The JP McManus-owned full-brother to Douvan cost a record-breaking £570,000 at the sales and did virtually everything right in his novice hurdling campaign, being beaten only by stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Now he switches to the larger obstacles, something Henderson described as a “natural progression”.

“Everything has gone great to be honest with you, we’re starting to get into the A team now where things get a bit jittery,” said the Seven Barrows trainer.

“He’s very good, Paddy who rides him every day has done a brilliant job with him and is very happy with him.

“He does a lot of things on his own, he doesn’t come in the covered ride because he doesn’t like it and I think it’s a bit claustrophobic, he just goes for a walk and a trot outside and then joins in. He’ll always jig-jog and sweat a bit and he will sweat a bit before and after the race, I would suspect.

“He has schooled very well, and we have always been looking forward to it – it was just a natural progression to go over fences.”