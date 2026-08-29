Virgin Bet Celebration Mile Stakes report and replay: Zavateri too good for Goodwood rivals

Qirat (13/2) stuck to his task doggedly but he couldn't live with the three-year-old, Zavateri coming right away to win by three and a half lengths. Fast Tracker (12/1) was best of the rest in third, a further two and a quarter lengths behind the runner-up.

Charlie Bishop rode the well-backed son of Without Parole with plenty of confidence and a roar went up at Goodwood as the strong-travelling winner came to tackle front-running Qirat towards the stands' side rail with over a furlong to travel.

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton for owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti, Zavateri (11/10 favourite) was opening his account for the season on just his fourth outing, having proved himself to be a top-class operator when winning the National Stakes at the Curragh as a juvenile last September.

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Johnson Houghton said on ITV Racing: "He showed the turn of foot which we know he had. It's taken him a bit of time to find it this year. But as I said beforehand, if he goes on the ground, he wins. So it's great.

"From very small beginnings he's come, I want to thank Anthony Bromley who we bought the horse with. He found him at the sales for us.

"It's a real team effort, from me, the Mariscottis, Sophie who does the horse, and Charlie obviously.

"He's been known to bite a few and kick a few, I had a right black eye from him the other day. He travels with his own teddy-bear because that's what he loves, that's his comfort blanket. But he is a machine when it comes to it."

Regarding future targets, the trainer was unequivocal.

"The QEII, that's where we're going. End of conversation," she said.

Paddy Power make Zavateri a 10/1 chance (from 25s) for the Group 1 over a mile at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.

"He's the horse of a lifetime," said Bishop.

"An amazing performance from a very good horse. He's very easy to ride. We were a bit worries about the ground and we kept our nerve and rode him in the same way we would have done on fast ground.

"He's got an electric turn of foot and I got there far too soon. Credit to Sophie, she does everything with him."