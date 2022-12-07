Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
War Lord on show ahead of the Arkle
War Lord runs at Cheltenham on Saturday

War Lord ready for step up in trip at Cheltenham on Saturday

By Adam Morgan
13:52 · WED December 07, 2022

Joe Tizzard believes War Lord will relish the step up in distance when he lines up in the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Although a winner over an intermediate trip over hurdles, the son of Jukebox Jury spent the majority of his novice chasing season at two miles, winning three times and running well in the Arkle before stepping up in distance to finish second in Grade One company at Aintree on his final start.

He began the new campaign in Exeter’s Haldon Gold Cup over almost two and a quarter miles and the staying on nature of his third on that occasion has connections certain now is the time to again stretch out the yardage and attempt to take advantage of a mark of 148.

''He's not certain to run' - Harry Skelton issues warning for Midnight River's Cheltenham challenge

He is around a 7/1 chance for the £130,000 contest and the only slight concern of War Lord’s handler is regarding conditions drying out at Prestbury Park.

“I think he will run a lovely race,” said Tizzard. “He was a progressive novice last year and his run in the Haldon Gold Cup – if you stopped it turning in it looked like he would drop out the back of the TV – but he stayed on quite well.

“I’m a little bit worried about the ground, it looks to be drying up and the ground is in the back of my mind, but this has been the plan since Exeter and he’s in good nick at home and should be competitive off this mark.

“I think he’s crying out for it (step up in trip), that’s what he was telling us at the back end of last year and certainly that’s what we took from the race at Exeter.”

'We've got good grass cover' - Jon Pullin assesses Cheltenham's chances of racing this weekend

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING