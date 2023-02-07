So what do the timefigures tell us about the action from the Dublin Racing Festival? Graeme North has the expert view.

Embraced wholeheartedly by British racegoers who made up over a quarter of the record near 35,000 attendance, if not yet by British trainers, the latest Dublin Festival was an unrelenting feast of top-quality action with no shortage of drama and talking points. Underfoot conditions as measured by Timeform’s going allowances point to the ground at the meeting being faster than all the Festivals other than 2019 when there were widespread claims conditions were unreasonably quick.

The ground on Sunday appeared to be slower than Saturday, but that’s been a feature of the meeting since its inauguration and has more to do, I suspect, with rail movements and racing lines not being reflected in changes to the overall race distances, on top of which there was an additional hurdle in the back straight on this occasion to combat the possible effects of low sun. No place for slow horses and mudlarks this year then! Perhaps one of the reasons why British trainers are so reluctant to travel over before Cheltenham came in the very first race where Weveallbeencaught represented Nigel Twiston-Davies as well as formlines that loosely tied into current Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen. While the ‘Cheltenham dream’ lives on for now for Hermes Allen, Weveallbeencaught has had his ended a month early. Setting out to make all, he was the first beaten, scrubbed along on the climb to the home turn in scenes that brought back memories of Frodon’ Gold Cup headcam footage three years ago when Minella Indo and A Plus Tard sailed past while Bryony Frost was scrubbing his ears off. The battle might have been lost for Weveallbeencaught but he has plenty about him physically and is sure to come into his own over fences on slower ground next season. The race went to Good Land in a 133 timefigure with Barry Connell’s gelding having a bit too much finishing speed for Absolutenotions and Sandor Clegane who both ran well but look to me in need of a greater test with the latter particularly likely to benefit from much slower ground given the knee action he shows.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The following Donohue Marquees Spring Juvenile Hurdle saw Gala Marceau reverse Knight Frank form from Christmas with Lossiemouth. Whereas Lossiemouth, sent off at 1-3, had been kept wide when winning at Fairyhouse and ridden on the heel of the leader in the Knight Frank, she was ridden a bit further back on this occasion and found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time when impeded on the inside after three out. She rallied well after circling the field, pushed wide also on the final bend, but the gallop hadn’t been a strong one with the winning timefigure being just 106 and the winner had pinched too much of a lead to be caught. I’m not sure there is much if anything between the first two granted a clean run at things.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Gala Marceau has taken a strong hold in both her races over hurdles here and found herself impeded too when brought wide to challenge Lossiemouth at Christmas when reportedly in need of the race. The disparity between their prices for the Truimph Hurdle seems badly wrong to me. The Goffs Irish Arkle went to El Fabiolo despite a howler four out in a 156 timefigure. The race was a brutal affair, run at much stronger fractions than either of the two subsequent races over fences (El Fabiolo covered the distance from the last fence jumped before the winning line to three out getting on for 11 seconds faster than Galopin Des Champs and over 8 seconds faster than the 140-rated Final Orders and he was chasing Dysart Dynamo while doing that). That scenario exposed Appreciate It and more particularly Banbridge as lacking the pace required for such a speed test with the latter looking fourth best for most of the way only to stay on to pick up the pieces for second. The ultimately too free-going Dysart Dynamo shaped best of those behind the winner and is no forlorn hope to reverse form at Cheltenham as I see it with the shorter distance and more front-runner friendly track there tailor made for him so long as this effort hasn’t left its mark. There was little to spare between El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Aintree last season and Dysart Dynamo might well have beaten Jonbon in the Sky Bet Supreme had he stood up, so the revised Arkle betting is another that had me scratching my head.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Galopin Des Champs was pushed out in some places for the Gold Cup after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. A 143 timefigure on the back of those modest fractions mentioned above reflected the race developed into a test of speed and that’s something he has in spades and something some of those behind him such as Any Second Now who nonetheless ran a solid Grand National Trial, no longer possess. In the circumstances his performance on the clock was acceptable enough when taking his finishing fractions into account – a 14lb upgrade form three out elevates his overall timerating to 157 - without shouting the house down and I’d still rather be with reigning champion A Plus Tard in the big one, not least at the prices. He’s twice put fifteen lengths between himself and the rest from the final fence when winning at the Festival and he still sets the standard - and a very tall one at that - on the clock.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The remaining two races over obstacles on Saturday went to the Gavin Cromwell yard. The heavily-punted Perceval Legallois ran out a comfortable winner of the three-mile hurdle in a 112 timefigure, always close up in a race that wasn’t the test of stamina it promised to be, while the still well-handicapped and progressive Final Orders brought up a five-timer in a smart 142 timefigure which is by some way a career-best effort. Potter enhances reputation with Sunday best Sunday’s action picked up swiftly after the opening mares handicap with Mighty Potter enhancing his reputation and hardening his position at the top of the market for the Turners after landing the Ladbroke Novice Chase. The race was ultimately well run unsurprisingly thanks to the participation of the Gaillard du Mesnil who continues to be campaigned at distances well short of those he stays and a winning timefigure of 156 on the back of a significantly faster finishing time (10lb upgrade) from each of the last three fences than Gentleman De Mee posted in the following Dublin Chase over half a mile shorter or The Goffer managed in the decent handicap over the same distance suggests to me that he’s almost certainly the best novice chaser around and banker material for the Turners.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

40 lengths or so behind Blue Lord in the Paddy’s Reward Club Chase over course and distance at Christmas following an abject display in the Tingle Creek, Gentleman De Mee reversed form with that horse in the Dublin Chase. With Sceau Royal no longer a significant factor at this level, Dunvegan outclassed and the other runner not ridden with much urgency, his relatively slow finishing fractions and a 160 winning timefigure rather suggests this form is a couple of notches below top class open level. Blue Lord has already proved himself over two and a half miles, albeit in a race that wasn’t run at a flat-out gallop, and under quick conditions at least it might be the Ryanair is the better fit for him.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle was conclusive proof, if any were needed, that Honeysuckle is not the horse she once was. That’s not to disparage the great mare, three times a winner of this race and twice a Champion Hurdle winner, as some with a public voice have sought to do, but there were clear signs last season that her best was 7lb short of the heights she’d hit the season before, and she looks to have regressed a similar amount again. That deterioration didn’t prevent her maintaining her unbeaten record last season, but the landscape has changed since then and she never really looked like laying a glove on new kid on the block State Man who raced well within himself out in front setting a modest pace (winning timefigure was just 124, increasing to 137 after sectionals are incorporated) before turning the screw ahead of the home turn. On the clock, State Man has far more to find with Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle than form ratings suggest, but though Honeysuckle will miss that race she almost certainly still retains enough ability to be a leading player in the Mares’ Hurdle. Vauban might yet do better in a more strongly-run race but the presence close up of Pied Piper as well as Zanahiyr (dropping back from three miles) tells me this isn’t strong form, no matter how readily State Man won. Did Townend go too fast on Facile Vega? If Willie Mullins was upset with Paul Townend’s ride on Lossiemouth, he seemed even more critical of his jockey after Facile Vega’s defeat in the Brave Inca, remarking that he couldn’t believe how fast they were going passing the winning post for the first time. I think there’s an element of truth in that - Facile Vega got to the winning post first time round from the start around three seconds faster than State Man and proceeded to increase that differential towards the end of the back straight - but the winner Il Etait Temps (who posted a 151 timefigure, the same as Facile Vega had done when beating him by four lengths at Christmas) was close enough going down the far side for those fractions not to have impacted his finishing effort and he came home from three out just a second slower than Gaelic Warrior in the following handicap and just over two seconds slower than State Man.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Timeform’s going allowance at Leopardstown on Sunday on the hurdles track was 132, which is the amount the surface is deemed to be slower than standard measured in pounds after taking into account the abilities of the horses and weights carried (and weight for age if necessary); for interest, all Facile Vega’s other races have taken place on surfaces that Timeform have measured at 190 (i.e 58lb slower) or much slower still. Whether those ground assumptions carry any weight or not, Facile Vega will reportedly be ridden differently in the Supreme if he makes it there, which makes me wonder whether that might open the door for Coronation Cup third High Definition? His ability over hurdles is still something that requires some educated guesswork, but it just might be with everyone aware he isn’t the most fluent jumper he could get a solo out in front and he would be a big player if that scenario plays out.

Gaelic Warrior took the concluding handicap over hurdles. Racing off a very generous official rating of 143 in what didn’t look a strong contest, last season’s Fred Winter runner-up was never far away in a steadily-run race - his fractions throughout weren’t much different than the opening and far weaker mares handicap and his timefigure was a lowly 108 – and won snugly enough but he was still inclined to jump right at times and that weakness will surely be his downfall taking on the better horses at Cheltenham he has been kept away from so far. Over at Sandown, the Irish took the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novice’s Chase with Gerri Colombe. He’d beaten Adamantly Chosen, second the following day to Mighty Potter at Leopardstown, at Limerick at Christmas and he battled on well to see off the improving Balco Coastal in a 156 timefigure. He needs to improve to figure if brought over for the Cheltenham, but he has long struck me as a three-miler currently operating at two and a half and when he does step up in trip I’m sure he’ll improve a fair bit so long as underfoot conditions aren’t too quick.