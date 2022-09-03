It's the Group One Prix du Moulin de Longchamp at ParisLongchamp on Sunday - can Coroebus bounce back for Charlie Appleby?

Moulin heads Sunday best Sunday’s cracking card at ParisLongchamp is merely the hors d’oeuvre to what is set to be a sensational month of action at French racing’s headquarters. Five group races across the afternoon are headlined by the Gr.1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp, which was won last year by the world’s best racehorse, Baaeed. Our man in France Jason Kiely dissects the 10-runner, €450,000 feature and sheds some light on the supporting card through a wonderful afternoon of racing. Glorious line-up in Paris With no hiding place over the mile at ParisLongchamp, the Gr.1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (14.48) has been a long-standing contest in which the elite consistently stamp their authority. In recent years, the €450,000 race has been plundered by horses such as Baaeed, Ribchester and Moonlight Cloud. An even divide of overseas challengers versus a home defence sees five for each side this year, and unlike most of this summer, the home French team look solid in the line of fire. Untouchable over the mile at ParisLongchamp, The Revenant make his customary autumnal reappearance for the first time in the Gr.1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp and although his main target is in in a month's time, he is unbeaten in two runs this year. The evergreen seven-year-old would be more adept on softer ground, but it is interesting to see that Francis Henri Graffard has decided to take this option at such a late stage of The Revenant’s career, and he must enter calculations. God Blessing looked a freak when taking a Listed contest on only his third start at Deauville a month ago, and while the jump up to the top table looks difficult at this stage, the three-year-old turned plenty of heads with the manner of his success. Goldikova took this race in 2008 and her daughter, Goldistyle looks perhaps the most interesting French runner in the line-up. She was a fast-finishing third behind Saffron Beach last time out, and her trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias won this race in 2018 with Recoletos. The remaining two French runners, Texas and Mangoustine, seem to have paid the price for some fantastic efforts in the Classics earlier this term and the pair will need a serious revival to get involved in such a strong contest. Can Coroebus bounce back?

Coroebus goes for home in the 2000 Guineas

A short-priced favourite for this weekend’s feature, Newmarket 2000 Guineas hero Coroebus will need to bounce back to his brilliant best to take his third Gr.1 of the year, following a lacklustre effort at Deauville three weeks ago. Charlie Appleby’s Classic winner was dropped in through the early stages of the Gr.1 Prix Jacques Le Marois and struggled to land a blow, before trailing in fifth behind Inspiral. The Godolphin homebred reopposes Order Of Australia, who finished one place better on their most recent encounter and who, finished second to Baaeed in this contest last year. The ultra-tough mare Dreamloper returns to the scene of her greatest triumph and although the stats go against her for this weekend, she is a Gr.1 winner at the track and it’s worth noting that connections have pulled her back to the mile. Following two placed efforts at Gr.1 level this summer, Lusail can be dangerous if he can leave his poor recent performance at Goodwood behind, while the most interesting runner of the field could be the un-exposed German runner Rocchigiani. Peter Schiergen’s three-year-old son of Time Test was a decent winner of a Gr.3 at Goodwood last time out, having previously ran well behind Noble Truth over shorter at Ascot. He looks to be an improving type that could be better again next term, and as was confirmed with last years Arc success, the Germans cannot be underestimated at ParisLongchamp. VERDICT – 1. GOLDISTYLE 2. Order Of Australia 3. Rocchigiani

Breizh Sky can stamp authority Sensational in both successes to date, the Alessandro Botti trained two-year-old Breizh Sky looks the leading French juvenile over the classic distances at this stage and should be a simple formality in the opener, the Gr.3 Prix La Rochette (12.15). He stepped up beautifully to seven furlongs last time out and although he may be better suited by going left-handed, the son of Pedro The Great has very few chinks in his armour thus far. The Rochette doesn’t boast the strongest reputation in terms of Classic prospects for next term, and this year’s renewal looks particularly light in quality. Breizh Sky should be kept up to his work by Bolshkinov, who finished second at this level in Deauville recently. Sealiway's race to lose Not the force of last year’s Gr.1 Qipco Champion Stakes victory in his four starts this term, but Francis-Henri Graffard’s Sealiway has been given every opportunity to restore his place in the winners enclose as he drops significantly in class for the Gr.3 La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte (13.30). The one mile, two-furlong distance is optimal for the four-year-old, who hasn’t been seen since trailing in fifth behind Dreamloper in the Gr.1 Prix d’Ispahan and his five rivals this weekend are quite a way inferior on the figures. While he still holds an entry in the Gr.1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in a months’ time, Sealiway will need to win impressively before connections can seriously get excited for Europe’s richest race.

Sealiway wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes