Nothing came to light after the 10-year-old disappointed in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, on his first start since being moved to Christian Williams’ stable from Ruth Jefferson.

Williams plans to give Waiting Patiently, who was runner-up in last year’s King George VI Chase, a racecourse gallop and take advice from owner Richard Collins and jockey Brian Hughes.

“He seems well. We thought he was well before the race, so we’ll just do a nice piece of work with him over Christmas and maybe get Brian down and the owner and then see what they think from there,” said Williams.

“The owner knows the horse well, Brian knows the horse well.

“Nothing really came to light. We will maybe try to give him a racecourse gallop over Christmas and see if they are happy with him and then make a decision from then, whether to carry on or see what we think is best. We’ll see.”

