Warren Greatrex sets sights on Irish Gold Cup with mare La Bague Au Roi

We're obviously really looking forward to the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup as La Bague Au Roi returns to Leopardstown where she won the Flogas Novice Chase last season.

We've got Mark Walsh to ride her as we wanted someone who knew the track and Mark was available. He's been in great form this year and I've watched him plenty.

It's a shame Richard (Johnson) isn't there but as he said she's a straightforward ride. There's no pressure on this year which is great but she seems in very good order.

If she runs up to her best, I think she'll be in the mix and I wouldn't be going if I didn't think so. She obviously handles the track and the step back up in trip will help.

She's been gradually getting better and better this season and if they don't get much rain that would help her - she travelled early Friday morning and she's been to Ireland a couple of times in the past. She travels well and it doesn't bother her at all.

I'm not saying she'll win but sometimes you've got to be up for the fight and we'll go and give it a shot.

Keeper Hill runs in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh on Sunday. He obviously won a nice race, had a blip on bad ground at Cheltenham, before bouncing back when second to Frodon last time.

We go back over hurdles and he's 6lb lower in the ratings. It's his first time over three miles this year and he'll love the trip and the ground.

We're thinking of skipping Cheltenham with Aintree on his agenda this season but you never know. We could look towards the Grade One at Aintree with a bit of luck.

Gangster goes in the bet365 Handicap Chase. He's been running over hurdles, he just couldn't lay up early doors at Haydock. He's back over fences and if he puts his best foot forward I'm sure he can win a race of this nature.

Full Spes is our only runner at Taunton in the bumper and he ran quite nicely first time out. Caoilin Quinn rides him, he's a young lad in the yard and his only previous ride for me was a winner. The horse is carrying no weight and he's got to be competitive here as he's improve for the initial run.