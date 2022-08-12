The master of Ballydoyle Aidan O'Brien speaks to Oli Bell about his hopes and expectations for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.
WATCH the video below to get O'Brien's thoughts on...
The trainer said of Darley Yorkshire Oaks hope, Tuesday: "She has had a break and she’s well. She’s done very well physically and we hope it’ll be a nice start back for her ahead of the autumn.
“She’s been a late foal and almost playing catching-up all the time. It was a little bit of a mess for her in the (Irish) Derby, that wasn’t her form. That’s why we’ve given her a little break and I’m looking forward to seeing her back on the track.
“Snowfall and Love (winners of the Yorkshire Oaks) were great fillies but this filly is progressing.
“It’s a good race and it’s great they’re all there – hopefully they’ll go an even pace. We’re looking forward to it."