WATCH: Cheltenham Festival countdown video including tips and analysis

The countdown to Cheltenham continues
The countdown to Cheltenham continues
January 29, 2020

Check out the latest expert opinion from Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank as the build-up continues to the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

The pair reflect on high-profile wins for Santini and Harry Senior on Cheltenham Trials Day over the weekend and also consider the potential future plans for Harry Fry's King Roland.

There's more talk of Shishkin, The Big Getaway and also a left-field suggestion for Bristol De Mai to head down the Ryanair Chase route.

Some of the leading contenders at this weekend's Dublin Racing Festival - including a mouthwatering clash between A Plus Tard, Chacun Pour Soi and Cilaos Emery - are discussed, while your Twitter questions on Cheltenham are answered.

Antepost Angle: Champion Chase & Marsh Novices' Chase - Matt Brocklebank is keen to get a couple of horses on side for Cheltenham before they potentially enhance their credentials at Leopardstown and Sandown.

Cilaos Emery still has bags of potential over fences
Cilaos Emery still has bags of potential over fences

Mark Howard: Weekend Analysis - Mark felt Phoenix Way looked every inch a Festival handicap winner last week and there's a big threat to Paisley Park in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Mark Howard analysis
Mark Howard's latest anaysis

Alex Hammond Blog: Mister Fisher made a deep impression on our pundit when winning at Doncaster last week and he's already one of her best bets for the Cheltenham Festival.

Mister Fisher got the job done at Cheltenham
Alex Hammond's Blog

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2m
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 18m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 4m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown4

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 9m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 14m

