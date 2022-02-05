Plenty of fascinating insight from our star analyst on Honeysuckle, Galopin Des Champs, Chacun Pour Soi and many more.

Being a largely domestic affair - not that it need be, though the performances of Frodon and Greaneteen will probably have deterred further British participation next year - the Dublin Racing Festival doesn’t yet have the far-reaching appeal of the Cheltenham Festival, but the quality over the two days is just as high and arguably more unrelenting. Winning the same race two years running is some feat in itself, but this year two horses, Honeysuckle and Chacun Pour Soi, managed to go one step further and win the same contest three years in succession, surely enough to have the races named in their honour once their careers are over. Let’s start with Chacun Pour Soi. A 174 Timeform performance rating was a little below the level he needed to run to in both previous wins, while a timefigure of 154 is well below the level he is capable of.

The simple reason he didn’t run any faster, of course, is that the pace in the first half of the race, in which he was ridden with a little more restraint than usual, wasn’t as strong as past renewals. Indeed, his race was run at an almost identical tempo from the first fence jumped to the fifth fence from home to the earlier novice chase won by Galopin Des Champs and the following handicap won by Birchdale, when one would have expected it to have been a lot faster. When you then consider that Chacun Pour Soi came home from that point - five out - in pretty much the same time as Galopin Des Champs and still won by 12 lengths, it does raise the question of exactly what he beat on the day, well though that comparison reflects on Galopin Des Champs. Betfair Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen might not have been helped by sticking to the inner but even so, isn’t quite as good a two-miler as two Grade 1 wins would suggest, and it’s quite clear too that Captain Guinness, a regular in these races and beaten six lengths in the Tingle Creek but 16 here, is some way below top class. With Cash Back jumping poorly, Fairyhouse specialist and top-end handicapper Dunvegan raised his game enough to finish second but, all in all, this looked to me like a glorified racecourse gallop for the winner. It was interesting to hear his rider Paul Townend say after the race that he didn’t think Chacun Pour Soi had jumped as well as he usually does. Any flaws on that score will be exposed against the likes of Energumene and Shishkin in the Champion, even if Chacun Pour Soi puts to bed once and for all my theory that he is much better suited by the longer gaps between fences in Ireland than he has encountered at Sandown and Cheltenham in two underwhelming visits to England. Much as I have admired him since being blown away by his Irish debut at Naas back in 2019, there are too many doubts for me to be considering backing him for the Champion. If there was a Cheltenham chase winner on the afternoon, it was surely Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

The early exits of both Beacon Lodge and Capodanno will no doubt lead those who play little heed to the stopwatch to ask questions, but a 164 timefigure is top notch for a novice and besides the sectional comparison with Chacun Pour Soi mentioned earlier, he also ran the distance from the fifth last to the line getting on for seven seconds faster than the 138-rated Birchdale managed over the same trip despite carrying over two stone more after rider claims are included. His trainer Willie Mullins – who took six Grade One contests over the weekend and whose strength in depth is perhaps best measured by those horses he didn’t run over the weekend - expressed some reservations about the quality of his jumping, but he looked fine in that regard to me. Just about the top novice chaser around at present, he has more speed than seems widely appreciated and will hopefully turn up in the Brown Advisory rather than the Turners. If the chases on the Sunday were straightforward to assess, what do we make of Conflated in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup the day before?

Not wishing to rain on the parade of anyone who taken big prices about future targets, the answer on the clock is not a great deal and much like the Dublin Chase, his win in a 137 timefigure arguably tells you more about the current shortcomings of the horses that finished behind him. After all, it’s a long time since any of the also-rans, Delta Work, Kemboy and Frodon, ran a top-class time or sectionals, decent though some of their more recent efforts might appear on paper, so Conflated might not have needed to advance his form much to come out best in a race where the opening sectionals were much slower than those for the corresponding sections in both two-mile chases even after making a correction for the faster pace races at that trip are normally run at. That scenario left the door open for a horse with a finishing kick, so perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise that a horse fast enough to have won a good handicap over two-and-a-half miles last time out would be the one, even if had only been racing off a mark of 145 that day. Whether Conflated can reproduce – or better, as he will most likely need to do – this form in a strongly-run three-and-a-quarter mile test is another matter, of course, and the Minella Indo he will meet there will be a different model to the one plugging on at the end of this ordinarily-run affair.

With Ferny Hollow absent, the Sporting Life Arkle might yet end up being fought out by Irish Arkle one-two Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel, though connections of Edwardstone could have something to say about that. The Irish Arkle was run at a furious pace which resulted in a career-best 158 timefigure for the winner and a right-up-to-best 148 timefigure for the runner-up, though Riviere D’Etel might well have won but for an uncharacteristic blunder at the last and some interference on the run-in. Though the mares allowance won’t be quite so substantial in the Arkle, it strikes me that the Old Couse at Cheltenham at a trip just short of two miles would play to her strengths, so she’s no forlorn hope to reverse the form. A Wave Of The Sea (who is only six but seems to have been around forever) won the handicap for the second successive year in a 137 timefigure. Interestingly, he came home from the second last no faster than Blue Lord despite having reached that point around four and a half seconds slower timed from the first fence. Over hurdles, Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore were the headline act in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle and the duo gave their huge army of supporters little cause for concern as she tracked the pace before settling matters in an instant when sent on rounding the home turn. Capable of running a 164 – as she did in last season’s Champion Hurdle – Honeysuckle’s 142 timefigure on this occasion is again a reflection that the pace wasn’t as strong as it promised to be rather than any shortcoming on her own part with Zanahiyr’s rider perhaps surprisingly electing to try and make a race of it rather than go hard from the front. The extent to which the pace wasn’t that strong is made clear by a comparison of the hurdle-by-hurdle sectionals with those recorded in Sir Gerhard’s race over the same trip, with Honeysuckle being around two seconds slower from the first hurdle jumped to the second last.

I had been a bit lukewarm about Sir Gerhard after his hurdling debut, but I was much more impressed with him here and his 150 timefigure in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle also comes with a sectional from two out faster than Honeysuckle (albeit she may have been idling) managed off a slower pace. The hurdle he won has gone to Cheltenham winners Appreciate It, Klassical Dream and Samcro in three of the last four years, and 150 puts him right up there with Constitution Hill and Dysart Dynamo. The Ballymore (where his less than perfect jumping might not be the important failing as it might be in the Sky Bet Supreme) could be the way to go with him. He might meet another of the Festival winners there in the shape of Minella Cocooner, after whose opening-race victory a few daring punters no doubt chanced their arm with the settlers claiming they had intended to back him and not runner-up Minella Crooner. A 141 timefigure puts Minella Cocooner in the picture for that race (in contrast to Sir Gerhard, he jumps very fluently) but the Albert Bartlett is also an option.

Vauban burst Fil Dor’s bubble in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, having too much speed in a steadily-run affair (timefigure just 118), though the third, Il Etait Temps, shaped just as well on his hurdling debut having been set far more to do and is one to note going forward. On the domestic front there was also a two-day bet365-sponsored ‘Trials meeting’ at Musselburgh, though with field sizes largely countable on the fingers of one hand and quality notable by its absence it’s unlikely to have any relevance five weeks hence. Indeed, the one question some Irish trainers will be asking themselves is why they didn’t bring over many more fancied challengers given the much calmer waters (neither of their two winners had to run to higher than 131) and very good prize money on offer. The highest winning timefigure of the meeting, posted by Kiltealy Briggs in the opening novice chase, came in at just 133 and the last time he had been seen on a racecourse he’d been spanked by Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor. There was no suitable race for Ahoy Senor at Musselburgh, so he turned up at Wetherby instead in the Grade 2 William Hill Towton Chase for his Cheltenham warm-up. A 134 timefigure is testament to a controlled front-running performance that saw him hold enough back to post a faster finishing sectional than the decent Schiehallion Munro in the earlier handicap over half a mile shorter, and I don’t doubt he’s got a fair bit more to offer.