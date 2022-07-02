Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch the celebrations
Scroll down to watch the celebrations

Watch as Christophe Soumillon's son roars him home in the Eclipse

By Sporting Life
16:12 · SAT July 02, 2022

Great scenes! Watch as Christophe Soumillon's son roars him home as he guides Vadeni to victory in the Coral-Eclipse

There were great celebrations at Sandown Park on Saturday as French raider Vadeni stormed home to land a thrilling renewal of the Coral-Eclipse under Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, and no one cheered louder than his son who captured the moment on his phone.

What a moment for the Soumillon family - watch it below:

Christophe Soumillon rode a patient race on the son of Churchill but he hit the front inside the final quarter mile and had enough in reserve to fight off the flying Mishriff at the line, the winner's jockey already celebrating flashing past the post.

Native Trail was a close-up third after a frantic finish with Lord North also not beaten far in fourth. The pacesetting Alenquer and Bay Bridge wilted late on and played no part in the closing stages as the closers held sway in a classic.

