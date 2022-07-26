Plenty of fascinating insight from our star analyst on the King George, Naval Power and the rise of Gemma Tutty.

Pyledriver hits 126 in King George win Timefigure analysis from the Curragh is not certainly the easiest as I have said many times before, and on occasions neither is it from Ascot where at least you can proceed in the knowledge that the data you are working with is near 100% accurate. Ascot is one of those courses where timefigures on the round course are calculated (by Timeform, anyway) independently from those on the straight course, given the round course usually rides slower, which can create problems if there is an imbalance in the split of numbers between straight and round on any one day or if the combination of distances pair a solid standard against a less solid one. Saturday’s card had the potential to be one of those instances with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth qico Stakes being just one of two races on the round course alongside the Longines Valiant Stakes over the infrequently raced Old Mile, whose standard had to be tightened significantly in 2018 after Jessica Harrington’s Alpha Centuri broke the clock in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Fortunately, so far as the King George was concerned, that scenario was avoided as, despite the small field, the race ended up being run at a strong gallop with the leaders Broome and Westover going through the first three furlongs in under 36 seconds. That led to a finishing speed from three furlongs out of 97%, a 2 lb upgrade and a fairly straightforward-to-assess timefigure of 126.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A time of 2.29.49 is middling so far as winning times in the race this century is concerned, but 126 is the joint fifth-fastest winning timefigure in the race in that time and backs up Willie Muir’s opinion that the horse is better than ever (his previous best timefigure was 116, in the 2020 St Leger). It certainly wasn’t a surprise result, even if all the other five runners had excuses of varying severity. I suspect connections of the beaten quintet will be quite happy to take him on again, but whether Westover in particular will recapture his best form having reportedly had an awayday at Kempton since his Curragh romp remains to be seen. Mishriff’s slow starts are becoming a cause for concern but he still looks the one to beat in the Juddmonte International next month. Naval Power looks the real deal Ascot’s Saturday card also played host to a couple of interesting two-year-old races, the Group 3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes and the listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes. The former looked a good opportunity for Lezoo to get the day off to a good start for Ralph Beckett and she duly delivered without much fuss in a timefigure of 100, a shade below the 102 she’d posted in the Empress at Newmarket. Her performance unsurprisingly barely caused a ripple in the market for the 1000 Guineas, but Naval Power shot to the top of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas betting after winning a race Chindit had won before him in 2020. A 109 timefigure for a six-and-a-half length defeat of the July Stakes fifth Waiting All Night is the highest by a two-year-old colt this season in Britain or Ireland, edging out Bradsell from top spot and Naval Power is certainly much more a likely improver at a mile than the Coventry winner.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

‘A disappointing turnout numerically, and none of one of the age groups gave their running’ could have been part of the Timeform race header for the King George but it was, in fact, part of the one for ForexVox Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday where Francesco Clemente extended his unbeaten run to three with a nine-length demotion of the in-form handicapper Miramichi. The winner of the Wood Ditton back in April before beating Royal Ascot runner-up Ajero at Sandown, Francesco Clemente left even that latter run well behind with a much-improved effort that came in on the clock at 113. On the face of it, his timerating could have been a fair bit higher but given that his was the only race run on the round course following an evening meeting where the straight had been excessively watered, caution prevailed. Either way there’s little doubt that he’s up to winning at Group level whether the four-year-olds in the race gave their running or not. It was very hard not be impressed with Sound Angel at Newcastle in the Gainford Group Beeswing Handicap at Newcastle last weekend. The mare after who the race is named has been associated with several races over the years, including the Beeswing Stakes that held Group 3 status between 1986 and 1999. I don’t think it’s beyond question that Sound Angel is capable of landing a Group 3 herself despite having landed this off a BHA mark of 84, showing a stunning turn of foot to go six lengths clear in less than a furlong. Unfortunately, exactly how fast she covered the penultimate furlong isn’t clear as the detailed furlong-by-furlong TPD sectionals aren’t available, but it’s fair to say you don’t come across a turn of foot that often and a 94 timefigure and a lb upgrade surely only scratches the surface of her ability. Rise of Tutty comes as no surprise Finally, if there was one result that pleased me far more than any other last week it was Mostly Cloudy’s win for first-season trainer Gemma Tutty in the historic Brown Jack Handicap at Ascot. I should say now I know Gemma well having got to know her at the start of the first lockdown in 2020 after I’d flagged her up as my ‘one under the radar’ in a series of popular question and answer articles Timeform were running at the time in which selected current and (well-known) former members of staff gave their opinions about racing topics. You can read mine here. Gemma’s instant success –12 winners at an 17% strike rate at the time of writing– has come as absolutely no surprise to me. Sharp as a tack right from the start, what struck me most about her as I got to know her better was her willingness to absorb new information about things she wasn’t altogether familiar back then such as time analysis, sectionals and handicapping, as befits someone who was dedicated enough to bag a first-class honours degree in psychology while still riding.

Mostly Cloudy