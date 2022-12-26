Timeform's David Cleary looks back on the performance of Bravemansgame and wonders whether the King George winner will be vulnerable to L'Homme Presse going the other way round?
There are two aspects to address with what Bravemansgame did in the King George: firstly, how his performance went to the next level as he stepped up in class, which augurs very well for his longer-term prospects; secondly what it says specifically about his Cheltenham Gold Cup prospects.
In terms of performance on the day, Bravemansgame was just about perfect, not put off by L'Homme Presse jumping left just ahead of him, always in a good position on the outside to cover any move made by his rivals and picking up as soon as he was asked. It's a pity L'Homme Presse departed when seemingly held at the last, as it requires a considered guess rather than a concrete measure to judge the winner's superiority. Two lengths would seem to me a fair estimate, though I wouldn't argue too much if it was suggested it might have been a bit further or slightly less.
Which takes us to the Gold Cup. The level of form is good enough, indeed Bravemansgame is more of a threat on form to Galopin des Champs than the current market indicates. The question is his stamina, though yesterday's performance offered more encouragement in that regard than perhaps Wetherby (on his reappearance) did.
Concerns probably weigh more with Bravemansgame's pre-race performance than what he did in the race. He wore a red hood and was still on his toes, given permission to skip the parade and go ahead of the others to the start. On performance, he is likely to stay the extra quarter-mile at Cheltenham, while L'Homme Presse will stay it. Does that distinction, along with the switch left-handed, make Bravemansgame vulnerable to L'Homme Presse?
