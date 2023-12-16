Virgin Bet December Gold Cup report and replay: Fugifit lands thriller

Fugitif ran down old rival Il Ridoto in the very last stride to win a thrilling Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The eventual runner-up, sent off at 17/2, looked home and hosed for a stride or three after the last for having got the better of a thrilling duel with Frero Banbou for much of the second circuit, he held a clear advantage. However the 13/2 winner, selected by both Andrew Asquith in his Weekend View column and David Ord in the horse-by-horse guide, was making relentless headway having been hampered by a faller coming down the hill. Gavin Sheehan, riding at the top of his game at the moment, conjured a sustained challenge from Richard Hobson's charge but it wasn't until the line itself he was in front for a short-head success.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sheehan told ITV Racing: “The last time I rode him (when fourth in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup) I felt he was a bit keen and I was handier but today it felt like we were going flat out. “After jumping three fences I said to Sean Bowen what are you are doing back here and he said I want to be ahead so that gave me confidence that they were going a gallop. From a long way out, I thought we have got to chase the front two but I was just biding my time to chase. “He finished strong up the hill and that is what I wanted. It was just whether they were going to stop in front and to be fair that was just a brilliant result for Richard Hobson and his team as he has had a lot of seconds here. “He deserved that as he is a brilliant horse to ride. He got one fence wrong but that was it and other than that he was brilliant. It was such a great feeling coming down the hill travelling like he did. I thought the race may be over and we might be picking up the piece but to be fair I didn’t know how I was going to win on him today. I just let the race unfold.”

🙌🥇 It's been a cracking few weeks for Gavin Sheehan!



🏆 2nd December - Wins Coral Gold Cup on Datsalrightgino.



🏆 16th December - Wins December Gold Cup on Fugitif. https://t.co/D3QUPQ8jth pic.twitter.com/0Ur3hxZYLx — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 16, 2023