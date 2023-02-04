Gerri Colombe eventually got the better of Balko Coastal to maintain his unbeaten record in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.
The Irish raider, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jordan Gainford, looked in trouble for a stride or two as his rallying rival re-headed him going to the second last.
However the 10/11 favourite found the momentum to be alongside jumping the final fence and he stayed on dourly up the hill to win by a length-and-three-quarters.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 7/2 (non-runner/no bet) for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.
“We were delighted. We knew we’d be taking a risk going over two and half miles,” Elliott, who was at Leopardstown, told Racing TV.
“In fairness to the horse, he looked like he was beaten three out, but he stayed galloping really well. It was a good performance, we’re delighted with him.
“We were a bit worried that the ground was not as deep as it usually is, but Jordan went over and walked the track this morning. We knew it wasn’t as soft as ideal, but we knew we had to take our chances, being a Grade One.
“Before today I was thinking trying to qualify him for the National Hunt Chase. It looks like we are going to be tight for that now, but he looks made for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase doesn’t he? So I would say that’s where we’ll go.”
Gainford added: “He was an unbeaten horse and you hope for these horses everything stays going the right way. The horse just does enough and whatever he does this season will be a bonus. If he steps up in trip that will be left up to the boss but he feels a class horse.
“We were going a serious gallop from the fourth last to the third last and I thought it would be a good one to get up the hill in front of us. I was happy to let Nico (de Boinville on Balco Coastal) go half a length to a length up on me and have one go at him and thankfully it worked.
I think he does want cut in it but down the line that ground would be perfect. He is just a very laidback horse and always has been. Hopefully he will keep going forward. Someone said about him being a Gold Cup horse in time and he has got the class for that.”
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.