Views from connections ahead of day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket

We round up the latest views from connections ahead of day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting at a wet Newmarket.
15.00 Newmarket - Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes (Filllies' Group 2)
Formal is out to give Sir Michael Stoute a fourth and final victory in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday, with his glittering training career nearing an end.
The Cheveley Park-owned and bred filly has an incredibly smart pedigree as she is by Dubawi and out of Veracious, a Group One-winning Frankel mare who was also trained by Stoute.
Formal saw off two subsequent winners when making a winning debut at Newbury in July and followed up in some style at Leicester earlier this month to earn herself a move to Group Two level, although her participation is ground dependent.
“We just have to make sure the ground is going to be fine, but the intention is to run,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.
“She came out of her last race well and obviously Sir Michael is happy with her, so we look like we’re going to be stepping out again and stepping up hopefully.
“It would be great to win a nice race for Sir Michael before the season is over. Hopefully Formal and Anna Swan, who could run in the Fillies’ Mile next month or the Oh So Sharp Stakes on the same day, can progress between them to give him a bit of a swansong.”
Aidan O’Brien fires a twin assault, with stable jockey Ryan Moore siding with Ecstatic over her stablemate Bubbling, who will be ridden by Sean Levey.
Tipperary maiden winner Ecstatic was last seen finishing fifth in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster, while Bubbling placed third in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown last time out.
“Ecstatic progressed nicely from her debut at Leopardstown to win on her second start at Tipperary, keeping on well to comfortably land the race in the final stages,” Moore told Betfair.
“She was then disappointing at Doncaster when last seen in the Group Two May Hill Stakes, stumbling when coming out of the stalls, but hopefully she can learn from that.
“She went on to finish fifth behind some talented fillies in Desert Flower and stablemate January and she is probably the form horse in the race, although it does look an open contest.
“Bubbling ran a nice race at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival, just being bumped when coming out the stalls but stayed on well, only finishing a length back in third behind Chantez who looks a nice horse.
“It is an open race with Formal also in there who I rode to victory last time out at Leicester, but both Aidan’s fillies’ look to have their chances.”
Other contenders include Archie Watson’s Prestige Stakes runner-up Duty First and the Ed Walker-trained Troia, who has not been seen in competitive action since making a successful start to her career Newbury in mid-July.
14.25 Newmarket - Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes (Fillies' & Mares' Group 3)
Time Lock could bow out on a high if she successfully defends her Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes crown at Newmarket on Friday.
The Juddmonte homebred stormed to her first Group-level victory 12 months ago when she scored by four and a quarter lengths ahead of Sweet Memories.
The Frankel mare finished second in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes over the same 12 furlongs she faces here back in May and has not run since finishing third in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes in July.
Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, hinted the 15th start of her career is likely to be Time Lock’s final appearance on the track, unless conditions suit for a last hurrah, as the Harry Charlton-trained five-year-old leads a field of eight.
He said: “She’s had a nice break, a little freshen up and she’s going back to familiar territory having won this race last year.
“She’s coming up to the last race of her career, maybe her second last depending on ground conditions, but she’s in good form and Harry is really happy with her, so we are hopeful of a good one.
“We wouldn’t want to have too much rain, (I’m) not sure what the weather’s like but she wouldn’t want it too soft.”
John and Thady Gosden’s Place Of Safety leads the younger rivals alongside Mistral Star, who is looking to build on a Listed success at the July course for Hughie Morrison.
Sea Of Roses, trained by Andrew Balding, arrives on the back of victory in the August Stakes at Windsor, Divina Grace is a course-and-distance winner for Rae Guest and David Simcock has Hollie Doyle booked for Sinology.
Comic Book represents Jessica Harrington and the line-up is completed by Charlie Johnston’s Francophone.
15.35 Newmarket - Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes (Group 2)
The Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes looks set to be a hot contest despite the small field of six over the mile.
Karl Burke’s Ice Max comes into the contest on the back of Group Two success in the Celebration Mile Stakes at Goodwood last month and will renew his rivalry with Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Poker Face, who he beat in that race by a length.
Prague was second last time out at Haydock for Dylan Cunha and he steps up to Group Two level for the first time, while Dancing Gemini is seeking a first win of the year for Roger Teal having been set some stiff tasks.
The Gosden-trained Lead Artist returns to a mile after finishing second to Kinross when dropped to seven furlongs for the first time in the Park Stakes at Doncaster on St Leger Day.
“He’s come out of it (Doncaster) great, I thought he ran a good race beaten by a quick horse on the day,” Mahon said of the Juddmonte colt.
“Dropping back to seven (furlongs) wasn’t ideal, but we didn’t get to run at Goodwood (in the Celebration Mile) with heavy ground so it didn’t leave us with a huge amount of options. He ran a good race, back up to a mile will suit and he wouldn’t want too much rain.
“We said we would roll the dice, he’s a lightly-raced horse, didn’t run at two, so the experience has done him good and in fairness, Kinross is a warrior. He looked very good that day.”
The Ralph Beckett-trained Task Force has been knocking on the door in Group company this season and will be ridden by Ryan Moore for the first time at Newmarket.
He is a second Juddmonte contender after taking fourth place on his last start when trying nine furlongs in the Strensall Stakes at York.
Mahon added: “He’s had a little freshen up since York so he’s in good shape and in an ideal world you wouldn’t be running them together, but opportunities are few and far between so we’ll roll the dice and see how we get on.
“Rossa (Ryan) has been brilliant on him all year to be fair, but as he tends to do, Ryan does ride for us when he’s free and he has no commitments. We are lucky to secure his services on Friday and hopefully we will be able to reap the rewards.”
