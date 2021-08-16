Sunday Deauville preview and tips | View from France: Poetic licence

Our man in France Jason Kiely sets the scene for Group One action at Deauville on Sunday as Poetic Flare and Palace Pier take on the home challenge, plus tips for the undercard.

PALACE OR POETIC? Without a doubt the highlight of the Deauville summer festival, the €1,000,000 Group One Prix Du Haras De Fresnay-Le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois (2.50) takes place on Sunday’s fascinating nine-race card. The summer sizzler sees eight of Europe’s most talented milers do battle down the Deauville straight. Only one French winner of the race over the last five years leaves the home-side are outnumbered in the line-up this year - but that didn’t stop Marianafoot last weekend. Luckily, our man in France Jason Kiely provides us with all we need to know for this fascinating race and across an excellent afternoon’s action. Fast ground to produce Flare Three-year-olds have a solid record in the Jacques Le Marois (eight in the last 12) and no three-year-old comes more solid than the Jim Bolger-trained Poetic Flare. The dual Group One-winning son of Dawn Approach possesses an extremely tenacious attitude and is in receipt of 6lb from his elders. A disappointing sixth place in the Poule d’Essai at ParisLongchamp (his sole run in France) slightly tarnish’s Poetic Flare’s otherwise outstanding CV but heavy ground and traffic problems produce a valid excuse for the miler. Unflappable over this distance all season and Poetic Flare will be having his sixth Group One start since his Newmarket 2000 Guineas win on May 1. There will be no room for excuses this weekend as the ground is officially described as good (good to firm in places, according to TurfTrax) and a strong pace is likely. Drawn in stall one, Poetic Flare may be able to get cover from likely race leader Order Of Australia (stall four), or even last year’s second Alpine Star (two) and with the rail for help, the colt should settle better than he did at Goodwood last time out. A reproduction of his St. James’ Palace Stakes romp at Ascot would make Poetic Flare very difficult to beat, especially on his return to fast ground and he could offer his trainer/owner/breeder Jim Bolger a first winner in France since Loch Garman took the Group One Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in 2012.

Is Palace Pier just too good? Electric when taking the 2020 renewal, John and Thady Gosden’s formidable miler Palace Pier bids to become the first horse to take a back-to-back success in the Jacques Le Marois since Spinning World in 1997. The four-year-old son of Kingman is unbeaten in three runs this season and added a fourth Group One success to his collection when grinding out a victory over Lope Y Fernandez in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on his most recent start. Following the same successful Royal Ascot/Deauville trajectory as last season, the 125-rated Gosden stable star comes into this weekend fresh could prove just too classy for his rivals. If successful, Palace Pier can give jockey Frankie Dettori a sixth victory in the €1,000,000 contest following successes with Dubai Millenium (1999), Mutatir (2000), Liberttist (2006), Al Wukair (2017) and Palace Pier in 2020. Drawn in stall seven, Palace Pier will have the company of Victor Ludorum (stall eight) throughout the early stages of the race and with the likely strong pace, Dettori can adopt his usual hold up tactics on Palace Pier, who came from the rear before bursting clear to a cosy success over Alpine Star in last years race.

FRENCH NOT TO BE DISCOUNTED As we discovered with Marianafoot’s domination of the Prix Maurice De Gheest last weekend, even if the French are outnumbered, they certainly can not be discounted. This weekend the home battalion is arguably more dangerous and consists of the Andre Fabre-trained/Godolphin-owned pair Victor Ludorum and Midtown, and the Carlos Laffon-Parias trained Ecrivan. Dual Group One-winner Victor Ludorum made a successful return to his favoured distance of a mile recently when taking a Group Three at ParisLongchamp recently and is the choice of jockey Mickael Barzalona. Boasting a solid record over course and distance, Victor Ludorum is capable of finishing well off a strong pace and could be the forgotten horse of the race. Midtown brings an air of mystery into the Jaques Le Marois, having only had three career starts. The three-year-old looked very promising on his two starts last season and produced a fine effort when third behind Law Of Indices on his seasonal debut in the Group One Prix Jean Prat. Mistown is entitled to come on for that run but is pitched in against the very best here – an intriguing runner. Ecrivan however, looks a shade outclassed here but he does stay further and can pick up the pieces, should they go too hard early on.

Victor Ludorum quickens to the front at ParisLongchamp