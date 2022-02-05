L'Homme Presse’s wide-margin success – he pulled 21 lengths clear of 7/1 shot Mister Coffey – resulted in Betfair cutting his odds for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival from 8/1 to 11/2. L’Homme Presse already has a course-and-distance win to his name at Cheltenham after last month’s success in the Dipper Novices’ Chase.

Sent off at 8/13, the seven-year-old provided his trainer Venetia Williams with her second winner of the race 20 years after her previous success with Golden Goal. But for successful jockey Charlie Deutsch, who has now ridden L’Homme Presse to all four of his wins over fences this season, it was the first Grade 1 victory of his career.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

For the majority of the contest L’Homme Presse disputed the lead on the outside of second favourite Pic d’Orhy, the pair both jumping well.

However, a mistake by Pic d’Orhy at the second of the Railway fences on the second circuit handed a clear advantage to L’Homme Presse for the first time. Coming to the Pond fence three from home, L’Homme Presse still had Pic d’Orhy on his tail but from the home turn he began to pull clear as Pic d’Orhy tired in the straight.

Still full of running coming down to the last, L’Homme Presse extended his lead up the hill as Mister Coffey, despite having demolished the open ditch in the home straight on the first circuit, stayed on to deprive Pic d’Orhy of the runner-up spot. Outsider Fugitif was the only other finisher after Gladiateur Allen unseated at the fence down the side of the course.

Deutsch said: “It is wonderful. You need the good horses to come along and give you those Grade Ones. It can sometimes never happen for a jockey but for it to have happened is just brilliant. We have a brilliant horse on our hands. It is just great.

“This means a huge amount to me as Grade One wins seemed a long way off but when you get the right horse they are not a long way off.

“I think Pic D’Orhy kind of disappeared out of the back straight and then the loose horse was our main worry then but he has got such a great attitude that when he is on his own that he jumps very well.

“He liked the track as it is a nice galloping track. He is an easy ride and that makes the job easier as well.

“It was a lovely moment seeing all the jockeys on the podium and I didn’t expect it all. They are a great bunch of guys and it means a huge amount to me they all came out.”

Deutsch paid tribute to his late godfather Marcus Evans, who sadly passed away last month.

He said: “Other people didn’t know Marcus like me but he was a wonderful person.

“He would have been here hollering. He would have been in the winner’s enclosure early jumping out of his shoes. Hopefully he is looking down and he will be jumping for joy. It is really special I just wish he could have seen it.”

The jockey went on to express his gratitude for trainer Venetia Williams.

He concluded: “It is really special to win my first Grade One for someone who has supported me for so long. It is my seventh season there and it means everything to do it for the team.”

Williams, who was saddling the eighth Grade One winner of her career and the first since Golden Goal in the 2002 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase, said: “It was great. Paul’s horse (Pic D'Orhy) probably didn’t jump as well as he would have liked which put the race to bed quite quickly I think.

“I think Pic D’Orhy was struggling a bit by the Railway Fences with his jumping but I’m sure he had plenty of petrol left in the tank. Sandown has always been a good test of jumping and that is what you have got to do.

“I’m always looking at what scalps has he got in the cupboard and what has he beaten up until this point. You can easily tone down your expectations if you look at it from that point of view.

“With this horse I was surprised he was odds-on favourite but it is the manner of his jumping and the way that he has done it gives everybody optimism.

“You know I’m not one for pipedreams. I wouldn’t have even thought about this on his chasing debut as all you think about is the next race. It is always one step at a time.

“There is no point of thinking of alternatives apart of Cheltenham. In those days when I had the likes of Teeton Mill and Lady Rebecca, I had only been training five minutes and though everyone has been kind with their comments this season when I look back to those days we were having 70, 80 or even 90 winners every year, I now think blimey how did we do that? I think the world of racing is a more competitive stage.

“It is nice to have a Grade One winner in the race that our last one was in which was embarrassingly a long time ago.”

Williams confirmed that the Grade One Turners Novices’ Chase at The Festival is now the target for L’Homme Presse. Betfair and Paddy Power reacted by making him 11-2 (from 8-1) for the 2m 4f contest at Cheltenham on March 17th.

“You are not going to change recipe (regarding trip at Cheltenham) unless you have a real need to do so. It was very well deserved for Charlie.”

Double in the Book

The day got even better for Williams and Deutsch when Green Book made up for disappointment in the Lanzarote Hurdle with victory in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old was sent to the front after the penultimate flight in the valuable extended two-mile-seven-furlong event and the 6/1 chance stuck doggedly to the task, to fend off the staying-on Beauport by three-quarters of a length.

Williams said: “It was compensation for the Lanzarote and this was a little bit further, but if he can stay two miles and five and a half furlongs at Ascot, then three miles around here should not be a problem.

“Possibly he might have Coral Cup entry, but three miles is probably his trip.

“He has an entry in the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett – the two long-distance hurdles. We’ll have a look.”