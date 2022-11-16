Tom Scudamore was delighted by the performance of the 10-year-old Ramses De Teillee (5/1), who roared back to form courtesy of a nine and a half-length success in the Racing TV Veterans' Handicap Chase over three miles.
It’s been two years and a day since the likeable grey last entered the winners’ enclosure at Cheltenham’s November Meeting though you could call this result some way out, with David Pipe’s charge long having put the race to bed before clearing the last fence.
It was a performance which delighted his long-time partner Scudamore, who was thrilled to see his charge get his nose back in front. He said: “I’m not sure I enjoyed it as much as he did! He’s a fantastic horse and he’s been showing the same spark at home, so it was just whether he could do it on the track.
“He was going to go to Sandown the other week and there was too much rain and then he was going to go to Cheltenham last week and there wasn’t enough, so it’s third time lucky that we’ve got the right amount. As soon as he saw the fences down the far side there, that was where he was really licking his lips.
“We’ve had some great times with him and for a horse to have gone to the places where he’s gone and still have the same enthusiasm is fantastic and it just shows what a great initiative this veterans’ series is.”
Elsewhere on the card, Ginny’s Destiny (18/1) caused a minor surprise when storming to an eight and a half-length success for the Tom Lacey team in the Derek Bridge Memorial Novices' Hurdle.
The six year old struggled when sent off as favourite for his hurdling debut at Aintree last month, but Lacey was much more encouraged with what he saw here and suggested that he may now aim his charge at the Grade Two Leamington Novices’ Hurdle back at Warwick in January.
He said: “I’m over the moon, Aintree was a disaster from the get-go really and I don’t think he acted around the track at all. Today he’s proved he’s a smart individual and there’s plenty to look forward with for him and we hope that he could be a nice type for the Ballymore here after Christmas.
“He’s by Yeats so he’s got a character and he was probably just a bit bullish in early season, Stan (Sheppard) was probably right in that Aintree just took some of that freshness out of him. He came here today on preferred ground and did it really well, there were some really nice horses in behind him today. Hopefully we’ve got a really nice horse to go to war with.”
