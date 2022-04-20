Graeme North's assesses how Native Trail and Perfect Power measured up on the clock in their 2000 Guineas trials.

It was good to see the Flat turf season fire into life again last week after stepping backstage for the jumps, even though the three-day Craven meeting felt one day too long (Cheltenham take note) unlike the more compact Greenham meeting at Newbury. It was also refreshing to see last year’s top youngsters Native Trail and Perfect Power take in the Craven and Greenham respectively instead of one of the racecourse gallops Newmarket was staging, and from what we saw both look to have come through the winter well. Exactly what did they achieve, however, and does the betting for the 2000 Guineas properly reflect their chances? From a ratings perspective Native Trail had the edge, running to a 119 Timeform rating (the third highest in the race in the last decade behind Masar and Toronado) compared to Perfect Power’s 115.

Visually, Native Trail looked to win with a fair bit in hand after taking some time to engage top gear, and once he’d negotiated the Dip he looked very strong. That’s pretty much what was apparent on the clock. A 106 timefigure and a 103.8% finishing speed as calculated by Timeform indicates the race didn’t provide the searching test of stamina at the trip that his performances as a two-year-old had earmarked would suit - the race was a trial, after all, and given he started at 4/1 on nothing was likely to try and gun it from the front. That suggests he can improve a fair bit on this effort (112 on the clock when sectional upgrades from three furlong-pole are incorporated) when he gets a much stronger earlier pace to chase. According to RTV’s Course Track sectionals Native Trail ran the last three furlongs 0.78 seconds faster than the runner-up Claymore (Timeform had it as 0.76 seconds) and ran the last two furlongs even faster as he finally found his stride, running the penultimate furlong in under 11 seconds. All good for last season’s champion youngster, then, with the Guineas on the horizon, though connections might perhaps be hoping the ground won’t be any faster on the big day.

Native Trail is a generally available at 5/4 for the Guineas with Coroebus (who took in one of the racecourse gallops) and Luxembourg next best at 7/2 and 9/2, with Perfect Power at 10/1. It doesn’t seem to be an opinion widely held (no bad thing where betting is concerned) but I’m at a loss to understand why Perfect Power, who could hardly have done much more in the Greenham or done it more easily in a well-run race, is not much shorter in the market. The antipathy towards him seems solely because of a long-held and deep-rooted view that he is a sprinter, and sure, his credentials at six furlongs are second to none – indeed, had he not received such an ill-judged ride in the Richmond at Goodwood, in which he was clearly the best horse, Perfect Power would have landed a Group-race four-timer as a two-year-old. Timeform don’t return timefigures from Deauville where he won the Prix Morny but applying a universal finishing speed model to the figures posted on France Galop show that he was a fair bit superior to those he beat in France (112 on time, by my calculations) and he’s come back even better this year judged by his Newbury win in a 114-timefigure upgraded to 116 at a minimum (he wasn’t hard pressed, remember) after upgrades are applied. Perfect Power might be by the sprinter Ardad but the female side of his pedigree suggests a mile really won’t be a problem given that his dam Sagely stayed a mile and a half and is a half-sister to the mile-and-quarter winners Sagaciously and Sageness. Newbury’s seven furlongs in a well-run race is one of the stiffest tests at the trip in the country and I’d be very wary of underestimating him at Newmarket.

Staying with the three-year-old colts, the other taking performance on the home front last week in the recognised ‘trials’ came from Eydon who went into the Feilden Stakes as twice-raced 22/1 maiden and came out of it a Listed winner with a bright future. A 77 timefigure is ordinary on the face of it, but that was a consequence of a steady early pace that saw a few pull hard, and a 24lb upgrade takes his overall time rating to 101 and allows him to be considered a couple of lengths superior to the runner-up than the bare result suggests. Looking at the size of him, it’s fair to think that the eight-week break since his last run has done him the world of good and he should keep improving as the season goes on. New Science landed the Free Handicap in a 93 timefigure upgraded to 98 after sectionals are included. A defeat of Nell Gwyn winner Cachet as well as Angel Bleu in a listed race at Ascot last July reads well in hindsight, but New Science has still to post much decent on the clock. He holds a 2000 Guineas entry but will probably end up in France in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains. So far as the fillies are concerned, little of significance took place last week. Cachet’s two-and-a-half-length success over Almohandesah in the Nell Gwyn might have been the widest margin since Fantasia scored by seven in 2009 but a winning timefigure of 95 along with a 2lb upgrade still leaves her on the periphery of the 1000 Guineas picture. Wild Beauty didn’t win by so far in the Fred Darling at Newbury, beating Jumbly by half a length, but once again the overall time rating (82), after adding upgrades to the timefigures, suggests that the level of the form she needed to show is a fair way below Classic-winning standard. Indeed, Jumbly emerged the better horse on the day by a pound or so and continues to give the impression that a strongly-run mile will suit her far better than the muddling affair she encountered here.

I’ll deal with some of the trials that have taken place in France in a bit more detail next week, but the most significant one to have taken place so far looks to have been the Prix de la Grotte, the main domestic trial for the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, at Longchamp. The race went to Rosacea who ended her juvenile campaign with a win in the Prix des Reservoirs but looks to have improved significantly given this dominant success which saw her running each of the last 200-metre sections faster than any of her rivals. She sets a decent home standard in the Pouliches. Back on the home front, a couple of horses caught my eye last week from a time perspective and I expect to see at least one, if not both of them, develop into a Group performer. First of those was Twilight Calls in the concluding handicap at the Craven meeting. Henry Candy’s sprinter had a curtailed campaign last year and ended up being gelded, but he’s come back a much-improved four-year-old judging by his Newmarket reappearance. A winning timefigure of 110 in a race in which he showed a cracking turn of foot (penultimate furlong 10.65 seconds according to Course Track), and in which the first three pulled nearly three lengths clear, was very much the minimum I could have returned. I’m not sure yet whether he’s a five-furlong or six-furlong performer but I suspect strongly he’s Group class and a 6lb rise for that win leaves him plenty of room to land a top handicap before progressing up the ladder. The other horse I’ll be keeping an eye on going forward is Tiber Flow who was just edged out by El Caballo at the end of six furlongs at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, the pair posting identical 111 timefigures. Newcastle isn’t the easiest track from which to return manual sectionals and Timeform weren’t able to return any, but inputting those returned by Total Performance Data would have had Tiber Flow emerging the winner by a neck or so. Considering six furlongs would be an absolute minimum, he’s surely got plenty more improvement in him and he might yet develop into a Jersey candidate.