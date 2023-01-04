The Timeform expert reflects on more of the festive and New Year's racing and wasn't really blown away by State Man or Hermes Allen.

Picking up from my last column to cover the remainder of the holiday program (December 28 to January 1) in what was the busiest post-Boxing Day period for some time, the narrative seemed to me more of the same - some horses enhanced their reputations, a bigger number diminished theirs, and a standout performance to breathe new life into some increasingly flat ante-post Festival markets never materialized for me. Apologies, Hermes Allen backers. The best performance on the clock in the second half of the festive season, for all it was some way off top class, was posted by Conflated whose 157 timefigure in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown edges up to 163 when a 6lb uplift form three out is taken into account. Unfortunately, the late defection of still unquestionably the best staying chaser in training – the reigning Gold Cup champion A Plus Tard – because of a knocked joint robbed the race of much of its interest and left the path clear for the winner to secure his second win at the top level following last season’s Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

A 163 overall timefigure isn’t anything Conflated hasn’t achieved before, and though he deserves a crack at the big one at Cheltenham in March his win seemed to me more a reflection of the paucity – surprisingly given their dominance in other areas – of top-class three-mile chasers in Ireland. Runner-up Kemboy might be a Grade 1 winner himself, but he’s been put in his place readily in top company since his last win in February 2021, while the placed horses Fury Road and Franco de Port are minor players at the highest level, fifth-placed French Dynamite isn’t an out-and-out stayer, or much better yet than a good handicapper on this evidence, and Galvin surely joins the likes of Ahoy Senor and Envoi Allen whose Gold Cup prospects are fanciful in the extreme after an another below-par run. The other chase on Leopardstown’s Wednesday card was a beginners’ event (replay below) which went to Gentlemansgame on his fencing debut in a 140 timefigure that came with a marginal upgrade. Gentlemansgame was one of several ante-post bets of mine who never made it to the 2021 Festival, having backed him for the Albert Bartlett on the back of some good form in the Irish pointing field and an impressive Cork hurdling debut. His win drew some positive comments on social media but he had some errant or nonprogressive rivals behind him and in view of his own disappointing progress over hurdles, he’s a lot more to do yet to convince me this time around of his Cheltenham credentials.

The feature hurdle on the same Leopardstown card was the Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle which saw Henry de Bromhead’s Bob Olinger sent off favourite on a retrieval mission after an underwhelming reappearance in the Lismullen Hurdle only to run even worse than he had then. Learning to read the body language of trainers after big-race defeats often provides a more revealing insight into what they are really thinking than the words they utter, and that seemed to me the case after Bob Olinger’s defeat in the Lismullen’s when de Bromhead repeatedly made reference to the positive comments made about the horse by his new race-planner, ex jockey Robbie Power, when it seemed to me the trainer was clearly thinking something altogether different (de Bromhead was also unconvincing when attributing the step up to three miles as the catalyst for Envoi Allen’s reappearance win at Down Royal). There was much discussion on social media afterwards about where Bob Olinger should go next, but he isn’t letting himself down for whatever reason – physical I imagine, judged on his head-high finish in last season’s Turners – and prospects of a third Festival win seem non-existent to me. The winner Home By The Lee (who also won the Lismullen) has now taken the scalps of most of Ireland’s established staying hurdlers in slightly tactical affairs (winning timefigures 131 and 140 respectively) and, not beaten far in sixth in last year’s Stayers’ ought in theory to be thereabouts again, though there is such strength in depth among Ireland’s handicap hurdlers that it wouldn’t be surprising if something rampantly progressive in the mould of 2021 winner Flooring Porter or even Maxxum, a ridiculously easy winner of the Pertemps qualifier on the same Christmas Hurdle card in a 139 timefigure despite being asked no sort of question, comes out of the pack in the next six weeks to stake a claim.

The Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle took centre stage at Leopardstown the following day and saw trainer Willie Mullins fill the first three places with State Man, Vauban and the now slightly regressive Sharjah. The race was a tactical one – State Man’s winning timefigure was just 131 - and though some might take that to mean the result reflects well on the runner-up who was conceding race fitness as well as gifting the winner several lengths at the start, I’d argue that Vauban had overcome a similar scenario (albeit against inferior rivals) in all his previous races and the form falls some way short of top class. On the same card, maiden hurdle winner Good Land and concluding novice handicap hurdle winner Green Glory both impressed me. The former scored in a 129 timefigure and ran the final circuit just four and a half seconds slower than State Man off level weights, which is a smart performance for one who’ll be well suited by three miles, while the latter (who also scored over two and a half miles) settled his race with a smart turn of foot and ran the distance from the last hurdle to the line in the same time as State Man. Neither Shewearsitwell’s overall time nor finishing splits were anything to get excited about, and I doubt she’ll feature in the Mares' Hurdle. Gaillard du Mesnil finally got the Grade 1 win his record deserves in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase. The race might have fallen apart with several non-completions, but a 153 timefigure isn’t far off his best over a trip that’s really a minimum and it was no surprise to see him shorten for the National Hunt Chase.

Newbury’s New Year’s Eve card saw two apparently impressive hurdle wins, the first by Jupiter Du Gite in the Introductory Hurdle that was supposed to be a penalty kick for at-the-time Supreme second favourite Jet Powered only to see him removed from the betting with some firms shortly afterwards, and the second by Hermes Allen in the Coral Challow Hurdle that his stable had won with Stage Star the previous year. Time comparison’s across the card in the hurdle races weren’t easy to make given the rain that fell, the worsening of the ground and the fact that not all of the winners were ridden out equally strongly but Jupiter Du Gite ran a much faster final circuit than Midnight Ginger managed over the same distance half an hour earlier, entitling him to a 126 timefigure after weight differences and weight-for-age is taken into account, while Hermes Allen posted a 134 for all he ran the final circuit four seconds slower than the upwardly-mobile handicapper Blenkinsop managed in the more steadily-run handicap also over the same distance in the preceding race. Jupiter Du Gite had joined Gary Moore from France where he had finished a rather plodding-on third in a maiden bumper at Senonnes. For all he was also bred in France, Hermes Allen didn’t race there but joined Nicholls from the Irish pointing field. He won the second of his two races there, receiving a 119 rating from me which is 8lb or so below the best of those I discussed that season in my column two weeks ago.

He’s unbeaten in three starts here, but given his point win came over a stiff three miles and stamina won the day in a strongly-run race at Newbury on worsening ground, he looks a far better fit to me for the Albert Bartlett than the Ballymore. Impaire Et Passe (should he turn up in the Ballymore instead of the Supreme) will surely leave him for dead on the Old Course over two miles five; three miles on the New Course is a different matter entirely. Back in Ireland, Saint Sam made a successful reappearance in the feature hurdle at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, though a 143 timefigure on the way to a defeat of Grand National runner-up Any Second Now and Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar over a trip short of two and a half miles doesn’t get the pulse racing. The Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore went by without Al Boum Photo for once and produced a much more thrilling spectacle than usual with former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo edging out pretender Stattler. Timeform don’t return timefigures from Tramore because of inaccurate race distances and circuit comparisons with the other chase races aren’t worth much either given they are contested by greatly inferior horses, but the race turned into a sprint and served its purpose as a glorified racecourse gallop for two popular sorts on the comeback trail. The opening maiden hurdle went to one of Willie Mullins’ dark horses, French import Quais de Paris, but he made hard work of landing the odds. A more galloping track will surely suit him better.

Quais De Paris on his way to victory at Tramore