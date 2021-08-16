Three and a half years on from breaking his duck on the Sussex Downs, Ralph Beckett much-improved gelding returned to bid for Listed honours and his 11th career success overall under Hector Crouch.

With King Vega ensuring the gallop was strong, 12-1 chance victory Chime came under pressure from an early stage, but the picture changed quickly inside the final two furlongs.

As the pacesetters began to falter, Beckett’s charge finished with a flourish and passed the post with three-quarters of a length in hand over 33/1 shot and fellow closer Tyson Fury.

West End Charmer and Perotto were not far behind in third and fourth respectively.

Beckett said: “Turning tracks suit him really well, we’ve largely stuck to that and it’s a policy that’s served him well.

“He’s a great character who has been a terrific servant to his owner. He’s been a joy to train and I think he gives his owner a huge amount of pleasure.

“I’m almost astonished at what he’s achieved. He’s a real blue collar horse.”