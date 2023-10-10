Watch & Learn: Timefigure analysis from Graeme North

Our timefigure guru is back to reflect on the recent action and he certainly hasn't lost any faith in Zoulu Chief despite his Newmarket defeat.

It might have been a quiet week on the racing front with just the one domestic Group One, but there was no shortage of stories coming out of Newmarket last week, with an analysis of the highly disappointing Godolphin 2022 yearling purchases hand in glove with the news that several new seemingly money-no-object outfits, including a member of the Bin Laden family, were throwing their hats into a 2023 yearling sale ring still sore from unpaid purchases in 2022. It will be interesting to see how these stories play out, but I’d wager Frankie Dettori’s seemingly never-ending farewell tour might yet have the legs of them all. Drawn out it might have become but Dettori’s ride on Inspiral in the Sun Chariot at Newmarket on Saturday displayed in no uncertain terms he’s a sportsman still at the top of his game and highlighted what excellence will be missed when he finally decides to hang up his boots. Sure, he was on the best filly in the Sun Chariot, for all the French challenger Mqse De Sevigne had shown some high-class form herself, notably over an extra two furlongs in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville last time out, but an fundamental requirement of outstanding race riding is thinking two or three steps ahead of the opposition and in a very tactical Sun Chariot Dettori gave Msqe de Sevigne’s rider Alexis Pouchin, having his first experience of Newmarket, a lesson on how to ride the Rowley Mile. Upsides for the first half mile, Dettori moved Inspiral up sharply with over three furlongs to run while Pouchin sat and waited and in that instant, with a brisk following wind, that was game over for the French raider. I wouldn’t be making anything of Inspiral's modest 83 winning timefigure as she’s already shown herself capable of running a 119 (in the Queen Anne on her reappearance) and even that figure might have been higher had she been more forward after a setback than the Gosdens reported she suffered beforehand.

I wouldn’t put anyone off backing her for either the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day or the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf as it seems to me she’s a much better chance in either of those races than her current ante-post odds imply. It was interesting to read Dettori’s comments that the pace in the Sun Chariot was ‘even’ despite her own finishing speed for the final three furlongs being much quicker than what we would expect from an ‘evenly run race’ and this is a pattern (even meaning something else to them) I’ve noticed many times before in post-race interviews with jockeys. Chief one to follow despite defeat I didn’t hear or read any post-race observations from Gina Mangan herself after her ride on hot favourite Zoulu Chief in the valuable sales race, but I’ve seen and heard views from some that she overdid the front-running tactics and others that she didn’t and that the best horse won. That latter point might have some relevance in time given the horse in question, Woodhay Wonder, is reportedly being put away with a Classic preparation in mind after landing her second successive sales pot but I don’t think there’s any disputing that Zoulu Chief went off unsustainably hard. He reached the halfway point in 34.88 seconds according to the Course Track sectionals, and 34.82 according to Timeform, whose own sectional archive records that only two other horses who finished in the first seven were within 12 lengths of him at that point. A typical Newmarket Rowley Mile course six-furlong winner will get to the halfway point anywhere between 50.5% and 51.6% of their final time and Woodhay Wonder, over seven lengths behind Zoulu Chief at halfway, just squeezed in at the margin with a 50.6% halfway score. In contrast, Zoulu Chief got there in 48.5% of his final time and had he somehow managed to hold on - let’s say he edged out Woodhay Wonder by a nose – that figure would have dropped to a scarcely-achievable 47.7%. I’ve seen it written that Newmarket’s uphill finish counted against Zoulu Chief and had the race taken place at a flatter track such as at York, for example, where he’d executed similar tactics in a nursery at the Ebor meeting that has worked out so well, he’d likely have held on. Possibly, but the statistics suggest overwhelmingly he wouldn’t.

When he won that nursery at York, Zoulu Chief didn’t hare off as fast relatively as he did at Newmarket, going through the halfway point in 49.5% of his final time where the typical six-furlong winner there reaches halfway anywhere between 49.4% and 50.6% of their own finishing time. Indeed, since Timeform started returning sectionals, only a handful of horses from a very sizeable sample have hung on at York when blasting through halfway over six furlongs in 48.5% of their final time. As I read it, Zoulu Chief lost absolutely nothing in defeat and even advanced his reputation if anything, and he remains a very interesting sprint prospect so long as his talents can be channelled more efficiently. I think it’s a tad harsh either to be blaming Gina Mangan who if nothing else undoubtedly experienced the most exhilarating ride of her young life. Winning a nursery at York when expectation is low is a very different pressure-cooker environment to riding a red-hot favourite faced with the biggest payday you’ve realistically ever had a chance of winning, as Kieran Shoemark might agree after taking on the Ballydoyle pacemaker unnecessarily in the St Leger with Gregory when a little more patience would have been better rewarded. Leger also-rans seen in different light I mention Gregory because one of the other horses that got involved too early in that strongly-run Leger was Chesspiece (Gregory did the best of the pace forcers, finishing eight lengths ahead of Chesspiece) and he showed that Doncaster run to be very misleading form as he fought out the finish of the listed Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot with another St Leger also ran Middle Earth whose reason at Doncaster for a below-par run was that he didn’t settle on his first run on soft ground. Ascot’s relative test of speed on ground on the fast side of good – the winning timefigure was just 93 - suited Middle Earth more than it did Chesspiece who looks ready for a step up to two miles. Overall, Ascot’s two-day meeting was a tough one to analyse from a timefigure and sectional perspective with the round course riding much slower than the straight course and there also being a clear advantage nearer the stand rail on the latter. The Cumberland Lodge Stakes was widely seen as a good opportunity for Al Aasy to get back to winning ways after being denied last month by Adelaide River in the Group Three Paddy Power Stakes at Leopardstown, after which Jim Crowley reported he’d had him too far back, but the round course at Ascot seemed to favour those kept wide and whereas the first three all took that route, Crowley had Al Aasy scraping the paint all the way round. The prize went to Al Qareem in a decent 111 timefigure, not far off the 117 performance rating Timeform awarded him, and the manner in which he fought back promises a bigger performance when upped in trip again. Neither the Bengough Stakes, which provided a first Group win for upgraded handicapper Annaf, nor the listed Rous Stakes pulled up any trees on the clock, so honours on the sprint course on the second day went to Badri who continued his terrific season and also advertised once again the skills Julie Camacho has with sprinters after winning the concluding handicap in a career-best 112 timefigure which ought to see him given his chance in Group races now.

Over in Ireland, the feature event of a lightweight Saturday was the Group Three Staffordstown Stud Stakes which saw the latest appearance of the promising Kitty’s Light who’d won the first race at Leopardstown on Champions weekend and was stepping up to a mile along with Content, the filly who followed her home that day. Content had since been well beaten in the Group Three Weld Park Stakes but in another lesson that track position is often at least as important and often more so than form analysis than ratings, timefigures and sectionals Content had been hindered that day by racing too keenly and sticking to the slower far rail when the principals raced towards the centre. Back to being ridden with restraint again, Content, the product of extremes being by Galileo out of the Nunthorpe winner Mecca’s Angel, stayed on far too strongly for Kitty’s Light in more testing conditions than the latter had so far encountered for a dominant win but even then a 3lb upgrade on the top of a 92 timefigure won’t have her stable-companion Opera Singer losing too much sleep.

American dream alive for Mountain Bear At Dundalk the previous night, her stable-companion Mountain Bear also got his season back on track, and impressively too, in the listed Star Appeal Stakes. The opposition might not have been up to much – only three of his 13 opponents had pre-race Timeform ratings 90 or higher – but considering he was drawn widest of all in 15 and had to plot a wider course than anything else to be delivered with his challenge after travelling strongly, a 19lb upgrade that takes his overall timerating well into the mid 110s suggests some of his previous efforts, most recently when one place behind subsequent Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Rosallion in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, haven’t done him justice. He looked very at home on the surface and will be even better at a mile, so Breeders’ Cup dreams aren’t unrealistic.

