Virgin Bet December Gold Cup report and replay: Fugifit lands thriller

Fugitif ran down old rival Il Ridoto in the very last stride to win a thrilling Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
The eventual runner-up, sent off at 17/2, looked home and hosed for a stride or three after the last for having got the better of a thrilling duel with Frero Banbou for much of the second circuit, he held a clear advantage.
However the 13/2 winner, selected by both Andrew Asquith in his Weekend View column and David Ord in the horse-by-horse guide, was making relentless headway having been hampered by a faller coming down the hill.
Gavin Sheehan, riding at the top of his game at the moment, conjured a sustained challenge from Richard Hobson's charge but it wasn't until the line itself he was in front for a short-head success.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sheehan told ITV Racing: “The last time I rode him (when fourth in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup) I felt he was a bit keen and I was handier but today it felt like we were going flat out.
“After jumping three fences I said to Sean Bowen what are you are doing back here and he said I want to be ahead so that gave me confidence that they were going a gallop. From a long way out, I thought we have got to chase the front two but I was just biding my time to chase.
“He finished strong up the hill and that is what I wanted. It was just whether they were going to stop in front and to be fair that was just a brilliant result for Richard Hobson and his team as he has had a lot of seconds here.
“He deserved that as he is a brilliant horse to ride. He got one fence wrong but that was it and other than that he was brilliant. It was such a great feeling coming down the hill travelling like he did. I thought the race may be over and we might be picking up the piece but to be fair I didn’t know how I was going to win on him today. I just let the race unfold.”
The winning trainer added: “He was quite far back, but we had a top jockey on and we got there in the end. The plan wasn’t to be that far back, but he has ridden a lovely race on him. The ground was really dead and tiring and he has timed it to perfection.
“They keep climbing the handicap when they finish second, so to come here and carry a big weight like he has done today, it is just a fabulous performance by the horse.”
On saddling his first ever winner at Cheltenham, the trainer added: “It is incredible. I’ve had 11 seconds and you think is it ever going to happen, albeit we have been running at the top end. We haven’t been coming here with a well-handicapped horse, we have been trying to punch above our weight and it has just taken its time, but we have got there in the end.
“I hoped this horse would get his day in the sun. There is a conditions race at Lingfield, the Fleur De Lys, so we might go for that. It is on January 21, which is my birthday, and we might go there.”
As for Il Ridoto, his trainer Paul Nicholls has earmarked a return to course and distance on January 27th for the Premier Handicap he won this year on Festival Trials Day.
Nicholls said: “He ran well from the front end, but you are always susceptible to a finisher. He did keep galloping and he half pricked his ears. He has run a blinding race, and he is an improving young horse. I’m thrilled with him. He will come back here on Trials Day for the race he won last season.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org