View the Garrowby Stakes QuickCard for new racegoers

Timeform has been providing racing products and expertise to horse racing fans for over 75 years. The expert analysis and diligence that Timeform undertakes, analysing around 11,000 races a year in the UK and Ireland and over 130,000 individual horse performances, is a critical reason as to why many of the smartest in the sport use and trust Timeform.

We have already played a huge part in how horseracing is measured and analysed, throughout history, from the foundations using Phil Bull’s timefigures, and the more recognised Timeform ratings used today that were pioneered by Bull and Dick Whitford, to developments in the 21st century like the increasing use of sectional times and the finishing speed percentage calculation popularised by Simon Rowlands which has become the universally adopted approach domestically.

However, we recognise that we can also play an important role in trying to make such a complex and rewarding sport more accessible and enjoyable to all, something of particular importance at a time when horseracing is facing some of the most demanding headwinds, through increased affordability checks, concerns over how potential increases to taxation will affect future finances, as well as horse welfare.

Working with the racing industry

Research repeatedly points to racing form and data being a barrier to entry for those who engage with the sport infrequently. It can often leave them feeling overwhelmed and alienated, lessening the chances they will have a subsequent interest in racing.

Following initial Flutter research and development by Timeform, a working group including the RCA, Great British Racing, Weatherbys, Britbet and the Jockey Club was formed to conduct Levy-funded research to explore solutions for these customers.

Through talking to over 1,000 racegoers a new presentation of form was refined, with data showing that customers are more likely to re-attend, follow the sport off course and feel more empowered to select horses of their own if racing is presented in this simplified manner.

Racecard for new racegoers

This research culminated in the launch of QuickCard on the final day of York's Ebor Festival in August, a new quick and easy to understand racecard aimed at new or inexperienced racegoers, powered by Timeform analysis and expertise.

QuickCard presents racing information through a simplified lens, featuring jargon-free insights, expert analysis and educational snippets – to give those less familiar with the nuances of the sport an appropriate level of detail to begin to navigate the complexity of horse racing form and data the more regular fans embrace.

With no commercial benefit for any of those involved in the development and fulfilment, the aim is that these cards will then become an easy-to-access staple at not only the big race days, but for family orientated fixtures and music nights where a high volume of social racegoers can hopefully benefit from them and begin to love the sport we all do. The QuickCard will be available for free to racegoers at York's Sky Bet Sunday Series fixture on September 7. Please zoom in to see an example of the card for the feature Garrowby Stakes below.