Sam Thomas has two darts to throw as he looks to regain the Coral Welsh Grand National title at Chepstow.

Iwilldoit landed the race in 2021, coming home nine lengths to the good under Stan Sheppard having lined up against 19 rivals. He did not return for the contest in 2022, but in 2023 finished third under Dylan Johnston, who at the time was claiming 7lb.

The 11-year-old’s hefty 11st 13lb allocation will this time be reduced by the same amount thanks to Callum Pritchard and Thomas said: “Iwilldoit has been in good form and knows what he’s doing!

“It’s just whether the legs can carry him round in that sort of race really, but he’s got a 7lb claimer on and seems in good form.”

Thomas’ other runner is Jubilee Express, a far younger horse at only seven years of age and partnered by Johnston, whose claim is now depleted to 3lb.

Last season was the gelding’s first over fences and he signed off on a high note when winning a staying event at Haydock on the final start of his campaign.

He returns to action at Chepstow, making his seasonal debut under 10st 4lb, with Thomas stating: “Jubilee Express has got a great profile for the race. I didn’t think he’d be getting in earlier on in the season off his mark and we unfortunately haven’t had the chance to give him a prep run, for one reason or another.

“We’ve managed to get as much work into him as we possibly can, so fingers crossed that lack of a run won’t be a factor.”

Nick Scholfield will take the ride on Jonjo and AJ O’Neill’s Monbeg Genius, a horse he rode to finish second at Haydock when he made his reappearance last month.

The rider told Sky Sports Racing: “His well-being seems good. I’ve sat on him since Haydock.

“I was really pleased with that run because historically he always needs his first run of the season, so I thought that was a good run on testing ground at Haydock. He stuck on well that day, so it is all systems go for the Welsh National.

“We feel these kind of trips are what he wants. The way he races, he’s not over exuberant, he’s a good, economical jumper, I think Chepstow as a track will suit him, he goes on most types of ground, he’s very genuine, he tries hard – there’s a big one in him and we hope it’s the Welsh National.

“I think Jonjo has said he never quite had him right last season, but if he can reproduce that Ultima form behind Corach Rambler (third in March 2023), hopefully he won’t be too far away.

“I’d imagine this year it might not be as gruelling as normal, looking at the weather, and that might make it more competitive.”

Fontaine Collonges heads the weights for Venetia Williams after beating Monbeg Genius by 12 lengths at Haydock, Galia Des Liteaux represents Dan Skelton and there are three Irish raiders – Stuzzikini and Where It All Began for Gordon Elliott, plus Gavin Cromwell’s Evies Vladimir.