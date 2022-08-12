WATCH the video below to get O'Brien's thoughts on...

The trainer said of Darley Yorkshire Oaks hope, Tuesday: "She has had a break and she’s well. She’s done very well physically and we hope it’ll be a nice start back for her ahead of the autumn.

“She’s been a late foal and almost playing catching-up all the time. It was a little bit of a mess for her in the (Irish) Derby, that wasn’t her form. That’s why we’ve given her a little break and I’m looking forward to seeing her back on the track.

“Snowfall and Love (winners of the Yorkshire Oaks) were great fillies but this filly is progressing.

“It’s a good race and it’s great they’re all there – hopefully they’ll go an even pace. We’re looking forward to it."