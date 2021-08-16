Graeme North looks at what the clock tells us about My Drogo's winning performance at Cheltenham last week - plus a look at the other key action.

Given the plethora of top-class action the week before, last weekend’s National Hunt fare had something of an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ feel to it with noteworthy performances few and far between but several novice chasers advanced their claims as we will get to later. The opening contest at Cheltenham on Saturday was the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle, a race that has been dominated by French-breds in the last decade or so with the latest winner Interne De Sivola becoming the ninth winner in the last twelve running’s to have carried that suffix. One of those winners, Defi Du Seuil, went on to land the real thing at the Cheltenham Festival, but by and large the race has become increasingly less relevant since then mindful that last year’s winner Adagio went on to finish second at Cheltenham after winning the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow en-route. Interne De Sivola was unquestionably the best horse in Saturday’s race, but exactly what he achieved is questionable given he was able to dictate a steady pace (timefigure a very ordinary 73) and recorded a finishing split from two out no faster than Blazing Khal managed in the near three-mile Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle later in the day.

The Albert Bartlett (trial version) has never gone to a French-bred in its history but has proved to be a better pointer to Cheltenham success, with Unowhatimeanharry and Kilbricken Storm both going on to Festival success for all the last three winners have been sub-standard. Blazing Khal has shown enough to suggest he is entitled to consideration if he comes back over in March, but a 119 timefigure (the best he has achieved so far is 126) rather confirms once again his wins have not yet been achieved in the sort of lung-bursting scenario the Albert Bartlett proper usually turns into, and it’s hard to argue he achieved anything on Saturday he hadn’t already given he was beating the same horse (Gellino Bello, albeit by a bit further) than he had on his previous visit. Unibet International Hurdle winner Guard Your Dreams was having his first run at the minimum trip since finding himself run off his feet in the Betfair Hurdle in February, so a defeat of the 2020 winner Song For Someone and the veteran handicapper Hunter’s Call in a 143 timefigure hardly screams Champion Hurdle form. Ballyadam (non stayer, but wouldn’t make much more appeal at two miles anyway) and Sceau Royal are surely out of the Cheltenham picture now. Over the larger obstacles, ten-year-old Coole Cody made amends for an unlucky late fall in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month when landing the feature Racing Post-sponsored handicap chase in a career-best 145 timefigure, confounding suggestions the New Course wouldn’t suit his free-rolling style so well as the Old Course. He’d probably have posted something close to 145 anyway had he stood up in the Paddy Power, seemingly going just as well as the eventual winner Midnight Shadow when coming down at the notorious second last (Click here to read my article on the trickest fences). Another winner on the day who posted a career best on the clock (143) was Editeur Du Gite who is a more efficient model now than the one who kept running out of petrol late on at around this time of the season last year. The only chase winner on the day on whom a career-best couldn’t be pinned was the bearrene.com Novices’ Chase winner My Drogo, who had little more than a school round in a timefigure of 100 but looked exuberant at times in doing so, as Dan Skelton confirmed in a later televised interview in which he said that My Drogo is so eager and competitive at home he can’t be exercised upsides other horses as otherwise he would do too much.

My Drogo had had the Unibet Hurdle winner Guard Your Dreams ten lengths back in third when winning the Grade 1 Mersey Hurdle at Aintree last April in a 149 timefigure (not his highest over hurdles, he’d previously run a 153) and to my mind he’s the most exciting – and maybe even the best – domestic novice chaser in training. He has still to prove he can run a fast time over fences of course, but he looks a shade overpriced at a general 8/1 for the Marsh Novices Chase for which Bob Olinger is currently 2/1 in what already looks a deep field. Willie Mullins has made a slower start than usual to the season, but following on from Punchestown the week before served further notice at Fairyhouse on Saturday that he will be a big player most weekends from now on by notching a treble that included impressive wins from the novice chasers Blue Lord and Stattler. Blue Lord, who was a comeback winning ride for Paul Townend after a spell out for injury, posted a highly creditable 137 timefigure in the opening beginners chase over two miles. A faller in second place at the last albeit well held at the time by Appreciate It in last season’s Sky Bet Supreme, his subsequent third at Punchestown suggested he wasn’t quite in the premier league of novice hurdlers but he looked assured on his first start over fences and might well make that transition to the top grade over the bigger obstacles. Stattler wasn’t as impressive on the clock (timefigure 62) in the following chase over two miles five furlongs on account of a very steady pace, but he rocketed home from two out over two seconds faster than either Blue Lord or the other two-mile winner Arahecan recorded. Indeed, the manner in which he quickened away from the last was quite taking given the level of the opposition, and I wonder whether The National Hunt Chase, the race he has been penciled in and well backed for, is really the correct race for him. Sure, the horses he’ll encounter there won’t be as strong as those he would meet in one of the more prestigious novice chases, but remembering how strongly he travelled when fourth in last season’s Albert Bartlett, it seems to me that he’s a much speedier horse – and perhaps less stamina laden – than he is given credit for.

