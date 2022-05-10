Graeme North reflects on the action from the key Classic trials, including the performance of new Derby favourite Stone Age.

Anyone who struck a bet in the ‘Aidan O’Brien not to train a Classic winner in Great Britain in 2022’ market might well have been on good terms with themselves after the master of Ballydoyle drew a blank in the first two Classics for the first time since 2014, but a week of Derby and Oaks trials at Chester and Lingfield has put a very different spin on things, unsurprisingly. The last year in which success in a British Classic eluded him completely was 2011 (he did saddle three seconds, however) and all in all O’Brien has trained an astonishing 38 Classic winners this century. Going back to 2014, the closest O’Brien came in the first two Classics was with third-placed Australia in the 2000 Guineas. Those who look to trends (or coincidences) for their inspiration will no doubt have clocked with Luxembourg (also third in the 2000 Guineas) in mind that Australia went on to win the Derby in commanding fashion.

Sadly, for those of that disposition, Luxembourg was ruled out of the Cazoo Derby, but less than 48 hours later O’Brien’s Derby hand (I’ll cover the Oaks next week) looked barely less strong. Stone Age won the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown by five and a half lengths - just half a length shy of the winning margin posted by Bolshoi Ballet the year before – and his success followed hot on the heels of wins for Changingoftheguard and Star of India at Chester and United Nations at Lingfield. Six length or so winners of Classic trials nearly always turn ante-post markets on their head, and after his win it wasn’t surprising to see Stone Age put in as favourite for the Derby, odds which have since shortened after Ryan Moore suggested he was the pick of their Classic colts. Bolshoi Ballet flopped at Epsom, and, though he reportedly returned home very sore afterwards, his Derrinstown win (as the Derby Trial was previously known) turned out to be something of a false dawn as he never ran within 3lb of that form again as a three-year-old. He might still live up to that promise as he holds an entry in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot next month. On balance, Stone Age looks to have achieved slightly less than Bolshoi Ballet. His 107 timefigure was a reflection of a well-judged bossing ride from the front, and with no upgrade to his timefigure and Glory Daze, a very cheaply-bought son of the sprinter Cotai Glory, chasing him home and seemingly showing much improved form, I’m not sure he has done enough yet to be as short as 9-4 for the Derby.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It is worth pointing out, though, that his nine-length reappearance Navan win was boosted the same afternoon by the fourth Fumata, who put up easily the best relative performance of the day on the clock at Leopardstown and might well be up to winning a good race himself given how strong he was tackling a mile and a half for the first time. O’Brien hasn’t been quite so dominant in the Chester Vase as he has in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown, but eight winners in the race this century is still some achievement and his latest winner Changingoftheguard is up with the best of them with both his rating and timefigure coming in at 115, albeit times weren’t exactly easy to interpret on Chester’s opening day on account of deteriorating conditions. Of O’Brien’s previous winners only Sir Dragonet (122) posted a better timefigure but he didn’t manage any better than fifth at Epsom after being supplemented. Sir Dragonet powered home from last place for his win but Changingoftheguard seems a straightforward sort who was sent straight to the front and never looked likely to be caught, much as at Dundalk on his reappearance.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Admittedly, his task was made easier by the favourite New London looking much less suited by this tight, turning track than the wide-open spaces of the Rowley Mile, but Changingoftheguard isn’t the first O’Brien three-year-old to leave some ordinary juvenile performances behind in his second season. As another son of Galileo, the sire responsible for four of O’Brien’s eight Derby winners this century, he’s entitled to respect at Epsom. The same can be said of O’Brien’s other Chester winner, Star Of India, another son of Galileo who took the Dee Stakes in a timefigure of 107, staying on strongly to see off some ordinary rivals by Listed standards, headed by Feilden flop Cresta who didn’t look altogether happy on the track to me. Fifth in the Craven, Star of India was never stronger than at the finish and had the race gone on another couple of furlongs he’d have won by double digits. Only four turned out in the Chester Vase, the smallest field since 2013, and only four turned out too for the other recognised Derby trial of the week, the SBK Derby Trial at Lingfield which, oddly enough, also last attracted as few as four runners in 2013. United Nations hadn’t looked much out of the ordinary in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month, mindful that it was his first run for six months and he wasn’t well placed as the race developed, but that race presumably brought the son of, yes, Galileo, on a fair amount as he upped his timefigure game to 109. A bit more improvement will put him in the mix at Epsom, but going back to an earlier point it won’t have escaped the attention of the trends (or coincidences) boys that the last time the Chester Vase and Derby Trial at Lingfield both attracted four runners – and with Aidan O’Brien training both winners – the Chester Vase winner (Ruler Of The World) was the one who triumphed at Epsom. Changingoftheguard it is then…

One horse who has form lines with Stone Age and who has a Derby entry but isn’t certain to run it would seem, given he was dropped back in distance last time, is Buckaroo, a horse I have discussed before and who is trained by Joseph O’Brien. He finished two places behind Stone Age when fourth in last year’s Criterium de Saint-Cloud but looked unfortunate not to win having been held up a long way back, running the fastest final 200m according to the sectionals available on France Galop. He again came from well back to hit the front before being edged out by Piz Badile in the Ballysax on his reappearance but, despite being a half-brother to a mile-and-a-half winner by Kingman out of a mare who stayed a mile and three quarters, he was brought back to a mile for a Listed race at the Curragh last time. That he could win so easily there, by four lengths after coming from well off an ordinary pace with a sectional upgrade a fair bit higher than his rivals, makes me think a mile and a half might not be his optimum, but we’ll know more after the Irish 2000 Guineas next time out. Mac Swiney took in both races last year, finishing fourth at Epsom having also been dropped back to a mile after running in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial on his reappearance.

It may have been Derby trials week but this also tends to be the time of season when a few likely-looking Royal Ascot two-year-olds start to strut their stuff. Not in the Lily Agnes at Chester, though, which might once have been a springboard to Group aspirations and still hangs on to a reputation to match but in reality isn’t any more, as the latest winner Absolutelyflawless underlined with a winning performance rating of just 84 (79 on the clock). Instead, the best performances of the week on the clock came in a novice at Ascot and a maiden at Naas. The Jemima Howden Novice at Ascot over five furlongs was a particularly interesting contest with the finish dominated by two colts who both cost 525,000 guineas at the sales, the winner Noble Style acquired from Tattersalls Book 1 last autumn and the runner-up Walbank being the sale-topper at the recent Craven Breeze-Up and very high up the list of fastest breezers, according to data I have seen. Walbank, who was attempting to win the race for his stable for the second year running after Go Bears Go in 2021, showed bags of speed and even hit the front briefly but he had no answer to the sharp turn of foot shown by the winner (11.97 seconds for the final furlong compared to Walbank’s 12.32 according to Total Performance Data, the fastest on the day) who was giving Charlie Appleby his first juvenile winner of the season.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Noble Style looked less clued-up through the race and I fancy will improve the more of the pair with a step up to six in the Coventry the obvious move. Noble Style’s timefigure was 100 (Walbank’s 94) and compares very favourably with the 91 achieved by subsequent Norfolk second and Group 2 Railway winner Go Bears Go, but it wasn’t quite enough to claim top spot among the juveniles on the clock with that accolade going to Little Big Bear at Naas. Unlike Noble Style, Little Big Bear (who himself cost 325,000 guineas) had had the benefit of a previous run, finishing second in a 95 timefigure in a hot maiden at the Curragh behind Tough Talk (also 95) from a lower draw than the other principals. Whether it was more a result of a drop back to five at Naas or simple progress from one start to the next remains to be seen, but the way he drew clear very quickly towards the finish was really taking (even if his tail carriage wasn’t) and a 103 timefigure is smart for the time of year.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Incidentally, Kingman promises to be a sire to follow in the juvenile races at Ascot, as not only is he the sire of Noble Style and Tough Talk but also Age Of Kings who just went down to the more-experienced Shartash (third behind Tough Talk on debut) in a 92 timefigure on his debut at Naas on the same card as Little Big Bear. Dramatised (99) still holds sway amongst the fillies, but Kieran Cotter’s filly Matilda Picotte isn’t too far behind on 94 after a ready win at the Curragh earlier this month in a race subsequent Queen Mary winner Quick Suzy took in 2021. That form was given a big boost when the runner-up Comhra came out and scored by five and a half lengths at Roscommon on Monday night.