Timefigure expert Graeme North gives his verdict on the opening day of the British Flat turf season, headlined by a strong edition of the Lincoln.

On Tuesday it seemed truly like spring is finally here. I say that not because the Lincoln has come and gone for another year and the Flat turf season is well under way, but because for the first time this year there was a relentless deep blue sky long into the evening and none of the heavy and smothering grey cloud cover that has characterised daily life in the Pennines in 2023. There’s plenty to look forward to in the next couple of weeks under both codes so let’s hope for more warmer and sunnier days. Sadly, the Lincoln meeting couldn’t quite escape the clutches of the miserable weather and the meeting began for the fourth first time since 2013 (there was no meeting in 2020 because of Covid) on heavy ground according to Timeform having been no softer than soft for all previous meetings between 2000 and 2012. Whether that is influenced by Doncaster staging two high-profile two-day turf meetings on what is nearly always deep ground right at the conclusion of the turf season before heading straight into a heavy jumps programme on what always seems to be the same racing line, with very few rail movements reported, I’m not sure, but the course executive warned beforehand that grass growth was sparse, and the turf husbandry visuals might not be pretty. I think it’s fair to say conditions were worse than anticipated as the first four races on Lincoln day were all run in the slowest, second-slowest or third-slowest times since 2000.

A slow historical time doesn’t necessarily mean a slow timefigure, as I’ve said many times before and will come to again later, but so far as the Brocklesby and the Lincoln were concerned, both finishing times were slow historically (both the slowest this century). However, whereas the Brocklesby timefigure (82) for the winner Doddie’s Impact was pretty much on par with his form rating (81) that wasn’t the case with the Lincoln winner Migration whose 91 timefigure was a fair way below his 120 form rating. It seemed to me beforehand, assessed on pedigrees and sales prices, the latest Brocklesby was something of an ordinary affair but I’ve no doubt that despite its modest timefigure, reflective of a slow finish in already deteriorating conditions at the end of a race where they went quite hard early, the Lincoln was a strong renewal and will be a race to follow even more closely than usual in the coming weeks. Why do I say this? Well, not because of the boost in prize money, though that clearly wasn’t unhelpful, but because one of the things I look for when assessing the strength of a race is how many runners collectively the field have beaten in their preceding three outings. You can do this, of course, by using the standard percentage of runners beaten calculation formula (R-P)/(R-1) where R is the number of runners and P is the finishing position, but for assessing potential race strength I find this calculation is a little bit too simplistic. A horse who has won a five-runner Class 5 race will still have the same standard percentage runners beaten figure (1.00) as a horse who has won a twenty-runner Class 3 race when the latter performance will, in all likelihood, have been markedly more noteworthy than the former in which it only takes a couple of horses to underperform for the statistic to start to become meaningless. Using the above metric, weighted slightly for recency and class of previous race compared to the one the horse is running in today and averaged across all runners, the latest Lincoln scores very highly on my figures, not just in comparison to recent Lincolns but to all handicaps.

That’s not to say Migration is the horse to take out of the race, for all he ran a career best (his 120 rating is the highest Timeform rating recorded by a Lincoln winner this century) and is still lightly raced for his age, as the scenario was perfectly teed up for one who stays a mile and a quarter strongly on soft ground, and I wouldn’t be backing him to reproduce the rating he ran to here back up against better horses at level weights as it has been beyond him before. Far more likely is that the four-year-old runner-up Awaal, who travelled strongly on the sharp end throughout before giving best only late on, is the one to take out of the race while fourth-placed Majestic and fifth-placed Al Mubhir are also horses to keep onside in coming weeks. Croupier, despite his big starting price and poor ran-too-freely showing, is another who I’d want to keep onside away from heavy ground. What was the best performance at Doncaster? Star of the show at Doncaster on Saturday from a timefigure perspective was Vadream who won the Cammidge Trophy in a 114 timefigure which eclipses her previous best of 108 achieved when fifth in the Champions Sprint at the end of 2021. Vadream has been an ever present in the notebooks of sectional time enthusiasts, something of a cliff horse almost, often finishing well from off the pace in steadily-run races, and one has to question I suppose why the prominent tactics used on Saturday which proved something of a revelation haven’t been used more often (the only other time she had been ridden so prominently before was at Deauville last season when she wore a visor for the first and only time and ran poorly). A four-and-a-half length winning margin is the largest this century but, as the subsequent career of four-length 2017 winner Tupi showed, taking early-season form in testing conditions when not every horse is fully wound up comes with severe risks attached and whether Vadream can reproduce this effort in deeper races and bigger fields later in the season remains to be seen, not least if connections revert to holding her up again.

Last season’s top three-year-old miler (in my book, anyway, given sectionals suggest he would have won the St James’s Palace Stakes readily with any sort of run) Maljoom made his debut in the seven-furlong novice on the second day of Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting and we might have seen another potentially high-class colt in this year’s renewal in the shape of Theoryofeverything who dished out a six-length beating to the penalised Striking Star. Conditions seemed to take their toll on the majority, however, and a 77 timefigure on the back of a 1lb upgrade tempers my enthusiasm with regards to his future prospects slightly, while his action also suggested he was very much at home in the conditions. Three Classic trials took place at Leopardstown on Sunday with a son of Ulysses winning the P. W McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes for the second year in succession in the shape of White Birch, while the 2000 Guineas Trial and the 1000 Guineas Trial, both sponsored by Ballylinch Stud, went to the Aidan O’Brien inmates Hans Andersen and Never Ending Story respectively. Any Derby colts in the Ballysax? The Ballysax might have been won by the likes of Broome and Harzand in recent years but is still a race that has fallen a bit out of favour since wins for Galileo and High Chaparral elevated the race from Listed status to Group 3. Aidan O’Brien rarely runs his big guns in it nowadays and despite fielding two runners, including the odds-on favourite Alexandroupolis, didn’t get one within four lengths of White Birch who edged out the promising maiden Up And Under in a tight finish. A 103 timefigure and a 2lb upgrade is not much to write home about so far as Classic pretensions are concerned and much like Piz Badile, who won the race in 2022, the indications right now, albeit these are still early days, are that White Birch seems destined to become a good horse rather than a top one. The same can seemingly be said about Hans Andersen. By Frankel, he was beaten in both the pattern events he contested as a two-year-old and though he can be expected to develop into a better three-year-old, not least over further than seven furlongs, he didn’t need to show much better than useful form here to get the better of some limited opposition in a modest 85 timefigure.

Never Ending Story fared better on the timefigure front, albeit still only clocking a 91 that came with no upgrade. In the frame in her last three pattern races as a two-year-old, for all she never got to within two lengths of the winner, she confirmed her liking for Leopardstown’s turning seven furlongs with a ready success. She looks to have a bit to find to take a hand in one of the Guineas but the return to a mile will suit and there’s enough stamina in her pedigree to think she might even prove a different proposition over middle distances. I was saddened but slightly relieved to see Page Fuller announce her retirement over the weekend. I don’t know Page or have ever had any dealings with her other than a like she has given to two tweets of mine, but I’ve always had half an eye on her career over the last couple of years partly because an acquaintance of mine is involved with the Jamie Snowdon yard which she has been involved in (and will continue to be associated with by all accounts) for many years now. I saw her appear on the ‘Get In’ show on Sky Sports Racing several weeks back and felt she was overly optimistic about getting her riding career back on track after her mini-stroke, and after another concussion I’m glad she has called time on race-riding before she comes to more serious harm. One thing that struck me again about her from that guest spot, however, as well as from several interviews she has done on ‘Luck On Sunday’, is how articulate, accomplished and personable she is and though I don’t think we need another ex-jockey as a pundit on one of the racing channels it would be a big shame if those qualities aren’t able to be found an educational or promotional outlet somewhere within racing.