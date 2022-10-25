Timefigure expert Graeme North gives his verdict on the Vertem Futurity winner Auguste Rodin and highlights a Cheltenham winner of interest for the Festival.

Perhaps predictably, the final Group 1 race of the year for two-year-olds, domestically at least, the Vertem Futurity Trophy, went the way of Aidan O’Brien for the seventh time since 2009. Auguste Rodin, a winner of a maiden race at Naas and a Group 2 at Leopardstown since being beaten on his debut, followed in the footsteps of the likes of Luxembourg, Saxon Warrior, Camelot and St Nicholas Abbey, scoring in a middling 105 timefigure on the back of an overall time that was slower than all bar Kingston Hill in the same period, and only marginally faster than Elm Park in 2014.

Timefigures are mostly straightforward to return at Doncaster, even when camerawork and a tendency for the runners to race down the middle make identification of furlong markers to prompt sectional upgrades difficult. However, the latest Futurity Trophy was far from easy to pin down exactly given it was the only race on the day in which any of the runners came down the stand rail, and only three of them at that before Holloway Boy joined them late on. Aidan O’Brien had reportedly walked the course twice beforehand and concluded that the stand rail would be the best option as it was far less cut up than the middle to far side. That might have looked the right call as the race panned out, though no doubt Auguste Rodin would have won anyway had he stayed far side given he was clearly the best horse on the day. The times as the card progressed at Doncaster on Saturday don’t really support the view the stand rail was faster, with those for the last couple of races, in which they raced middle to far side, in particular, being well up to scratch relative to standard given the conditions underfoot. Auguste Rodin’s finishing speed was 93.2% (for those readers new to finishing speeds, that indicates he covered the last quarter-mile at 93% of the speed he ran the whole race, or he finished his race off very slowly in other words) and those for Holloway Boy and Dancing Magic, the first home of those that raced far side and stayed there, were 89.6% and 88.9% respectively. That shows those horses who set the pace on the far side and who were still well ahead of the trio on the stand rail approaching the two-furlong pole went too hard too soon. From being well down at the two-furlong pole, the runners on the stand side were ahead at the furlong pole as the race turned on its head and Auguste Rodin stretched away, already clear of Epictetus when that one had to switch to avoid the wayward Holloway Boy.

Just as predictable, however, if not more predictable, were the post-race reports that he is probably the most exciting horse Ballydoyle has ever had. He might turn out to be very good, but those claims seem to make their way into print every time the yard has a Group 1 juvenile winner and I don’t see Auguste Rodin developing into a Guineas colt. The manner of Kingston Hill’s win perhaps resembled Auguste Rodin’s the most among those horses mentioned and he found himself run off his feet in the Guineas before finishing second in the Derby ahead of his St Leger win. There were several Group 1s in France over the weekend starting with a couple for juveniles, the Criterium International over a mile and the Criterium de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a quarter. Quite why there is a Group 1 race for two-year-olds in France open to the same horses, with the same conditions and over the same trip on the same day as the one at Doncaster, I do not know. But in the event it enabled Donnacha O’Brien’s National Stakes runner-up Proud And Regal to get the better of the promising Espionage in what turned out to be an O’Brien family benefit. The Criterium International went to the Johnston team for the second time in three years with Royal Lodge runner-up Dubai Mile who got the better of the Gosden’s Arrest in what looked something of a slogfest to me.

According to the sectionals on France Galop, Proud And Regal took his race in a finishing speed in excess of 107% from 600m out while Dubai Mile took his in 105% or thereabouts. Sectionals might be difficult to take manually at Doncaster occasionally, but at least those given out publicly in the Futurity could be validated. Those at Saint-Cloud can’t be as there are no markers in sight in the straight and the sectional timing equipment on the stand side, where the runners came, is located low on the ground in the hedges along the rail. However, the calculated finishing speeds for the tailed-off Kubrick (103.5% or thereabouts despite running a last 200m pretty much two seconds slower than the winner) in the International and seventh-placed Covent Garden (101.5% despite being beaten 16 lengths and barely able to raise a walk in the last 200m) in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud make me think something somewhere doesn’t add up properly, most likely that the official race distance in both cases is too short. Besides which the rail was out significantly (Google Earth measurements suggest the 2000m start, for example, should be just before the intersection with the round course but the video analysis shows the runners have already been on the go for 12 seconds by then, suggesting the actual race distance was more like 2100m at least). The other Group 1 race of the weekend in France, the Prix Royal-Oak, went to clear form-pick Iresine under regular rider Marie Velon who had gained her first Group win on the same horse back in La Coupe in 2021. Iresine had run the fastest last 600m on his way to victory in the Prix Foy last time and did so again by an even clearer margin here - apparently! - on his first trip at the trip.

The jumps season cranked up a gear at the weekend with Cheltenham’s ‘Showcase’ meeting, though the main topic of discussion was not the quality of the racing, unsurprisingly, which still had something of an underwhelming, early-season feel to it, but the eye-watering price of refreshments which had increased significantly since the last meeting to a level not seen on any other racecourse. There wasn’t an outstanding individual winning performance either on the clock or form at Cheltenham with Dad’s Lad - a first runner for Willie Mullins in Britain in October this century - taking the honours in the former category with a 140 figure on the clock in the two-mile chase, while Chemical Energy topped the latter with a 143 effort in the novice chase. Collectively the Irish were dominant, ominously for the home contingent, and won seven races having saddled at least one runner in every race. Chemical Energy was cut to a general 16-1 (now 10-1) for the National Hunt Challenge Cup afterwards and his trainer Gordon Elliott nominated him as his foremost prospect for that race. Even 10-1 doesn’t strike me as a bad bet for a few reasons. Firstly, you can be fairly certain he’ll turn up there, instead of one of the other novice chases; secondly, Elliott has an excellent record in the race, having saddled two winners and a second in the race since 2015 from just seven runners and would have been responsible for Galvin, too, had he not been suspended at the time of the 2021 Festival; and, last but not least, since the race distance was cut from four miles and professional jockeys have been allowed to ride, field sizes have reduced each year so much so that only six went to post last season.

I get that some may argue that it’s too early to get involved in the race and difficult also to pin down exactly what Chemical Energy achieved with neither of his two rivals, who raced on the chewed-up inside, giving their running. And it’s true, too, that a 129 timefigure comes in slightly less than the BHA 131-rated Lord Accord (who also raced widest in his race and was very well handicapped on some of his form last season) managed in the handicap chase (134) over slightly further earlier in the card. But Chemical Energy pretty much matched Lord Accord’s time over the last three obstacles, despite carrying 4lb more, and would almost certainly have come home from the last (and second last) a fair bit faster too had he not been in the process of being heavily eased. Chemical Energy was eighth in the 2021 Martin Pipe but can be forgiven that effort as he was kicked at the start, returning from four months off, and had to be examined by the vet. He’ll relish long distances, and, still being just six and never having run in points, is likely to have a fair amount of improvement in him yet. In contrast, the Irish seem less keen on Aintree and have saddled just 19 runners at their October fixture in the same timeframe, going home with just two winners. They ran only two at the Old Roan meeting this weekend, both finishing out of the frame, and none in the main event itself which might have been an oversight in hindsight as the race was the weakest for many a year judged on pre-race BHA official ratings, with the average for the field being just 145 compared to 158 back in 2016 and 154 as recently as 2019. The latest edition saw Riders Onthe Storm edge out Hitman in an ordinary 129 timefigure, lower than Dingo Dollar (134) managed from a mile back in the veterans' chase earlier in the card, and whether the perennial runner-up Hitman can go forward from this seemingly promising reappearance after yet another breathing operation (his third, he’s only six) remains to be seem. There was more promise as I saw it from third-placed Ga Law (131 timefigure) who came home just as fast and was still running on at the line after being dropped out much further than usual on his first run for nearly two years.

It was disappointing to see all the fences omitted in the straight in the last and hopefully the course executive will ensure the forthcoming Many Clouds can be run early enough this year to avoid the farcical scenes that developed in 2020. Over in Ireland, Gevrey fared best on the clock at Limerick on Munster National day though a 125 timefigure is still a fair bit below the level he should be capable of. The Big Dog got up late to win the feature race but a lowly 102 timefigure is testament to a very steady gallop and I’d be inclined to give my fancy Walking On Glass, who was dropped right out, another chance given the ground he made up from an unpromising position. The feature hurdle went the way of Rebel Ivy who took full advantage of both Mares’ Hurdle runner-up Queens Brook and sixth Heaven Help Us being below par. For all she went clear very quickly after the last, however, suggesting she might well be an improved filly, I’d be inclined to tread warily for now given the runners in each of the hurdles races steered an even wider course as the day went on in search of better ground.