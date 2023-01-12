Stan Sheppard insists it would be great if he could secure trainer Sam Thomas another big race winner aboard Iwilldoit in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase.

After partnering Iwiildoit to victory when last sighted in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December 2021, the 25 year old rider will bid to secure a hat-trick of wins aboard the Flying Legend gelding when taking on 13 rivals in the three miles and five furlongs feature. Plenty has happened since Iwilldoit last appeared on the track 383 days ago with Sheppard going on to record a personal best tally of 47 winners last season and Thomas surviving a helicopter crash together with leading owner Dai Walters back in November. Given the circumstances, Ledbury-based Sheppard believes victory aboard Iwiildoit on this occasion would mean a great deal personally and he feels that the 10 year old should have plenty in his favour on his eagerly-anticipated comeback. Sheppard said: “To win this for Sam would be great given everything that has gone on in his life over the last few months. “Stolen Silver hit the cross bar for him at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and hopefully we can go one better and give him another big race winner. “I’ve not sat him in the run up to the race. I leave it to Sam and his team with what they do with him at home but everything I’ve heard has been good and positive. “He has had 383 days off the track but I believe Sam will get him there in the best order he can. We go there with a lively chance I would like to think. “Three miles five around a galloping track should suit him. There is nothing in there where you think crikey that might take a bit of stopping and if anything it could be that Iwilldoit could be the one to take some stopping.”

Patrick Mullins updates on Impaire Et Passe & Mr Incredible

Although over 12 months have passed since Iwilldoit stormed to glory in the Welsh Grand National it remains a day that Sheppard, who is the son of trainer Matt Sheppard, still remembers as if it happened yesterday. He said: “It was a very good day last season winning the Welsh Grand National. It was worth getting down to 10 stone 4lbs for which I hadn’t done for a long time. “To win the race for a Welsh trainer was great it was just a shame nobody was there to watch it but it made no difference to me once I was over the last. “He won at the track prior to that on his first run of the season so we know he goes well fresh and the two times I’ve ridden him he has done nothing wrong. “In races like this you need a lot of luck to go your way as more things can go right than wrong. “I had quite a good season last term but I really felt that victory got the ball rolling. It was a massive result and definitely the biggest winner of my career but hopefully more like it will come my way.” Sheppard could already have bagged the third Grade Two success of his career before partnering Iwilldoit when linking up with recent course and distance winner Ginny’s Destiny in the Grade Two Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle. Beaten on his return to action at Aintree in October, the Tom Lacey left that effort behind when scoring by eight and a half lengths in a two miles and five furlongs novice contest at the track on his latest start. Sheppard said: “He is top-rated in the race and if the handicapper has it right then he should win. One or two in there have a bit more experience than he does but he has come on a lot mentally since his first start at Aintree this season.