to head down the Ryanair Chase route.
Some of the leading contenders at this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival - including a mouthwatering clash between A Plus Tard, Chacun Pour Soi and Cilaos Emery - are discussed, while your Twitter questions on Cheltenham are answered.
Click on the icon above to play the video....
