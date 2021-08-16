The six-year-old scorched to a 31-length victory in a Grade Two on Saturday and has been handed an official rating of 157 by the assessor.

Eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant, says Ahoy Senor – known as ‘Hank’ in the Kinross yard, has taken his race well.

“He exercised on Tuesday morning and seems pleased with himself,” said Scudamore.

“Looking at the race objectively, you could argue that none of his three rivals gave their true running, the favourite (Mr Incredible) making mistakes, but you can argue that reflects favourably on ‘Hank’, who had them in trouble from some way out.

“I hope the others did perform to their level, but he is still an inexperienced horse and he should continue to learn with racing. He produced a visually stunning performance to run out a wide-margin winner on only his second start over fences.

“His jumping is still a work in progress and ‘Hank’ is inclined to go out to his right and got in tight at a couple, notably the water, but when he meets a fence on a stride, his scope is something to behold and his fencing did improve as the race went on.

“Perhaps one or, ideally, two more starts should hopefully provide the perfect preparation for Cheltenham. The Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is what we can start working back from.”