It’s been two years and a day since the likeable grey last entered the winners’ enclosure at Cheltenham’s November Meeting though you could call this result some way out, with David Pipe’s charge long having put the race to bed before clearing the last fence.

It was a performance which delighted his long-time partner Scudamore, who was thrilled to see his charge get his nose back in front. He said: “I’m not sure I enjoyed it as much as he did! He’s a fantastic horse and he’s been showing the same spark at home, so it was just whether he could do it on the track.

“He was going to go to Sandown the other week and there was too much rain and then he was going to go to Cheltenham last week and there wasn’t enough, so it’s third time lucky that we’ve got the right amount. As soon as he saw the fences down the far side there, that was where he was really licking his lips.

“We’ve had some great times with him and for a horse to have gone to the places where he’s gone and still have the same enthusiasm is fantastic and it just shows what a great initiative this veterans’ series is.”