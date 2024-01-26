Views from connections ahead of Saturday action at Cheltenham and Doncaster

We round-up all the latest quotes from connections ahead of Saturday's feature action at Cheltenham and Doncaster.

Time for The Real Whacker to stand up Patrick Neville is optimistic The Real Whacker can re-establish his Gold Cup claims in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham. The eight-year-old won each of his three starts over fences at Prestbury Park last season, completing his hat-trick with a thrilling victory over Gerri Colombe in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Festival in March. As a result The Real Whacker headed into the new campaign as one of Britain’s leading Gold Cup contenders – and while he has not troubled the judge in two starts so far this term, Neville believes he can show his true worth this weekend. “He’s all ready to go and we’re looking forward to it,” he said. “We’ve had a great run with him. He came out of the King George fresh and well and we’re very happy. I’m hoping the ground dries out a little bit, but it is what it is.” The Real Whacker was pulled up on his reappearance in Cheltenham’s Paddy Power Gold Cup in November before making late gains to finish fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. Neville’s stable star is now as big as 66/1 for the blue riband, but the North Yorkshire-based Irishman is not giving up on his Gold Cup dream. He added: “I wouldn’t take any notice of his first run (of the season), it was only a starting point for him really. It probably wasn’t the proper race to run him in, but we had to start somewhere. We were happy enough with the run in the King George and happy with how he came out of the race, so we’re hoping for a big run on Saturday. “He is better on better ground, but we couldn’t be happier with him and he’d want to be showing up well there on Saturday and giving a good account of himself (to go for the Gold Cup). I think he will. We’ve had a clear run with him, so I’d be happy there’s no ifs or buts with him.”

The Real Whacker’s rivals include the Venetia Williams-trained Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille, rerouted here following the abandonment of last week’s Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock, while star novice Stay Away Fay bids to give trainer Paul Nicholls a sixth Cotswold Chase success. The latter has plenty to find on ratings following just two chase starts so far, but the Ditcheat handler is rarely averse to a challenge. He told Betfair: “He won the Albert Bartlett with a brilliant performance at this track in March and I’ve been thrilled with his progress as a chaser this season. He has taken really well to fences, winning both times and is a strong stayer who will gallop all day. “He is schooling smartly, looks fab and worked great on Thursday morning, but I appreciate that he is in at in the deep end in this and has it all to do. I’d rather run him this weekend than wait three weeks for Ascot (Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase), which is a bit close to Cheltenham.” Last year’s winner Ahoy Senor is back to defend his crown, but has a bit to prove having been pulled up on each of his two starts so far this term. Jamie Snowden’s Datsalrightgino, on the other hand, lines up off the back of a career-best performance when landing last month’s Coral Gold Cup at Newbury under an inspired Gavin Sheehan. “We thought we would try going up in trip in a big race like the Coral Gold Cup and thankfully it all paid off,” said Snowden. “This was a race that I earmarked after Newbury. He has got to step forward again coming out of handicap company as he won the Coral Gold Cup off 148, so this is a different kettle of fish. Off a mark of 159, it does make life tough in handicaps. If we are not up to Gold Cup class then we will probably have to look at decent handicaps, which could include the Grand National.” The Willie Mullins-trained Capodanno, last seen finishing a distant third behind Gold Cup-winning stablemate Galopin Des Champs in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase, completes the field. Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, said: “It’s a very competitive race, but Capodanno ran a cracker at Christmas behind Galopin Des Champs. Last season he just got held up a few times, but he was a Grade One novice chaser and we thought rather than banging heads with Galopin Des Champs again (in next weekend’s Irish Gold Cup) and maybe Fastorslow, this race might be a cleverer choice.”

Richards bids for Famous success Nicky Richards’ Famous Bridge seeks a hat-trick in the SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase at Doncaster. The eight-year-old has all the makings of a traditional type owned by the late Trevor Hemmings and has barely put a foot wrong across his bumper, hurdling and chasing career so far. He won a valuable Haydock contest in late November and returned to Merseyside to win the Tommy Whittle last time out. “We’re very happy with him and we’re looking forward to running him on Saturday,” said Richards. “All of his life he’s been very consistent, which is half the battle, but I think consistency has a lot to do with ability as well and he’s got lots of that. You can take him anywhere, he’s a lovely horse and there’s hopefully still lots of improvement in him. “He’s already won two good staying chases this year and he hasn’t finished yet, he’s a typical Mr Hemmings horse. The team always used to buy some lovely horses and they’ve definitely bought a lovely one with him.”

Also coming into the race off the back of two successes is Surrey Quest, owned by Surrey Racing and trained by Toby Lawes. Clive Hadingham, co-founder of Surrey Racing with Steve Grubb, said: “I think conditions will be absolutely perfect for us. He goes on all grounds but I just think it will be better for us if it’s not too testing. “We looked at the options after the Mandarin and immediately thought of this race. We kind of went back on it a little bit and thought it may be too much of a jump up, but there was no other race at all really in the next four to six weeks and he did win at Newbury quite well – both Surrey Quest and Atlanta Brave (second) pulled away from the rest of them and maybe there is more to come from both. “We thought why not take our chance in a decent race with good prize-money? It may be a couple of furlongs too short for him, being honest, and it’s obviously super competitive, but I think we will run well and have a good chance – if he jumps well he will definitely be competitive.” Cooper’s Cross, who won the contest last year, will line up again as he looks to return to form for trainer Stuart Coltherd. This year he has struggled to hit his stride on testing ground, but Coltherd is hopeful a change in conditions can see him back to his best after last year’s victory. “He’s well, he’s probably been a wee bit disappointing this season but we’re putting it down to the soft ground,” the trainer said. “Most of his form last year was on good ground, we’re hoping on Saturday that the forecast looks good and it’s drying up. We’ve got our fingers crossed for a big run, he’s just not enjoyed the soft ground or travelled on it in his races.” Cooper’s Cross will cross paths with Cap Du Nord again as Christian Williams has entered his 11-year-old, last year’s second, alongside his stablemate Strictlyadancer. The trainer said: “I won the race as a jockey and it would be great to do it as a trainer. It will be good to run two horses in it this year with a chance, it is a very tough race to win. The two horses, if everything goes right for them, will be there or thereabouts. “They are not highly-rated Saturday horses but they are horses capable of winning staying chases on a Saturday if they can get a little bit of luck and can sneak in at the bottom of the weights, which has seemed to happen here.” Paul Nicholls runs Kandoo Kid, an eight-year-old who has not been out of the top two this season so far. A winner at Newbury in December and second when stepping up to Grade Two level in the Noel Novices’ Chase later the same month, Nicholls now expects the gelding to appreciate an extended trip on Town Moor. “He has been making up for lost time this season after a couple of setbacks and has been very consistent,” he told Betfair. “He won well at Newbury, and ran another solid race when second to Djelo at Ascot. Kandoo Kid is crying out for three miles, is better left-handed, remains in top shape and has a lovely chance in a really competitive handicap. He has a lot in his favour.”

Paisley Park bids for record Noble Yeats will take on the challenge of Cheltenham’s McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle as he plots his way back to the Grand National in the spring. Emmet Mullins’ 2022 Aintree hero had a plethora of high-quality assignments last term, but has only been seen once this winter, bumping into the improving Sa Majeste at Limerick over the Christmas period. Remarkably, that was just Noble Yeats’ second run over the smaller obstacles and the nine-year-old now returns to a more suitable distance with Harry Cobden deputising for usual pilot, the injured Sean Bowen. “It’s a classic Emmet Mullins move to say ‘let’s see how we get on over hurdles’ and he needs a couple of outings so we can get him in first-class order for the Grand National,” said owner Robert Waley-Cohen. “This is the route we are taking at the moment and we will be able to plot our course depending on what we learn. I don’t think Limerick on heavy was his idea of an ideal day out on course and I think he will find the better going and track at Cheltenham more to his advantage. I think the horse who beat him at Limerick was a pretty nice horse on the substantial upgrade. “It was only his second hurdle race and this will be his third, which is slightly weird for a horse that has won the Grand National. We will learn a lot on Saturday. Harry Cobden is booked because he hasn’t got a ride otherwise and poor Sean Bowen is off games. Sean is top of the current championship list and Harry is number two and is a first-class rider.” There is a quality field of seven heading to post, with Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park bidding for a record fourth success in the Grade Two event. The 12-year-old has proven age is no barrier this season, going down on his shield in both Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle and the Grade One Long Walk at Ascot last month, and his handler believes he deserves to taste victory for the 12th time in his decorated career. Lavelle said: “Touch wood, he seems good and everything has gone to plan (since Ascot). Hopefully he brings his A game with him. He seems in very good order and has run two super races this season – hopefully he can keep that going. “He is just extraordinary in how he keeps turning up and it’s exciting to think we are still in the position to be running in these races with him. I think he deserves a win at this stage of the season, but it is a good race and we will give it our best shot.”

Paisley Park’s winning run in this race was ended by French raider Gold Tweet 12 months ago, with Jeremy Scott’s admirable veteran Dashel Drasher picking up the silver medal. The 11-year-old would go on to fill the same spot behind Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and has again proven his quality this term, holding off Paisley Park at Newbury before running valiantly to finish third at Ascot last time. Nicky Henderson’s Champ is another at the twilight of his career and was not disgraced when fourth behind his fellow veterans in the Long Walk. “First time back he ran fresh, but he ran a good race and kept staying on and Nicky is hoping he has come on for the run,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus. “He’s been a brilliant horse over the years and it’s nice to see him being so competitive in these races at his age.” Gary Moore’s West Yorkshire Hurdle hero Botox Has finished sixth at Ascot prior to Christmas and will now sport a first-time visor as he searches to rediscover his Wetherby form, while Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader tries three miles for the first time having brought up the rear here in the Relkeel Hurdle. The field is rounded off by Deborah Cole’s bargain buy Flight Deck, who was not far off the protagonists in third at Newbury in November and has been given a break since.

"It’s not the clash we all wanted with El Fabiolo but Jonbon in great form" Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon bids to continue a fine season in the My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham. The eight-year-old has won both starts this term, taking the Shloer Chase by nine and a half lengths ahead of Edwardstone on his seasonal debut in November. He then went to Sandown for the Tingle Creek, beating the same rival again to claim a two-and-three-quarter-length victory on heavy ground. Nico de Boinville took the ride on both occasions to deputise for Jonbon’s usual rider Aidan Coleman, who is out injured, but De Boinville himself is now on the sidelines and James Bowen has been called up in his absence. The contest was scheduled to take place at Ascot last weekend but when the meeting was called off due to frost, Cheltenham became the alternative host, scuppering an anticipated clash with Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo. Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: “Nicky is very happy with him and we’re hoping for a good run and that all goes well. We’re looking forward to him. It will be nice ground there and it can only be a benefit to him to get some more Cheltenham experience. James is riding really well and riding plenty of winners and we’re looking forward to seeing him riding him.” Henderson added via his Unibet blog: “It is a job well done by the Jockey Club and the British Horseracing Authority to get this race restaged and we are very happy to be taking part. Unfortunately, it’s not the clash we all wanted with El Fabiolo, but Jonbon is there and in great form at home. “James has done plenty of schooling on him, primarily because we had him on standby for Ascot in case Nico wasn’t back in time, but as it was the race was off anyway. Hopefully this will set him up nicely for the Festival.” Jonbon will face four rivals, amongst them Gary Moore’s Editeur Du Gite – fourth behind him in the Shloer and the winner of the Desert Orchid last time out. Elixir De Nutz, third in the Desert Orchid and the winner of the Haldon Gold Cup, is also running for Joe Tizzard and Freddie Gingell. Richard Hobson’s Fugitif, winner of the December Gold Cup at the track, is set to be ridden by Gavin Sheehan as Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra completes the field.

Lossiemouth ready to rock International field Patrick Mullins is confident the unbeaten Lossiemouth is “fairly ready to rock” ahead of her seasonal reappearance in the Unibet Hurdle (registered as the International Hurdle) at Cheltenham. The five-year-old was the outstanding performer in the juvenile division last season, winning four of her five starts including the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Lossiemouth is already a hot favourite to double her Festival tally in the Mares’ Hurdle come March and trainer Willie Mullins has purposely delayed her comeback until this weekend to ensure there is plenty of petrol left in the tank for the spring. “With last year’s juveniles, they had busy seasons, so Willie was keen to work towards a spring campaign with them and not over-race them,” said Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father. “Lossiemouth has been in full training all season, so while there will be small improvement there, she has plenty of graft under her belt and is fairly ready to rock.” Mullins acknowledges Lossiemouth’s task is far from straightforward, with another top-class mare taking her on in the form of Harry Fry’s Love Envoi. The latter was second to the brilliant Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle last season and finished second in the rearranged Fighting Fifth at Sandown on her reappearance last month. It promises to be an informative afternoon on the Mares’ Hurdle front, with two of Lossiemouth’s stablemates, Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau, locking horns at Doncaster. Mullins added: “It’s funny that the first two in the betting at Cheltenham are two mares on a day that there’s a good mares’ race (at Doncaster) as well, so I think that’s a sign of how well the mares’ programme is working. Love Envoi obviously sets the standard having run Honeysuckle close last year, so it will be fascinating to see where we measure up, stepping out of juvenile company. It’s always a tricky year from four to five so this is a big test, but it will let us know where we stand for March.” Love Envoi’s original target was a £100,000 conditions event on the opening day of Lingfield’s Winter Million Festival last Friday, but the abandonment of that card forced a change of direction. “We had planned to run at Lingfield over two and a half miles, but sadly we lost that and fortunately this is only a week later and a very good prize,” said Fry. “It’s a good job this race is there in its new spot in the calendar from our point of view, because I don’t know what I would have done otherwise. It’s over two miles and she won over this course and distance when winning the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle two seasons ago. She should have slow underfoot conditions and we’re hoping to see her take a big step up from her reappearance at Sandown, where she looked ring-rusty. “She has definitely looked sharper in her work at home and in her schooling, so hopefully that will translate to what we see on the racecourse on Saturday.” The five-strong field is headed by the Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud, who won a Listed prize at Kempton and the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on his first two starts of the season before predictably being outclassed by the magnificent Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day. Nicholls told Betfair: “Rubaud is a gorgeous horse who keeps improving and won four on the bounce before he was put in his place by Constitution Hill at Kempton over Christmas. He still kept on well to finish second that day and is in calmer waters now. “Rubaud has to give weight to all his rivals and the drier the ground, the better he will run, though he is slightly better racing right-handed.” Nicky Henderson’s First Street and the long-absent Guard Your Dreams from the Nigel Twiston-Davies stable complete the quintet.

Rest of Cheltenham including Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road James Owen’s Burdett Road will look to consolidate his place at the head of the Triumph Hurdle market when he contests the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham. The four-year-old, a Royal Ascot winner last June, has made the perfect start to his hurdling career. After winning his debut at Huntingdon by 12 lengths, he then claimed a similar contest to this by an easy six and a half lengths. The form from that race has since been boosted by the subsequent success of the second-placed An Bradan Feasa, a comfortable winner when returning to Cheltenham in December. Harry Cobden has ridden Burdett Road in both hurdling starts and will do so again at the weekend after partnering the gelding in a pleasing schooling session at home. “We couldn’t be happier with him at home and he has schooled well. Harry was in on Thursday morning and schooled him and he did well and we’re looking forward to Saturday,” said Owen. “This is a much tougher race (than before), there’s Sir Gino and we’ve got to give weight to the (JP) McManus horse that comes over from France (Milan Tino) and might improve. This is a lot tougher and should shed a lot of light on the Triumph Hurdle, it’s a trial and it should do. “Hopefully we’re still favourite for the Triumph at 10 past 12 on Saturday.” On choosing this race ahead of the Unibet Hurdle, the trainer added: “We made the decision just before declarations and if Harry was available in the Unibet, we were actually swaying that way with the allowances. But Harry was riding for Paul Nicholls in that, so it just made sense to stick amongst the juveniles where Harry was available.” Nicky Henderson’s Sir Gino is also unbeaten over hurdles, with a French Listed success followed up by a 14-length Kempton win on his British debut in late December. “His jumping was far from perfect at Kempton, so he’s had plenty of practice in that department and is a person we like a lot,” said Henderson via his Unibet blog. “This is a competitive race and Burdett Road has looked very good, therefore I should imagine whoever wins will likely be favourite for the Triumph. Sir Gino’s work has been very good, and he would be right up there with some of our previous good juveniles we’ve had down the years.” Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s Milan Tino was third behind Burdett Road at Prestbury Park in November and will receive 5lb from the two aforementioned horses when he takes his chance under Jonjo O’Neill jr.

Harry Fry’s Gidleigh Park heads the market for the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Hurdle, a Grade Two event run over two miles and four and a half furlongs. Unbeaten in three under rules, his latest win was a nine-length Newbury triumph, his first attempt at a two-and-a-half-mile trip and a performance that inspired a step up in grade. “We couldn’t have asked for any more than what he has done up until this point,” said Fry. “We stepped him up in trip the last day and he showed improved form and now we are stepping up in grade, so he will have to progress again. We feel he is doing that at home and is maturing and progressing with his racing. It’s his first run at the track, but I don’t anticipate that giving him any problems and I’m hoping he can continue to progress as he has done so far and keep the dream alive.” Jonjo O’Neill’s Johnnywho is a key rival, a McManus-owned gelding who was last seen finishing fourth when beaten two lengths in the Grade One Challow at Newbury. “He’s come out of the Challow well and Jonjo was happy with him and hopefully he can come forward again and run a nice race,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus. “He looks a nice staying horse and hopefully there is more to come.” Paul Nicholls runs Isaac Des Obeaux, a six-year-old from the family of Clan Des Obeaux who won his last two outings at Chepstow by decent margins. “He is taking on stronger opposition after bolting up twice in ordinary races at Chepstow,” the trainer said via Betfair. “Positive tactics seem to suit Isaac Des Obeaux who stays well, is a decent prospect and should run another tidy race. He will be a lovely chaser in time.” There is a valuable handicap over fences in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase, with Nicholls set to saddle two short-priced contenders in Hitman and Il Ridoto. The latter was narrowly beaten in the December Gold Cup over course and distance last time out and is the reigning champion in the contest having prevailed by a length 12 months ago. “He seems to reserve his best for Cheltenham and won this race a year ago off a mark of 138,” the trainer said. “He is now 10lb higher after a career best when he was just beaten in the last stride by Fugitif in the December Gold Cup after looking like the winner landing over the last fence with a clear lead. Il Ridoto has been working beautifully at home, looks great and must have a strong chance.” Hitman is the other runner, a horse Nicholls is hoping will improve for a wind operation. He said: “We cauterised his palate after he ran below-par at Aintree late in October. He is in great shape now at home and if he runs like he did in the Ryanair Chase in March (third), he must have a live chance off a mark of 156 with Freddie Gingell taking off a valuable 5lb, but I have a feeling he might just improve a bit for the run.”

