We sat down with John Quinn to talk all things Highfield Princess ahead of her bid for Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint glory at Keeneland on November 5.

John it’s been an amazing year for Highfield Princess, three Group 1 wins, and when you think back to the horse you were training at the start of the year did you think you’d be sat here now talking about a triple G1 winner? JQ: Not really, we thought after last year she’d be well up to winning a Group 3 and possibly a Group 2, based on her form last year. But to her credit she’s improved again.

WATCH: Highfield Princess video and interview with John Quinn

'She’s powerful, she’s improved, she’s confident' | John Quinn on Highfield Princess | Breeders' Cup

It’s a huge underdog story really when you think she was a filly with a handicap mark rated in the 50s and she’s progressed and progressed, but obviously she was a Listed winner last year now a Group 1 winner this, what do you put that most recent improvement down to? JQ: Some horses can improve a lot as they get older, I think not running at two helped her greatly, she wasn’t up to it, she was backward. That was a good move by her owner and the team. She’s got a very good pedigree. I suppose when you win anything you get confident and since she won the Duke Of York she has blossomed. She didn’t win at Royal Ascot but she ran very well and then after that when she won in France that was phenomenal really. She nearly made the running, she wasn’t particularly well drawn on the basis of the information we had from the first race you didn’t want to be stands’ side, so she made her way over towards the middle. She dominated the race and won well. She was in the Nunthorpe and she came back from France really well and we decided, as York’s only 20 minutes down the road, if we were really happy with her we’d run her and we were very happy with her. Her performance at York was phenomenal. After that she was in the Curragh and that was the one race, a stiff five up the Curragh, that could really suit and obviously after winning at York her confidence was high and she won really well at the Curragh. She’s in exalted company as a sprinter that has won three consecutive Group Ones, there’s not many that have done it, and they are three very different races the Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs, the sharp five at York and then a stiff five at the Curragh, she needs to have many different skillsets really for those three races, which was your favourite performance out of the three? JQ: I’d have taken any of them in the spring. It was wonderful to win in France, it was brilliant to win at York, our local track, and I was delighted we went to the Curragh, to train a Group 1 winner in your own country was special. We’ve had many winners in Ireland from the runners we’ve sent, but to have a Group 1 winner, Ireland’s biggest sprint, their Group 1, it takes some winning. So they were all very special days in different ways.

Special mare! HIGHFIELD PRINCESS lands the G1 ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest!

And when you look at her G1 form John, it’s worked out very well with Minzaal coming out and winning the Sprint Cup, while The Platinum Queen, who she gave lumps of weight to in the Nunthorpe, came out and won the Prix de l’Abbaye. Does that give you extra confidence heading into a Breeders’ Cup? JQ: Well you always like to see the form upheld in any race. It does, you feel better when it does work out, of course. She seems to have got quicker this season, what do you put that down to? JQ: I don’t know really but very interestingly we train for some very nice Australian men and one of them has a stud. We were talking about it and they feel that horses as they get older get stronger and quicker. You could subscribe to that, she looks better this year than she has ever done before. She’s powerful, she’s improved, she’s confident. Confidence is massive in a human being or any athlete really. When you’re confident things can work better for you. Let’s talk about the Breeders’ Cup challenge, the Turf Sprint over five and a half furlongs at Keeneland. When did the task in hand first pop into your head that it might be a good idea to take her there? JQ: Last year after she won at Royal Ascot she then went and ran really well at Goodwood, she made the running and there was a strong headwind. She ran well at Doncaster and ran well Champions Day against some of the best sprinters around, so I though this filly’s improved. We put her away but I said to Sean in January, ‘if this filly improves seven, right, ten pounds, I’d love to see her going round Keeneland over five and a half.’

👑 Highfield Princess looking in great shape this morning!



🇺🇸 She is on course for the @BreedersCup Turf Sprint and will remain in training next season, @johnquinnracing has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/oiFZBiUecU — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 17, 2022

What are your experiences of the Breeders’ Cup because you took Safe Voyage there a couple of years ago? JQ: We took Safe Voyage there and like everyone else I’ve watched them all as long as I’ve stayed awake! We’ve wanted to take runners there, we had a good colt a couple of years ago, a Group 2 horse but he just didn’t get there. And then two years ago Safe Voyage had a tremendous year. He won at Leopardstown, he won at York, he was just beaten a head and a neck in the Foret so he was in the form of his life. You can get rain in Keenland in the fall, so we were hoping the rain could come. It never really worked, he got a bang that we were nursing, the ground on the day was officially ‘Firm’ so we were really on the back foot. We walked the track with his owner who said ‘sure, run him’. He came back fine, but firm ground wasn’t for him. You learn, you see the place and you think if I come back here again I might do this and I might do that. So hopefully that will help with Highfield Princess and one of her great strengths is her versatility, so whatever the weather does you’ll be pretty confident she’ll handle turf conditions over there? JQ: Yes, but I wouldn’t mind a drop of rain. Watching Keeneland last Saturday week they had a Breeders’ Cup trial and I was watching the sprinter, Golden Pal. She goes on all ground but I wouldn’t mind a drop of rain, just to have nice ground. Talking of Golden Pal, if he turns up with his A-game and your filly turns up with her A-game it could be one hell of a race? JQ: It will be a great race. I hope she turns up, I hope he turns up. They say he’s the best sprinter in America and one of the best they’ve had for a long time, he looked very good when he won two weeks ago. What he beat? I don’t know, but you don’t break track records if you’re not skipping along. He was visually impressive. But our mare has taken on the best in Europe all summer and has beaten the best of them. He’s a horse that can be so quick out of the gates, Highfield Princess, she’s proven herself to be a similar sort of type certainly in the second half of the season? JQ: Once upon a time you maybe thought she has to make the running but she doesn’t have to make the running. She made the running in France, she followed the two-year-old filly in the Nunthorpe which suited her. And she was in the van at the Curragh all the time. He’s very quick – I couldn’t see anything heading him early on, anyway.

Highfield Princess looks in great form ahead of Keeneland

She must have some constitution to do what she’s already done this year, how confident would you be that she can hold her form going into November? JQ: She seems well in herself but there is an invisible line between a horse being very well and gone over the top. And you never know until you get there. She seems well at home but you see horses like Baaeed, wonderful racehorse. The word unbeatable when it comes to a racehorse I’d rather leave to one side, but to answer your question she seems very well but she’s had a fair campaign. We purposely gave her a break after Royal Ascot and didn’t go to Newmarket in July. So she had a mid-term break and I’d hope that would help her. And that worked out very well obviously? JQ: Yes and I’ve often run her quick and often run her after 50 days. She seems well. She’s been a terrific flagbearer for you, the yard, owner John Fairley, just what would it mean to the team if she could go out there and win at the Breeders’ Cup? JQ: It’s the Olympics isn’t it? Whatever you do in life you always aspire. In horse racing you always hope you are luck enough to have a horse run at the Breeders’ Cup. I’ve been training a long time and I’ve had two runners, so I’m delighted this filly has come along. I hope she gets there and once she gets there my job is done. Not my job, or job, as we have a great team of people here working with me. Once she’s in the gates then if she were to win it would be a pipe dream but we’ll take it as it comes. We’ll prepare her to the best of our ability and then after that it’s in the lap of the Gods. And the great news is she stays in training next year? JQ: It’s great really. John who owns her as had racehorses for 40, 50 years. Obviously to own a racehorse like this is something else. He has resisted a lot of big offers not to sell her and he said to me after she won at the Curragh, I asked him, ‘what are you thinking of doing with the filly?’ And he says ‘if she’s fit and healthy and has the appetite for racing I’m going to race her next year.’ So that really cemented in my mind not to go for the Abbaye, in my mind then I thought we’d skip France and go for the Breeders’ Cup. On ratings she’s the best sprinting filly in Europe if not the world. The sprinting programme is there next year and it’s wonderful to have a horse capable of competing at the top table. It’s great she stays in training next year.

