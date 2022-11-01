Graeme North reacts to Bravemansgame's win in the Charlie Hall, plus highlights a winner on the Flat with the potential to develop into a top-class middle-distance horse next season.

If there is one weekend that properly symbolizes the ‘change of seasons’ between the Flat and National Hunt, it is probably the one just gone when Britain’s foremost Flat racecourse Ascot hosted its first jumps meeting of the season and there were no Group races run on the Flat in Britain or Ireland, although there were a couple over at Chantilly. There were a number of Listed races domestically last week, however, with pride of place from a form perspective, if not quite a timefigure viewpoint, coming from Ottoman Fleet at Newmarket in the National Stud Welcomes Stradivarius James Seymour Stakes.

A five-and-a-half-length winning margin with another six and half lengths back to the third suggests the performance had a good deal of merit to it, worth 122p as Timeform saw it, making his record since he made his debut in surely the hottest maiden of the year at Newbury in April one of consistent improvement. A 100 timefigure isn’t quite so flattering, but that’s indicative of a pace which had a bit of slack to it at times on a day when timefigures were less straightforward to return than is usually the case at Newmarket – the centre of the track, where they raced for the final four races on Saturday, was seemingly riding a bit faster than the stand rail where the first four races took place. It’s possible that Ottoman Fleet is best with some give in the ground – Timeform returned the ground at Newmarket as soft – but his King Edward VII Stakes defeat on firm ground at the Royal meeting was just the third start of his career. That he even took in that race so early in his career suggests connections don’t see stamina as an issue and, being by a Derby winner out of a mare by another, I could see him developing into a top-class four-year-old over a mile and a half next year. The preceding British Stallion Studs EBF Montrose Fillies’ Stakes was won by Caernarfon in a timefigure of 97, providing Mick Channon – who will be handing over the training licence to son Jack in the new year – with another autumn highlight after winning the Cambridgeshire. Her victory was something of a surprise according to the betting, but she’d finished well clear of the fourth when third behind Local Dynasty in the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract last time and that race, run in a decent 96 timefigure, is probably stronger form than it looked at the time.

The fastest timefigure across the two-day meeting that ended the season at Headquarters came from Irish raider Matilda Picotte (101) in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bosra Sham Stakes. Back from 10 weeks off since running third in the Lowther, with cheekpieces also refitted for the first time since the spring, Matilda Picotte looked an improved filly, though the later exploits of most recent winners – who have barely won a race subsequently – might make depressing reading for connections. Another horse who might well develop into a top four-year-old next year is Zagrey, who made his first appearance since splitting My Prospero and Junko in the Prix Eugene Adam back in July a winning one in the Listed Grand Prix du Nord at Chantilly on Sunday. A son of the promising sire Zarak, who was the product of a mating between Dubawi and Zarkava, Zagrey ran easily the fastest last 600m for a cosy success and looks a late developer who might also find a step up to a mile and a half next season helping him. On the same card, Moon Ray reversed recent Prix Saraca form with Eternal Dance in the Group Three Prix Miesque but was fortunate to do so, improving but well placed relative to the eventual third. Having found herself too far back, Eternal Pearl made ground hand over first in the closing stages in easily the fastest last 600m in the race. Over jumps, Bravemansgame had looked the headline act of the weekend at Wetherby once the initial entries had come through, but come the off he had been displaced as favourite for the Charlie Hall Chase by Ahoy Senor, who had beaten him when the pair had last met at Aintree in the spring. As it was, Ahoy Senor didn’t give his running after racing a bit too freely, putting a big dent in his Gold Cup hopes if those pretensions ever really existed – of all the horses talked about as a potential Gold Cup winner, he has more to prove than most having never run a timefigure higher than 151 (and that over hurdles). He also remains an errant jumper of fences despite those in the back straight at Wetherby on Saturday looking more like glorified hurdles. Bravemansgame likely only needed to give his running to come out on top.

Unlike his predecessor Cyrname who won the race for Paul Nicholls in 2020 but was flattered both by his overall time and sectionals in comparison with the lowly handicap over the same distance, Bravemansgame posted a highly respectable 158 timefigure which is the same he recorded when beating Pats Fancy in the Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices’ Limited Handicap at Newbury back in February. Promising though this reappearance might have been, the fact that Allaho has twice recorded timefigures of 179, 20 lb higher than Bravemansgame has managed, is a measure of the task the latter faces in the King George. The two feature hurdles on the same card seemed to me to have something of a tactical element to them in that Harry Skelton, who rode both winners as well as the winner of the concluding handicap, seemed noticeably keen to take a wider course throughout than his rivals. The versatile Molly Ollys Wishes won the Listed Mares’ Hurdle for the second year in succession with her 142 timefigure bettering the 140 she posted in the race last year. Despite the distance, the race tested stamina above all else in a slow-motion finish – her finishing sectional from three out was the slowest of the four hurdles on the day, for all her final circuit was easily the fastest – as she ran down the likeable Martello Sky late on. Her stablemate Proschema’s victory unfolded in a very different manner. Dropped out in a race run at just a fair gallop – his winning timefigure was 126, well below the 150 he ran to on form – Proschema came home well over two seconds faster from three out than Molly Ollys Wishes, though whether he has really improved as much as seems evident on paper, with several horses behind him looking to have something to prove, remains to be seen. The fastest finishing sectional on the card was posted by Rocky Man in the last, not unsurprisingly given the pace was modest (winning timefigure 69). However, he’s very unexposed and is worth keeping an eye on, as is the runner-up Findthetime who came home quicker than the winner having given him a couple of lengths headstart entering the straight.

Over at Ascot, Goshen made an underwhelming start to say the least over fences. Never travelling with much fluency, he dropped further back as the race developed and ended up getting beaten 65 lengths. I can’t say I was much impressed by the winner Gowel Road who struggled home from three out, slower than both other chase winners in a modest 124 timefigure as well, running a slower final circuit than the lower-rated Our Power (posted a career-best 141 winning timefigure) in the three-miler. The official handicapper looks to have overreacted to me in raising his mark to 143. If there was one performance more discouraging than Goshen’s last week from an established name on the clock, it was Magic Daze’s effort in finishing runner-up in the mares event at Clonmel on Thursday. Eighth in the Sporting Life Arkle last season before dominating much more experienced rivals off a mark of 135 in a handicap at the Punchestown Festival when tried in a tongue tie, Magic Daze ran a final circuit getting on for 10 seconds slower than the veteran 14-year-old Capture The Drama managed from out of the handicap off a mark of 79 in the following contest, nearly all of which happened after the third from home. This looked a red-flag performance to me and Magic Daze, who had the tongue tie on again, might well have been suffering some sort of physical issue to capitulate as weakly as she did. Magic Daze (now rated 143) might have needed the run (she came on for her first run last year), but I’d be very wary of backing her in the expectation of a return to form next time.

It was interesting to read last week the thoughts of Willie Mullins regarding attracting more people into racing by reducing the times between races to make the product more fast-moving. This seems to me an excellent idea and is one that crossed my mind more than once at a recent visit to Dieppe racecourse in France where the 35-minute gaps between races were far too long given the horses didn’t even come into the paddock until a few minutes before the advertised start, leading to a lot of ‘dead time’ hanging around with not even a pre-parade ring accessible to the public. Other sports, such as cricket and rugby, have long widened their appeal by moving away from traditional formats with the introduction of different elements, such as Twenty20 and Sevens, and racing will surely deter the younger audience further if it doesn’t embrace a different orthodoxy some time soon. Not all racecourses would be suitable for an innovation of the kind Mullins mentioned, and some of those on the Flat which wouldn’t, such as Newmarket or Newbury (where the starts are a long way from the parade ring), can’t even get their races off on time as it is. However, the fact that racecourses are easily able to catch up time if one of their early races is delayed suggests that the idea isn’t fanciful – a gap of 22 to 25 minutes maximum between races would be my suggestion – if some forward-thinking racecourse executive wants to run with it. Dull as the racing at Dieppe that day might have been – though it saw a sparkling debut from Rashford, who ran easily the fastest last 600m of the three races run over 1800m on the day and was subsequently edged out by Aidan O’Brien’s Victoria Road in the Group Three Prix de Conde – one of the innovations that brightened the afternoon was the immediate overhead drone footage that was replayed straight after the race on the big screen which was far more revealing than the shots the fixed television cameras managed. That’s another idea for free if any racecourse executives are reading.