Timefigure expert Graeme North returns to reflect on the recent big-race action including Chaldean's victory in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Appleby claims more big prizes I might have cut my racing-interest teeth over jumps, or more particularly the point-to-point field, but I can’t say the two-day jumps season opener at Chepstow (or three-day if you include Ffos Las) left me looking forward to the remainder of the season with any greater anticipation that I had before and judging by the relatively lukewarm promotion it got this time around from even its most vocal cheerleaders, then clearly I wasn’t alone. To call the fixture the ‘changing of the seasons’ is tantamount to misinformation when Ascot hosts Champions Day next weekend and the international Flat Calendar extends well into December, at which point some of the leading jumps trainers have still to get going seriously.

I’ve already got my first 2023 Cheltenham ante-post Yankee on – A Plus Tard, Constitution Hill, Ferny Hollow and Facile Vega for those interested – so on the back of the news that Huntingdon applied an extraordinary 150mm of water over 5 days to salvage a fixture that otherwise would have been binned, I’m happy to sit back and stick with the level for a few weeks more yet, especially when there was such good two-year-old action at Newmarket over the weekend. I’ll start with Saturday. The Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes is the only Group race for juveniles over a mile and quarter in Britain and though it has been won by some good horses in recent years, not all of them made an immediate impact in Classic company. The latest winner Flying Honours posted a time quicker than any other Zetland winner this century, though, like most of times at Headquarters, that was more a reflection of much faster conditions (borderline good to firm) than would normally be expected at this time of year than anything else. Relative to the other winning times on the day his timefigure came in at 105 which is fairly unexceptional in the wider scheme of things but is pretty good for the race, with only the subsequent Irish Derby runner-up Lone Eagle having recorded a faster timefigure in the past 15 years.

The sectionals suggest that Flying Honours was the rightful winner, running the last three furlongs in 36.62 seconds as clocked by Timeform, but, honest as he might be and clearly appreciative of a much better gallop stepped up in trip than the crawl he encountered in the Royal Lodge, he strikes me more as a budding Queen’s Vase type than one who might shine in the Classics next year. Charlie Appleby has been operating at a 40% strike-rate on the Rowley Mile this season, so it was no surprise he also took the following Emirates Autumn Stakes with Silver Knott, who’d last been seen trailing home last of three behind subsequent Dewhurst winner Chaldean in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster. The Autumn Stakes was a less tactical affair than the Champagne had been on slower ground, run at a good gallop throughout, and in posting a 34.84 final 3f, the fastest in the field, Silver Knott added a 5lb upgrade to his 108 timefigure so giving him an overall time rating of 113.

Appleby won this race with subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in 2021 but seeing as Silver Knott’s dam is the stamina-laden God Given, who gave Luca Cumani with his final Group 1 victory, he would seem to me to likely take after the trainer's 2017 winner Ghaiyyath than Coroebus. Runner-up Epictetus (who’d beaten Flying Honours when the pair had made their debuts in the same race at Newmarket’s July Course) looks as good a prospect to me with good prospects of staying a mile and a quarter too. How good was the Dewhurst? Whether or not you thought Silver Knott’s Autumn Stakes win was a boost of sorts for Chaldean ahead of the Darley Dewhurst, it was good to see the Champagne winner do what he did at Doncaster – dictate from the front – only this time in a much more strongly-run affair and maintain his upward progression. I had been slightly lukewarm about Chaldean after Doncaster but in running a 117 timefigure and 119 overall time rating, keeping him ahead of Silver Knott in the two-year-old pecking order, I’m happy to give him more credit now.

Chaldean’s winning time was further indication of fast underfoot conditions with it being the second fastest Dewhurst this century. Three of the last six Dewhurst winners - Native Trail, St Mark’s Basilica and Churchill – went on to win a Classic of some description, so it’s no surprise to see Chaldean near the head of the betting for a 2000 Guineas market still headed by the currently sidelined Little Big Bear. If Chaldean is an 8/1 shot – and he’s as short as 6/1 in places – then theoretically runner-up Royal Scotsman represents good value at the generally available 25/1.

Both Timeform and Course Track have Royal Scotsman running the final 3f between 0.3 and 0.36 seconds faster than Chaldean, which translates into a 3lb bigger upgrade so entitling him to an overall time rating of 122. Royal Scotsman clearly hadn’t been right in the Gimcrack where he’d been sent off second favourite but finished one place behind a horse, Chateau, he’d beaten readily in the Richmond, but whether he’s such a bonafide Classic Guineas contender as the sectionals suggest I’m not entirely certain. Context is everything and the speed-emphasizing conditions would have suited him ideally at the trip being a Group 2 winner on quick ground for all he was set a bit to do. On the contrary, Chaldean and third-placed Nostrum had been campaigned differently and it would be no surprise if the more stoutly bred Nostrum, the only one of the trio who started off his career over seven furlongs, and Sandown’s stiff seven at that, proved the best of the trio next year. Commissioning underlines Classic claims The previous day’s action at Headquarters had started off with the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes, a two-year-old Group 3 race over five furlongs. Timefigures at Newmarket are generally straightforward to interpret, even in the absence of observable furlong poles which can make returning sectionals and validating those posted by Course Track difficult, but the Cornwallis threw a seemingly excellent timefigure initially with the winning time the fastest by half a second since the race was moved to Newmarket. However, with all the other races on the card covering two furlongs of ground that wasn’t raced on in the Cornwallis, a bunched finish and a very small upgrade caution became the better part of valour and Rumstar was awarded a still-decent 104.

The following Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes, a Group 3 event over seven furlongs, went to Midnight Mile in a slightly disappointing 87 timefigure considering her finishing speed came in close to par at 101.3%. Those bare facts don’t tell the full story, however, as Midnight Mile didn’t get a clear run, knocking her back, so given she ran the fastest last three furlongs (and ran the fastest last furlong too according to Course Track despite just getting going again) she can be rated a fair bit better than the result. By the sire of Little Big Bear and Blackbeard and out of a Galileo mare who is closely related to triple Classic runner-up Quarter Moon, I wouldn’t be dismissing her own Classic pretensions too readily given the significant improvement she’d made in the three months since last seen.

Midnight Mile goes on to win the Oh So Sharp

The Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Group 2 Challenge Stakes was won by Pogo in a near-identical 89 timefigure, though the race finish was much faster than the Oh So Sharp and saw runner-up Sacred, who emerges the ‘moral’ winner given she had easily the fastest upgrade, slip to a rather unfortunate defeat given she got too far back. Commissioning had made a big impression when winning the Rockfel here over seven furlongs two weeks previously in a 112 timefigure and pretty much backed that up when taking the bet365 Fillies’ Mile by a length from Novokai in a 107 timefigure elevated to 109 when sectionals are incorporated.

