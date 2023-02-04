Gerri Colombe eventually got the better of Balko Coastal to maintain his unbeaten record in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown.

The Irish raider, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jordan Gainford, looked in trouble for a stride or two as his rallying rival re-headed him going to the second last. However the 10/11 favourite found the momentum to be alongside jumping the final fence and he stayed on dourly up the hill to win by a length-and-three-quarters.

Sky Bet halved the winner in price to 7/2 (non-runner/no bet) for the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. “We were delighted. We knew we’d be taking a risk going over two and half miles,” Elliott, who was at Leopardstown, told Racing TV. “In fairness to the horse, he looked like he was beaten three out, but he stayed galloping really well. It was a good performance, we’re delighted with him. “We were a bit worried that the ground was not as deep as it usually is, but Jordan went over and walked the track this morning. We knew it wasn’t as soft as ideal, but we knew we had to take our chances, being a Grade One. “Before today I was thinking trying to qualify him for the National Hunt Chase. It looks like we are going to be tight for that now, but he looks made for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase doesn’t he? So I would say that’s where we’ll go.”