Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Sandown feature

CORBETTS CROSS : Also in at the Dublin Racing Festival at the time of writing so anyone’s guess where he turns up but he’s a fascinating addition to this Grade One. He ultimately couldn’t lay a hoof on Grangeclare West over three miles at Leopardstown at Christmas but he might just have bumped into one there and this could also be more his trip. Unexposed and in very shrewd hands.

COLONEL HARRY : Thoroughly likeable young chaser who got back to winning ways when seeing off Trelawne in the Towton at Wetherby last time. Had previously got within a length-and-a-quarter of Le Patron in the Henry VIII here and the extra four furlongs could sway that particular battle his way this time. The war on the other hand...

DJELO: Was ticking over nicely as a chaser before being knocked sideways by an errant Matata at the first at Lingfield last time and falling. Had earlier looked a good fit for this race when beating Kandoo Kid at Ascot in December and is capable of better yet.

HERMES ALLEN: Held in the highest regard by his powerful stable and made a sparkling start over fences when sweeping aside Nickle Back at Newbury at the start of December. Was then sent to the Kauto Star at Kempton where he got closest to the ultra-impressive Ill Est Francais. He travelled and jumped well to the second last there, the drop back to two-and-a-half miles is no inconvenience – and neither is the fact the French raider is nowhere to be seen.

LE PATRON: Won handicaps off 113 and 122 before springing that 16/1 surprise in the Henry VIII. He impressed with his jumping that day have made it a proper test of stamina at the minimum trip, though he’s proven at Saturday’s distance too. The placed horses Colonel Harry and JPR One have both franked the form since and there was no element of fluke about the performance so he has to be respected.

NICKLE BACK: A freewheeling front-runner who jumps well, the eight-year-old will ensure Le Patron doesn’t get it all his own way at the head of affairs but after being brushed aside by Hermes Allen, he found Master Chewy too strong in the Wayward Lad at Kempton. Others look stronger.

TRELAWNE: The form of his Cheltenham third behind Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning in December looks stronger now and he did well to shake Colonel Harry up at Wetherby having hung badly right on a few occasions. Going this way round on Saturday should help and he’s another potential pace angle – albeit one who might prove best at three miles.