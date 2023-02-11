The 11 year old has form for ending droughts, having returned after more than 1,000 days off the track to defeat Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Protektorat in the rescheduled 2021 renewal of the Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase at Wincanton.

And while it has not been plain sailing for him since, he travelled well throughout today’s contest in a small but select field - which included the smart handicapper Stolen Silver for Sam Thomas - to win in front of a crowd of 5,369, a record for Kingmaker Chase Day.

It looked as though he would have to settle for second behind the front-running Liverpool Knight for Dan Skelton, but Messire Des Obeaux found plenty to pick up his rival within the shadow of the post – much to the delight of his jockey, Jacob.

He said: “Fair play to Alan King. To get this horse back from the injuries he’s had and the lay-offs he’s had is credit to him - he’s been very patient. It’s nothing to do with me and everything to do with the trainer.

“This horse had lots of potential when he was younger to be right up there. He always gives you so much and I could always feel plenty under the bonnet.

“He’s had his issues and never quite filled the potential he could have done if he’d have been injury free, but even coming back as he did two years ago to win the Grade Two Dipper Novices’ Chase at Wincanton, that was a big day.

“There was no messing about there today, he’s won a really good race.”

Anthony Bromley, Racing Manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, would not be drawn on future targets, but hinted that we could see the son of Saddler Maker on Merseyside in the spring.

He said: “He means a lot to everyone at the yard - they’ve really nursed this horse. He’s a bit fragile and even before his novice chase season he’d been off the track for the best part of 1,000 days.

“He’s still got loads of enthusiasm and we still send him down early before his races, just to keep the lid on him. He loves it!

“Kingy has put a lot into this horse, so that meant a lot and it was a big win. There was around £20,000 to the winner there so that pays for around a year of training fees, so it’s a great result.

“He’s going to get hit by the handicapper now because they pulled away from the third, but you can’t plan for this horse. We’ll see how he is in the morning and plan accordingly. We tried three miles as a novice and he didn’t really ever get that, so he’s looking at two and a half miles.

“I’d say the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury may come a little too soon for him, but that would be the kind of race we’d look at. We don’t think Cheltenham would suit as he likes flat tracks. Who knows, Aintree may suit him?”

King went on to complete a double when Favour And Fortune (2/1 favourite) recorded a runaway success in the closing bumper under Tom Cannon.