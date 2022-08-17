Our timefigure expert is back with his views on some of the key action from last weekend - and the big performances at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

I wrote a couple of weeks ago that the weekend just gone – the one that hosted the Great St Wilfrid, whose consolation race had to be abandoned because of lack of entries – was arguably the weakest domestic weekend’s racing of the year. That said, at least from a European perspective it boasted a Group One race in the shape of the Prix Jacques Le Marois. The weekend just gone was even weaker in that respect, with not a Group One in sight and just two Group Two races, including a miserable renewal of the William Hill Celebration Mile, and there were only five winning timefigures that managed to make it into three figures. I’m not one for wishing time away but August seems to have gone on forever. Roll on the autumn. The best performance on the clock last week, and by quite some way, was oddly put up by a seven-year-old, Regal Reality, whose 115-winning performance in the Group 3 Synter Sunningdale & Maidenhead Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor was 6lb better than the next best in the same period, Tees Spirit in the listed Abergwaun Stakes at Tipperary.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A non-stayer when last seen in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood, Regal Reality’s neck defeat of the more aggressively ridden Grocer Jack is a career-best on Timeform performance ratings, though he ran a 116 on the clock when not beaten far behind Ghaiyyath and Enable in the 2020 Eclipse and has several other efforts close up. So this first win for over two years against a horse who posted a 115 timefigure when winning the bet365 Steventon Stakes at Newbury by nine lengths is a solid if unexciting piece of form and a fitting conclusion to Windsor’s feature event of the year. Its supporting race, the listed Royal Windsor August Stakes, went to Cresta in an ordinary 99 timefigure. His six-and-a-half length winning margin was the second biggest in the race after Traffic Guard’s eight-length romp in 2009 and a 118 performance is the biggest the race has seen this century. Oddly this is a race that has seldom produced a good timefigure, but Cresta has threatened this type of performance recently with the devil being in the detail in his sectional times.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He ran the fastest last three furlongs and easily the fastest last furlong behind Claymore in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot and then followed that up with a last three-furlong burst almost identical to those posted by New London and Deauville Legend in the Gordon Stakes where his last furlong was fastest of all according to Course Track. That form has been franked plenty since and I’d have little doubt that Cresta is up to winning a Group Three at least when he’s not dropped out so far as he was as Ascot or Goodwood, the only two occasions that he has been ridden by Jamie Spencer, incidentally. One of the horses who finished ahead of Cresta in the Gordon Stakes was Hoo Ya Mal who was having his first run that day for George Boughey after changing hands for an eye-watering sum following his second-place finish in the Cazoo Derby. If the latest renewal of the Celebration Mile was miserable, as I pointed out earlier, the latest March Stakes (also sponsored by William Hill) was abysmal. Just four runners went to post, including a 125/1-shot sent over from Ireland who should have been ten times the price, and Hoo Ya Mal’s winning performance rating of 106 was the lowest recorded by Timeform this century.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Indeed, four of the five lowest winning form performances this century have come since the race was upgraded to Group Three status back in 2018 with the only outlier in that period being the subsequent Gold Cup winner Subjectivist who, unlike most other winners, romped home by 15 lengths. Hoo Ya Mal’s winning timefigure was just 90, which, for what it’s worth, which isn’t much, bettered the 82 achieved by Jadoomi in the Mile. A winning performance rating of 115 from the recent Clairefontaine winner meant that two of the three lowest winning performances for the Mile have come in the last two years. Very little to celebrate there, and plenty of food for thought for the course executive as well as the current sponsors ahead of 2023. David Nicholls was known first and foremost as a trainer of sprinters and his son ‘Trotter’ is following in the old man’s footsteps with Tees Spirit who has taken his form to a new level this year, rattling off an early-season three-timer that culminated in a win in the ‘Dash’ at Epsom before resuming his progress this month. A 109 timefigure was a big step up on the clock, for all he had been eased when winning in a decent time at Doncaster the start before, and the Tipperary form doesn’t look to have any flaws in it with the pair in the places coming into the race in top form. All the same, a tilt at the Abbaye, a race his dad won with Continent in 2002, looks a step too far for now, though Adrian would no doubt point me in the direction of recent Nunthorpe winner Highfield Princess who won her first handicap off a mark of 58, 7lb lower than Tees Spirit’s opening winning mark. It was good to see Baaeed finally return a top-level timefigure in the Juddmonte International at York that has cemented his place among the superstars this century, but a bigger intrigue for me was the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup which might have lost some of its lustre when Stradivarius and Trueshan both pulled out only for Quickthorn to win by a distance – 14 lengths - more usually seen in a jumps race (15 races have been won this year on the Flat by ten lengths or more with all bar four of those coming in races over ten furlongs and more).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

For all that individual Flat jockeys have differing understandings of form and expectations of pace ahead of a race, I imagine – without ever having ridden in a race – that those instances where a horse heads off into a long lead are the hardest for the riders to process collectively. Should we sit or should we chase in other words? Quickthorn was awarded a 123 performance rating for his Lonsdale win but a 111 timefigure suggests that he got off lightly in front. Timeform were unable to take any sectionals for the Lonsdale due to camerawork and margins at the three-furlong pole, but those returned by Course Track show that not only did Quickthorn run the first nine furlongs fastest of all but, after being given a breather, also ran three of the final seven furlongs fastest of all as well. All that equates to an upgrade in the region of 6lb, though upgrades or finishing speeds over long distances are not always representative of how events panned out, not only on account of the relationship between the sectional distance and the overall race distance being much smaller than races over shorter distances but also because horses earning zero or minimal upgrades have been deemed to run ‘efficiently’ when, in some instances, they haven’t done that at all (probably the most recent high-profile example of the latter is Serpentine’s ‘Covid Derby’ win in 2020 where he ran the distance between the path at the top of the straight to the winning line a lot slower than all the other runners bar the rag that finished tailed off yet still won by five-and-a-half lengths).