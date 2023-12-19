Watch & Learn: Timefigure analysis from Graeme North including Ayr, Punchestown, Leicester and Naas

Timefigure expert Graeme North looks back on the past week's racing and has a positive word for a Nicky Richards-trained novice.

Plenty of fixtures last week, domestically at least even after Warwick’s abandonment, but not a lot of quality on show in truth after changes to the jumps programme made it look very different and less interesting than the same weekend had promised to be the previous season before cancellations struck. There wasn’t much going on in Ireland either, and Sunday’s Navan fixture even dished up something extremely rare in Ireland, a match, just the sixth over jumps there since the start of 2020 as opposed to the 98 that have taken place domestically in the same period! At least there is plenty of good action to look forward to in the coming fortnight, with a couple of smart raiders from France adding further spice to the mix. I don't tend to follow the action at Ayr closely given the bulk of the races it stages nowadays cater largely for the low-grade local racehorse population, but the two-year-old maidens on the Flat sometimes throw up something decent and the same can be said of novice events over the sticks. Six races over the smaller obstacles last Monday allowed for plenty of meaningful time comparisons and I was quite impressed with the juvenile hurdle winner Rocheval and the novice Florida Dreams. The former had won a decent-looking bumper at Aintree last month and though he only won in a 98 timefigure here, beating the same horse, his stable-companion I Wish You, he was strong at the finish and the times he ran not only from three out but throughout the final circuit suggest he’s worth getting on for 120 which would make him very hard to beat under a penalty kept to the north. Florida Dreams ran a faster overall time, a faster final circuit and was marginally faster from three out if not the last. The first leg of a three-timer for Nicky Richards, his timefigure came in at 124 but I'd upgrade that to 130 after his fractions are taken into account, and his yard should have some good fun with him when stepping him up in trip.

Tuesday’s Punchestown card featured a couple of interesting beginners chases as well as a listed novice hurdle for mares. Star of the show over the larger obstacles was Embassy Gardens and a 136 timefigure on the back of a clean round of jumping is a promising start, certainly, but he didn’t go on after his easy win at Thurles last season in a similarly small field, pulled up in the Albert Bartlett and then sixth at Punchestown Festival, and he’ll have to back this up in a larger field for me before I get interested in him for bigger targets down the line. Spillane’s Tower ran a much slower 110 in the other chase but that was because the race developed into something of a sprint and he did well to get up, confirming the good impression he’d made when catching the eye behind Facile Vega the time before. Jetara (116) won the listed hurdle with a good turn of foot, but she had the benefit of experience as well as a better race position than the runner-up A Penny A Hundred and she still hasn’t convinced me she’ll be up to taking on the better mares. If anything, the times she ran pay a big compliment to opening-race winner Blizzard Of Oz who ran a faster final circuit and was less than a second slower from two out despite carrying 15lb more, a performance that suggests to me his already-useful 123 timefigure can be upgraded to 135. Elixir D’Ainay, absent since falling in the 2020 Supreme, wasn’t made to work hard for a win in a 96 timefigure worth nearer 125 after sectionals are incorporated. A satisfactory comeback but hard to conclude from this exactly how much ability he retains.

Leicester’s all-chase card on Wednesday didn’t have many runners but featured an intriguing clash on paper at least between last season’s Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner Apple Away and two horses who had won Grade 2 contests in the past. In the event it was anything but as Apple Away, third behind Grey Dawning on her chasing debut last month, won easily, but a lowly 107 timefigure which can’t be upgraded much suggests she was the only one who ran anywhere near form. Taunton is usually where Paul Nicholls farms novice hurdles but the two divisions of the split novice on Thursday went to Ben Pauling and the Philip Hobbs/Johnson White partnership with good prospects Fiercely Proud and Ballee respectively. Ballee took the honours on final times, posting a 134 timefigure compared to the 122 Fiercely Proud managed, but the latter came home much the quicker of the pair as befits his Flat pedigree. That said, he flopped in both the Champion Bumper and the Grade 2 Bumper at Aintree last season after winning his first two starts so it remains to see how he progresses. The same day at Naas in the race Impaire Et Passe had won the year before, Quai De Bourbon made quite a favourable impression in the maiden hurdle but a 119 timefigure looks to nail this performance quite accurately and he looks a fair way off Graded level right now. Blood Destiny took the beginners chase in decent enough style, a good gallop seeing him return a 140 timefigure, but he’s another that failed to meet expectations last season at a higher level after a bright start so, without starting to sound like a broken record, he’s another who still has a lot to prove, for me, despite this encouraging start.

Friday saw the very promising Dysart Enos shorten in price at the top of the betting for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Time comparisons I made last season using overall times as well as sectional times between bumper winners and those who scored over hurdles over the same trip on the same card, taking the faster of the hurdle winners if there was more than one, suggested she was the fourth best bumper performer seen out using that metric, behind A Dream To Share, Brighterdaysahead and Dancing City. A 133 timefigure beating the impressive Ascot novice winner Beat The Bat suggests she is well on her way to reaching the same level over hurdles. If I was being picky, her hurdling still has room for improvement so post-race comments that she might go straight to Cheltenham should connections be unable to find a suitable race between now and then are slightly troubling and with that in mind I’d have the slicker-jumping Brighterdaysahead as the clear favourite for the 'Dawn Run'.

Ginny’s Destiny beat the aforementioned Grey Dawning in the novice chase, though the result might have been different had Grey Dawning not attempted to uproot the second-last, but the timefigure (148) was a good one and I’d have that 148 down as a minimum figure, so his new BHA handicap rating of 146 looks a very fair one, while the runner-up can surely win a good handicap off his unchanged mark of 144. I wouldn’t know the track where previous good form counts for most, but Cheltenham must rank highly up that list. Saturday’s big race, the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup, provided further evidence of that as Fugitif, in the first four in all his previous starts at the track, just got the better of Il Ridoto, in the first four in four of his previous six races here, in an absorbing finish at the end of a well-run two and a half miles.

The first two came in for contrasting rides, Il Ridoto cutting out the running with the eventual third Frero Banbou, while Fugitif (158 timefigure) was ridden with more patience. If anything, Il Ridoto ended up doing a bit too much mid-race, running the distance between the second-last fence on the penultimate circuit and three out at two-mile pace, and that only Fugitif of those held up was able to take advantage suggests to me that the race was lacking the sort of well-handicapped progressive type often found in these events. The most interesting chaser on display all afternoon was Protektorat who was back in handicap company in a bid to get his career on track. Giving upwards of 15lb away all round, he looked to be having something of a confidence booster to me, ridden in rear in a race where neither the winning time nor the sectionals were up to much, and though he gave it his best shot after the last he was too far back to challenge. I’d suggest this form probably isn’t quite as good as it looks on paper and for me the winner Broadway Boy still has more to do if he’s to be taken seriously as a Brown Advisory candidate.

Shanagh Bob posted faster finishing fractions in the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett than Nurse Susan managed in the decent handicap hurdle over half a mile shorter and I fancy he’s a fair bit better even than his 127 timefigure, possibly even mid-140s when he gets a stronger gallop to aim at.

