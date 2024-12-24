The latest news and views from connections ahead of Chepstow's Welsh Grand National and more action from Kempton.
Chepstow 2.50 Coral Welsh Grand National
Sam Thomas has two darts to throw as he looks to regain the Coral Welsh Grand National title at Chepstow.
Iwilldoit landed the race in 2021, coming home nine lengths to the good under Stan Sheppard having lined up against 19 rivals. He did not return for the contest in 2022, but in 2023 finished third under Dylan Johnston, who at the time was claiming 7lb.
The 11-year-old’s hefty 11st 13lb allocation will this time be reduced by the same amount thanks to Callum Pritchard and Thomas said: “Iwilldoit has been in good form and knows what he’s doing!
“It’s just whether the legs can carry him round in that sort of race really, but he’s got a 7lb claimer on and seems in good form.”
Thomas’ other runner is Jubilee Express, a far younger horse at only seven years of age and partnered by Johnston, whose claim is now depleted to 3lb.
Last season was the gelding’s first over fences and he signed off on a high note when winning a staying event at Haydock on the final start of his campaign.
He returns to action at Chepstow, making his seasonal debut under 10st 4lb, with Thomas stating: “Jubilee Express has got a great profile for the race. I didn’t think he’d be getting in earlier on in the season off his mark and we unfortunately haven’t had the chance to give him a prep run, for one reason or another.
“We’ve managed to get as much work into him as we possibly can, so fingers crossed that lack of a run won’t be a factor.”
Nick Scholfield will take the ride on Jonjo and AJ O’Neill’s Monbeg Genius, a horse he rode to finish second at Haydock when he made his reappearance last month.
The rider told Sky Sports Racing: “His well-being seems good. I’ve sat on him since Haydock.
“I was really pleased with that run because historically he always needs his first run of the season, so I thought that was a good run on testing ground at Haydock. He stuck on well that day, so it is all systems go for the Welsh National.
“We feel these kind of trips are what he wants. The way he races, he’s not over exuberant, he’s a good, economical jumper, I think Chepstow as a track will suit him, he goes on most types of ground, he’s very genuine, he tries hard – there’s a big one in him and we hope it’s the Welsh National.
“I think Jonjo has said he never quite had him right last season, but if he can reproduce that Ultima form behind Corach Rambler (third in March 2023), hopefully he won’t be too far away.
“I’d imagine this year it might not be as gruelling as normal, looking at the weather, and that might make it more competitive.”
Fontaine Collonges heads the weights for Venetia Williams after beating Monbeg Genius by 12 lengths at Haydock, Galia Des Liteaux represents Dan Skelton and there are three Irish raiders – Stuzzikini and Where It All Began for Gordon Elliott, plus Gavin Cromwell’s Evies Vladimir.
Kempton 1.55 Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase
Fresh from working minor miracles with Constitution Hill, the pressure does not let up for Nicky Henderson, who sends Sir Gino for his chasing debut against none other than Ballyburn in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
Sir Gino was a leading juvenile hurdler last season but was forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival along with a host of his stablemates due to concerns about the strength of Henderson’s string at that time.
He bounced back to beat Triumph runner-up Kargese at Aintree and on his sole outing this term won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle when acting as Constitution Hill’s super-sub, but with worries about the latter’s health now allayed, Henderson wanted to split his two big aces.
In the Willie Mullins-trained Ballyburn, though, he is facing a Cheltenham Festival winner who already has a run over fences to his credit.
The Irish raider carries the same Ronnie Bartlett colours that were sported by Paul Townend to victory in the King George on Banbridge.
“Ronnie won the King George, we won the Christmas Hurdle and now we’re taking each other on!” said Henderson.
“It will be a hell of a race, whatever happens. I should think it’s a rare thing, a Fighting Fifth winner having his next run over fences, but you can all probably see why we did it now (having seen Constitution Hill win), otherwise we’d have had to have a dust-up and no-one particularly wanted that.
“He’s been very good at home but this will be another day, he’s schooled since Newcastle and while he’s a four-year-old going chasing, Willie has done it with Majborough as well.
“His schooling was very, very good, consequently that became the idea of where we could go. If it’s not right, then we can switch back. It will be interesting.”
