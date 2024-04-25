We get the latest quotes from connections ahead of the bet365 Classic Trial card live on ITV4 on Friday at Sandown.

15.35 Sandown - bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3) Macduff bids to follow in the footsteps of Westover when he puts his Betfred Derby aspirations to the test at Sandown. Trainer Ralph Beckett and owners Juddmonte joined forces when Westover won this race in 2022, with the son of Frankel going on to chase home Desert Crown at Epsom before gaining Derby compensation in Ireland. With this race lost to the weather 12 months ago, the highly-regarded Macduff now has the chance to give connections back-to-back victories in the Group Three event after showing some smart form during his two-year-old season. After opening his account at the first attempt on Newmarket’s July course, the Sea The Stars colt went on to finish second in the Listed Ascendant Stakes before also running with credit when fourth in the Royal Lodge and will now try 10 furlongs for the first time. “He’s a horse who has done well from two to three and showed a nice level of form last year,” said Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager. “We feel a step up in trip is going to suit and we’re looking forward to seeing him back on track and I suppose Friday will tell us what level we’re at and what trip he will want etc, we will learn more about him. “I think Newmarket wouldn’t necessarily be his track and when you watch him, he hit the line strong in the Royal Lodge and looked to me like he is a horse who is going to need further. “I think physically he was quite a weak two-year-old and last year it was always about just educating him enough to be streetwise for his three-year-old career. I think we did that with his three runs and he’s definitely a stronger horse this year. “We would like to think he will show a bit more ability this year.”

William Haggas is another trainer to get his name on this race’s roll of honour recently and he looks for a repeat of Alenquer’s 2021 success with the smart son of Gleneagles, Remaadd. He was last seen at Haydock finishing a place behind Macduff in the Ascendant Stakes and the Somerville Lodge handler hopes to learn plenty about his prospect on Friday afternoon. Haggas said: “I like him. He’s got a bit to find but if the ground has got a bit of cut in it, that will suit him. “He’s worked well, he will probably improve a bit but we need to find out where we are with him. “There wasn’t much between him and Ralph’s horse (Macduff) at Haydock but I think the ground was a bit quick for him that day, it may have been too quick for Ralph’s as well. “Obviously we’ve all got Arabian Crown to beat – he’s solid, he’s run some good races and beaten some pretty good horses, so I would think he’ll win and we’ll just see how close we can get to him.” As referenced by Haggas, the hot favourite for the Classic Trial is Charlie Appleby’s Arabian Crown, a winner of three of his four starts last season and already proven over the 10-furlong distance having rounded off his juvenile campaign with a dominant display in Newmarket’s Zetland Stakes. “Arabian Crown has track experience at Sandown, which is always handy, and we were pleased with his recent racecourse gallop at Newmarket,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “It’s the same situation with a lot of early three-year-olds, as we are trying to find out where the rest of the season lies. We will hopefully be a lot wiser afterwards as to whether he’s a Derby horse or not.” Haggas’ sentiments regarding the Godolphin-owned market leader are echoed by leading jockey Ryan Moore, who rides Aidan O’Brien’s representative Portland. “Arabian Crown would be the obvious horse to beat here, but Portland was placed in Group One company at two and he looked to shape OK when second on his return to what could be a very smart filly (Purple Lily at Naas),” Moore told Betfair. “He has a definite form chance, and he has the benefit of a run, and hopefully he will get the extra two furlongs.” Owen Burrows is looking forward to running War Rooms, who was visually impressive on his Doncaster debut last summer before returning to Town Moor to place third in the Flying Scotsman Stakes. “He’s done very well over the winter and he’s pleased us in his work in the spring. He’s got some nice entries, so we thought we’d have to be bold and stick him in one to see where he sits,” said the trainer. “I’ve been pleased with him and he’s been working well. I think he’s been crying out for the trip, as he probably got slightly outpaced in the Listed race and then hit the line strong. “He’s got entries in the English Derby and the French Derby and this will tell us where we stand.”

15.00 - bet365 Mile (Group 2) Nostrum is out to prove he remains a high-class prospect when he makes his return in the bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday. The one-time Classic hope endured a frustrating three-year-old campaign and having missed the first half of the season due to a setback, made a winning reappearance in Newmarket’s Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes. However, that was the sole bright moment for the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt, who got stuck in the mud when second in Goodwood’s Thoroughbred Stakes before finishing lame when the odds-on favourite at York in the Strensall Stakes, after which his season was brought to a halt. The son of Kingman is now back to correct a few records and after pleasing his connections in the lead-up to his reappearance, has the chance to give his handler a fourth win in the Group Two event. “He’s in good shape and has had a good winter, so it will be exciting to see him back and what he can do,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “He has won at Sandown before and that is a plus, we know he likes the track and it will be good to see him back. He’s been slightly frustrating, but we know he’s talented, so it would be nice to see it on the track. “He’s had a pretty unremarkable prep leading into it, he’s been sound and moving well and the team there have been happy. Ryan Moore was happy last Wednesday when he rode him and it seems to have gone smoothly this spring, whereas last year we had setbacks and were always on the backfoot. “Hopefully the ground will be good and we get to see the true Nostrum.”

John and Thady Gosden’s stalwart Lord North will drop back to a mile having failed to land a fourth straight Dubai Turf at Meydan last month. The Clarehaven eight-year-old has not raced over this distance since finishing second in the Balmoral Handicap in 2019, but has become a regular figure in the biggest events over middle distances since that contest. Roger Varian’s Charyn regularly hit the frame without getting his moment in the spotlight last term, but got the new campaign off to the perfect start when striking in the Doncaster Mile on the opening day of the Flat turf season. He now makes the move into deeper waters and his Carlburg Stables handler warns he will need to improve to match his exploits on Town Moor. Varian said: “He’s in good form and the race on Friday will require a bit more winning than Doncaster, it’s a strong, select field, I think. “It’s a very solid Group Two, but the track, trip and ground should suit him and he goes there in good form.” Poker Face claimed the scalp of the reopposing Flight Plan in Pontefract’s Pomfret Stakes last year, a victory that kick-started a three-race winning run for Simon and Ed Crisford’s representative. His streak came to an end in Italy in November, but he reappears as the second best runner in the field on official figures, rated just 2lb inferior to Lord North. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Flight Plan ended his three-year-old season on a high when claiming the Group Two Dullingham Park Stakes at Leopardstown and will have sharpened up thanks to a racecourse gallop at Newmarket during the Craven meeting. Hungerford Stakes winner Witch Hunter represents the in-form Richard Hannon team, with Charlie Hills’ Pogo completing the line-up.

14.25 - bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes Having famously provided the King and Queen with their first Royal Ascot success last summer, Desert Hero is one of the star attractions at Sandown on Friday, as he makes his seasonal debut in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old delighted racegoers in Berkshire when carrying the royal colours to a thrilling victory in the King George V Stakes and went on to establish himself as a genuine St Leger contender by landing the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood. He came up short in his bid to emulate Dunfermline, who 46 years earlier had provided the late Queen Elizabeth II with the last of her five British Classic wins in the Town Moor showpiece, but ran with plenty of credit to finish third and Haggas is looking forward to his return in Esher. “He’s running over a mile and a quarter, but he’s a lovely horse and he should run a good race,” said the Somerville Lodge handler. “He’s got a turn of foot, he showed that last season, he’s not bad, so it will be interesting. It’s a nice, stiff track and it’s a good starting place for him. “I think he’s a 12-furlong horse really but he needs to get started and this is as good a place as any to do that.”

Desert Hero wins at Royal Ascot