With plenty of pace on as Coole Cody once again attempted to make all, Sam Twiston-Davies was able to drop the mare out early on.

She appeared going ominously well coming down the hill but then had to be game to see off the attentions of Paul Nicholls’ Simply The Betts, winning by a length and three-quarters at 10/1.

“After her previous win we had to decide whether to go for another mares’ race or a decent handicap,” said the winning trainer.

“We called it right, but Sam was last early on and when he switched her on, he couldn’t stop her.

“She’s still a novice and will be odds-on next time, but if she wins again we will need to think about the mares’ chase at the Festival.

“It’s always good to win here. I’ve had more winners here than at any other racecourse.”