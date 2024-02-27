Watch and Learn: Timefigure analysis from Graham North

Our timefigure guru Graeme North analyses the big action from last week and looks at the Grand National weights and a recent controversy.

Timefigure points to strong Adonis With Cheltenham Festival preview night season just starting to get into full swing – there are a staggering twelve pencilled in for March 7th as far apart as Newcastle and Somerset as well as another online - that can only mean the real thing is almost upon us and last week was effectively the last chance for any prospective Festival candidates to throw a belated hat into the ring though in the event I’m not sure many did. The feature meeting of the week domestically was at Kempton which staged the Coral Trophy besides three Grade 2 races and featured some smart performances kicking off with the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, a race which historically has a reputation as a Triumph Hurdle trial despite some recent barren years but which is unlikely to be a pointer again this year given that the first two, Kalif du Berlais and Givemefive, despite running to a credible Cheltenham candidate level are reportedly set to miss the race. Both the first two were putting unbeaten records on the line and the result was in some doubt until close to the line with Kalif du Berlais eventually getting the better of the argument with a strong-staying performance that earned him a 134 timefigure, the highest in the race since Timeform began returning timefigures over jumps.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The other Graded race for novices and also run over two miles, the Dovecote, also had a reputation as a Supreme trial at one time but this year’s renewal (won by Lump Sum) like many recent ones will have more bearing on handicaps down the line than Championship races. All the same, it shared an oddly close symmetry with the Adonis, the winning time just a tenth of a second slower resulting in a 1lb inferior timefigure given the two winners carried the same weight, a closing sectional from three out just four tenths of a second different and three final closing furlongs (according to Course Track) that differed only slightly from what Kalif du Berlais had posted just an hour earlier. Small fields were also the order of the day in the only Graded race over fences, the Pendil Novices’ Chase, but the winner of that race, Blow Your Wad, is building up a progressive record and a 147 timefigure is historically a good one for the race and it might be premature to conclude he’s best on sharp tracks given he lost a shoe when well held behind Ginny’s Destiny in the always-informative Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase there last month.

Click on the image to watch the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase



Strangely, the Coral Trophy despite its enormous prize money, far better than what is on offer in its Cheltenham Festival equivalent, the Ultima, attracted just twelve runners and even more disappointingly an average calibre far lower than the race has been accustomed to recently. Much like the Eider at Newcastle, which has suffered an alarming drop off of 11lb since 2019 measured by pre-race average BHA ratings of all the runners, falling back down to the lowly level it was in the early years of this century, the average pre-race BHA rating of all the runners in the Coral Trophy was the lowest it has been since 2007 and 5lb lower than it had been in 2023. With the veteran and serial non-stayer Al Dancer back in second at the end of an ordinarily-run affair (timefigure just 123) and Sam Brown not far behind in fifth despite finding the test insufficient the form has a weak and muddling look to it to me but the winner Forward Plan produced a rare flourish from just before the last and hasn’t stopped progressing by the looks of things.

Win our Cheltenham Festival package including a 55" Smart TV Enter below or click here for more information.

New Grand National favourite Over in Ireland, Hispanic Moon dented Gala Marceau’s Cheltenham prospects in the first Graded contest of the week, the Quevega Mares Hurdle sponsored by BetVictor. Exactly how much the winner, who’d beaten the runner-up Sayvalee in a listed race at the same track in November, had to improve if at all given the final finisher 40/1 shot Annalecka appeared to run above herself in last place is a moot point, but it was disappointing to see Gala Marceau continue to pull so hard even before she was beaten. The following day at Thurles on a card notable for a rare British victory in a non-handicap environment, Marsh Wren taking the listed chase, the highly-touted Staffordshire Knot, served up a poor first return on the half a million euros (and a bit more) he fetched at the recent Caldwell Construction dispersal sale. Timeform don’t return timefigures from Thurles but a much faster final circuit time than either of the other two hurdle races on the card but a much slower time from the final hurdle showcase a strongly run race and perhaps the four-furlong increase caught out Staffordshire Knot while looking barely far enough for the winner Largy Hill whose Albert Bartlett entry looks just the ticket. Most attention in Ireland was fixed on the weekend, however, with I Am Maximus winning the Bobbyjo Chase and the Newlands Chase seeing the return of Ferny Hollow after more than two years off the track. The last two Bobbyjo’s have featured the subsequent National runners-up Any Second Now and Vanillier and the latest renewal promised to provide some Aintree enlightenment again given all four runners still hold a National entry.

I Am Maximus is clear or Vaniller



In the event it wasn’t Vanillier, backed into National favouritism after the Aintree weights had been announced several days previously, who enhanced his claims but - on the face of it at least - 2023 Irish National winner I Am Maximus who ran out an easy winner in a 158 timefigure and is now vying for favouritism himself. A tendency to jump a bit hesitantly and repeatedly out to his left hasn’t stopped I Am Maximus winning three times at right-handed Fairyhouse but whether he will get away with such an inefficient approach over Aintree’s more plentiful fences and sharper turns on ground likely far quicker than he has encountered in all his races at Fairyhouse I’m not sure. Vanillier unsurprisingly showed a lot more than he had done earlier in the season and was probably lacking a bit in race fitness but even so being left behind so quickly in receipt of 12lb was slightly underwhelming considering he had shaped so well last year conceding 8lb to all his rivals including the eventual winner and former Irish Gold Cup winner Kemboy. Absent since Boxing Day 2021 when he won the Grade 1 novice chase in a 163 timefigure, Ferny Hollow made a satisfactory reappearance in the Newlands Chase. He had a straightforward task if anywhere near his best but probably didn’t need to be anywhere near that in a race run at a steady gallop (timefigure just 73) in which all bar one of his rivals were either running at a trip short of their best, coming back from an absence or flying too high. While it’s good to see him back, I wouldn’t be getting too excited yet and his next race - unlikely to be at Cheltenham - should reveal a bit more.

Surge of sentiment As mentioned briefly above, the unveiling of the weights for the Grand National weights saw a large surge of sentiment for Vanillier who can enjoy a big turnaround in the weights with Corach Rambler for a two-and a-bit length defeat last year. Several proposals have been put forward since the weights were released to help ensure the thirty-four most suitable horses and not the thirty-four highest rated horses go to post, some of which may get acted on as the organisers look to ensure the race maintains its profile and interest. I’ve known Martin Greenwood who framed the Grand National weights for forty years and still recall fondly some very wild capers we got up to back in the day, not that I could repeat them here, and while it’s welcome he’s free from the vanity that impaired his predecessor Phil Smith he could have gone a step further than ‘uncompressing’ the ratings and taken an axe to some of those a few of the deteriorating Irish horses have still somehow find themselves on. Galvin, dropped five pounds since last season when he unseated Davy Russell at the first fence on his final National ride, might be the best of Gordon Elliott’s bulk challenge according to the trainer but surely neither Fury Road, tailed off behind I A Maxmus at Fairyhouse having beaten only three rivals ahead of the weights publication since finishing sixth in the 2023 Ryanair nor Run Wild Fred, who bizarrely still figures on a mark just 9lb lower than when falling in 2022 despite mostly running poorly since, to mention just two deserve to make the cut and take places away from horses just below them in the weights but holding more credible credentials.