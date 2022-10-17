“Rigorous independent research, which was conducted with audiences who do not currently attend or watch what is now Britain’s third most attended sporting event, identified strong growth opportunities for the future”, but not enough to roll the dice.

For all a consultation period with – and I quote - “racehorse owners, trainers, jockeys, racing staff, Jockey Club colleagues, loyal racing fans, broadcasters, the local community and commercial partners” had opened the door to a fifth day, the momentum wasn’t quite there to give it the green light.

It would have been a brave move to sanction it with the current economic headwinds and ferocious backlash to the idea from many within the sport.

There will be no fifth day at the Cheltenham Festival.

With racecourse attendances struggling before the worst of any recession bites, the big days and meetings will become even more important to their organisations. You can see why they’ve considered it.

But value for money is key too, as the social spend for people is tightened. Surely racegoers couldn’t be asked to be pay the same as they currently do for a race less each afternoon?

Are we sure another 60,000 are waiting to come on the Saturday – or are ready to stretch their weeks and finances in the Cotswolds for one more day? And what about the action on the track? There’s little doubt the creation of new races to expand to the current format has diluted some contests noticeably in recent years.

Maybe a four-runner JLT Novices’ Chase this year was a one-off, but maybe it wasn’t. The underlying trends point to smaller field sizes and even the Olympics of jumps racing isn’t exempt.

Then there’s the fact so many of the good horses are with so few trainers. The huge battalions can pick and plot their Festival teams while the rest are battling to pick up the scraps.

Then there’s the broadcast partners. If the meeting was to end on a Saturday, what guarantees are there that ITV would be able to find a slot on the main channel for three hours of action from Prestbury Park as it goes head-to-head with the Six Nations and FA Cup quarter-finals?

What chance would the beleaguered racing journalists have to get any significant copy into the Saturday and Sunday papers as they continue to get squeezed and squeezed?

And then there’s the ground. A key factor in the computer saying no. The Old Course certainly couldn’t have staged another day this year as the Wednesday deluge forced changes to the track before the last to allow even the bumper to be staged.

In the end, a sensible decision has been reached. Now wasn’t the time for a high five – but we do have to at least hope for a fab four.

And for that to happen we need more competitive racing, through the autumn and winter not just at the four days in March. More good horses in more hands, new owners attracted, big fields, big tussles, big stories.

Clashes like Shishkin versus Energumene in a Grade One before March shouldn’t be celebrated as a one-off thing of wonder. It should become the norm.

For Cheltenham to go to five days jumps racing needs to thrive. And that’s one of the reasons why they weren’t able to press the launch button on Monday.