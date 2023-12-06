Vincent Ho prevails in battle for International Jockeys’ crown

“Of course I’m very happy, I didn’t know about the score so it’s great,” said Ho.

The likes of Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle and Zac Purton were also in action, but Ho sealed victory with a half-length success aboard David Hayes’ charge.

Ho, best known for his association with local superstar Golden Sixty, who will be back in action at the weekend attempting to win the Hong Kong Mile for a third time, needed victory in the last leg on Tomodachi Kokoroe to seal the title having finished third in the first two contests.

“I’m pleased to have a winner. When the horse changed legs today, he came home very well.

“I was lucky to get some good draws today and of course it is a privilege to join all the top jockeys here, I enjoy racing against them.

“It’s good to have a home-grown jockey win it to inspire more upcoming jockeys.”

Ho took the title with 20 points, with Purton second on 18 and Rachel King, once racing secretary for Clive Cox in the UK and now a multiple Group One-winning jockey in Australia, third on 16.

King won the first leg on Oversubscribed and said: “I had to pinch myself halfway up the straight as the horse just travelled into it and if anything, I thought I might have got there a little bit too soon.

“He was a beautiful ride, he showed me around the track and it was a perfect start.”

Moore, who won the second leg on M Unicorn, said: “It’s always a real pleasure to be asked to ride here, I love to ride at Happy Valley, it’s a fantastic week. It’s great to have a winner but I appreciate being here.”

