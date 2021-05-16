ParisLongchamp preview: Jason Kiely Sunday tips

On what has been quite a turbulent media week for French racing, this Sunday’s star-studded card at ParisLonchamp (with a total prize-money of almost €1.5 million) is one to really relish. Unlike in the UK, both the 2000 and the 1000 Guineas (“Les Poules”) are traditionally held on the same card, offering the public a chance to embrace the first two Cassics of the calender, along with eight high-class support events. The official going has been changed to ‘Very Soft’ as heavy rain has plagued Paris in recent days and from his base in Chantilly, our man in France Jason Kiely highlights some key players across the afternoon, where conditions are sure to play a crucial role.

Bolger rekindles French Flare It’s been nine years and as many runners since trainer Jim Bolger last graced the winners enclosure in France - Loch Gorman in the Group One Criterium International at Saint Cloud. The Coolcullen trainer has been extremely precise when sending raiders over here and seeks his first winner at ParisLongchamp since 2006 when saddling English 2000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare for this afternoon’s feature, the Group One Poule d’Essai des Pouliains.

Already a winner on soft ground, Poetic Flare, favourite with the bookmakers, has most bases covered for this afternoon's feature and is ideally drawn in stall four. Kevin Manning’s mount has shown an electric turn of foot on multiple occasions and even a tactically-run race should not inconvenience him. The son of Dawn Approach has only had 15 days to recover from his Newmarket exploits and with two overseas journeys during that time frame, Bolger must be certain that the colt is in optimum condition to come here Aside from the quick turnaround, the main danger to Poetic Flare could be fellow Irlandais and Dewhurst scorer St. Mark’s Basilica. The Aiden O’Brien-trained son of Siyouni steps up to the mile here for the first time but showed no signs of stamina doubts when powering through the line in taking last season’s Dewhurst.

It's interesting to note that overseas raiders have only a moderate record in this event in recent seasons, and Aidan O’Brien is the only non-French trainer to have saddled the winner of the ‘Poule’ in the recent times with The Gurka 2016, Astronomer Royal 2007 and Aussie Rules in 2006. On the home team, the three-year-old colt division is certainly less enticing than the fillies and French hopes will be pinned on the Pia Brandt-trained Policy Of Truth. Also a son of Siyouni, he was very impressive when taking the Group Three Prix De Fontainbleu over course and distance last month, defeating Sealiway (who re-opposes) by half a length.

It remains to be seen if Policy Of Truth will handle the conditions, but he is certainly the classiest of the French runners. Some unexposed types to keep and eye on are Breizh Eagle, who steps up in class after a gutsy performance over course and distance last month and Normandy Bridge, who was just touched off in a Group One on heavy ground last season.

Exciting Philomene can flourish She has all the attributes needed to be a champion – uncomplicated, tough, well-bred and undefeated. Philomene flies the flag for France in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) this afternoon and the Andre Fabre trained filly looked every inch up to the task when landing the Group Three Prix Penelope six weeks ago.

A daughter of Dubawi, Philomene is a half-sister to the excellent Magic Wand and will take her unbeaten record to three if scoring this afternoon after two hugely impressive victories. Although she is the least experienced of the 14 runners, she has already scored over 2,100m and should have no problem in today's likely tough conditions. The fact that Fabre has let Philomene take her chance against so many hardened rivals is not only a sign in itself, but it also gives the filly a chance to prove she is a champion from a very early stage. Mickael Barzalona should be able to get the perfect pitch from stall six on Philomene, two up from her principal rival and English 1000 Guineas scorer Mother Earth (stall four). The Aidan O’Brien trained Mother Earth showed an excellent turn of foot to take the fillies Classic at Newmarket on her seasonal debut and the daughter of Zoffany is certainly the main threat to the home team this afternoon. Christophe Soumillon takes the reins on the filly, who in contrast to Philomene, will be having her tenth run and could take a first Poule Des Pouliches in 20 for O’Brien, whose sole success in this race came with Rose Bloom back in 2001. Unexposed types to follow Aside from the Classics, there are a couple of intriguing Listed and conditions races across today’s ten0race card, which play host to some exciting, unexposed types. In the Prix De La Seine Natsukashi firmly takes the eye following her exciting debut at Chantilly three weeks ago. Trained by Philipe Decouz and owned by French footballing superstar Antoine Greizmann, she demolished the field when landing her maiden by eight lengths and holds entries in the Prix De Diane and the Prix De l’Arc De Triomphe.

The daughter of Motivator will have to cope with softer ground conditions this afternoon but the filly (who comes from the family of Prix Jean Pratt winner Rouvres) has star potential and could provide Decouz with some nice prizes this season. Taking a rather wayward route to a Listed race, the Aga Khan owned and bred Sagamiyra is an interesting addition to the Prix Maurice Zilber field.